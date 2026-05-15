11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week

Go big for less money with these gardening essentials, tools, pet supplies, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even though it’s always easy to find good deals at Tractor Supply, you also don’t have to wait for a sale or discount to score affordable items. And this week, the rural retailer is going big on small prices with some brand new items that are all in the single-digit dollar tier. From garden supplies and decor to tools and home goods, you can fill your cart without emptying your wallet. Here are the best new Tractor Supply finds under $10 that are hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s “Top Deals” This Week.

1 North States 2-in-1 Hinged Port Tube Bird Feeder

Want to attract some winged visitors to your yard? Now you can do it for less, thanks to this North States 2-in-1 Hinged Port Tube Bird Feeder ($9.99). With enough room to hold up to 1.75 pounds of bird feed and seed, you’ll be the most popular yard on the block for blue jays, cardinals, finches, and sparrows.

2 GroundWork Metal Trigger Hose Nozzle

It can be easy to overlook how some gardening essentials need to be replaced, especially your watering equipment. This GroundWork Metal Trigger Hose Nozzle ($8.99) has three adjustable spray patterns that make it easy to hone in on hydrating your plants in a more precise way without putting too much pressure on your hands.

3 ImPECKables 12-Egg Plastic Egg Carton

It’s one thing to run out of room in the fridge, but it’s another thing to lose precious eggs to an overstacked shelf, especially with the prices we’re currently paying for them! This ImPECKables 12-Egg Plastic Egg Carton ($3.99) is the sturdy storage solution you’ve always needed, making it easy to stash those fragile essentials with a little extra protection.

4 GroundWork Metal Hanging Basket

Looking to literally elevate your plant game? This GroundWork Metal Hanging Basket ($6.79) is one of the easiest ways to do it, and can easily add a splash of color to your porch, patio, or deck.

Tractor Supply shoppers seem to agree that this is a good buy: “These are beautiful, sturdy, and a great value! They are deeper than most, which is important for growth and retaining more moisture,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

RELATED: 7 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 GroundWork Basic Plastic Planter

While we love splurging on a gorgeous planter, not every situation calls for a showstopper. This GroundWork Basic Plastic Planter ($6.79) is perfect for those cases when you need a sturdy container for your flowers that will fit inside a more ornamental piece. Of course, that includes hangers!

6 RedStone Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Tool Set, 3-Piece

If you’re leaning into a whole new outdoor cooking arrangement, you’re going to need the right implements to actually put it to use! And if we’re being honest, it doesn’t really get better than the value of this RedStone Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Tool Set ($9.99). Complete with a spatula, brush, and set of tongs, it’s everything you’ll need to get flipping—for a lot less.

7 GroundWork Sylvie Plastic Planter

OK, so maybe we jumped the gun a little bit when we said all affordable planters are basic. We love the look of this GroundWork Sylvie Plastic Planter ($5.94), thanks to its textured appearance that makes it look much pricier than it actually is.

8 Retriever Rubber Dental Dog Chew Toy

Tractor Supply shopping isn’t just for humans! The rural retailer is full of fantastic finds for Fido, too, including this Retriever Rubber Dental Dog Chew Toy ($4.99).

While the low price is easy enough to sink your teeth into, shoppers have also made this one of the more popular items on the store’s website. “The texture of it really helps keep my dog’s attention and helps clean her teeth,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

RELATED: 7 Best New Tractor Supply Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Cat Craft Catnip Fish Kicker Toys, 3-Pack

…And don’t think for a second we would leave our feline friends hanging! These Cat Craft Catnip Fish Kicker Toys ($7.49) come in a three-pack and are a great way to keep your kitty happy for hours.

10 Red Shed Ceramic Match Pot

Sometimes, the best decor additions are just tiny touches around the house. This Red Shed Ceramic Match Pot ($7.99) doubles as both ornamentation and a functional way to get a flame. It also makes for a fantastic housewarming present!

11 JobSmart 3-Piece Plier And Wrench Set

The most frustrating thing about essential basic tools is how easily they tend to go missing. If you’re replacing parts of your toolbox (or looking for a good starter kit), this JobSmart 3-Piece Plier And Wrench Set ($9.99) is the well-priced way to do so, complete with an adjustable wrench, slip joint wrench, and water pump plier.