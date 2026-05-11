7 Best New Tractor Supply Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

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With spring off to such a sensational start, we’ve been spending plenty of time enjoying the outdoors—especially in our backyards. But if you’ve been slow to pick back up on your gardening duties, you’ll be happy to know that Tractor Supply has got your covered with all of the tools and supplies you’ll need to get things going and carry on through the season. The best part? A lot of the products we’re putting in our carts just happen to be discounted or on sale right now. Here are the best new Tractor Supply garden finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Sam’s Club New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 GroundWork 4-in-1 Digital Soil Meter

Part of setting yourself up for success in gardening is knowing literally what grounds you’re working with. This GroundWork 4-in-1 Digital Soil Meter ($14.99) can likely tell you more about the makeup of your yard than you’ve ever known before, measuring temperature, ph levels, moisture, and light, making it easier than ever to select the perfect plants for your plot.

2 GroundWork Pet Friendly Grass Seed Mixture, 15 lbs.

A brutal winter isn’t the only thing that can leave patches on your lawn. If you’re contending with a canine, this GroundWork Pet Friendly Grass Seed Mixture ($44.99) is specifically designed to handle high traffic and exposure to urine. And with enough to cover 10,000 square feet per bag, you could easily pet proof your entire yard!

3 Werph 43 gal. Dual Chamber Compost Tumbler

Once you’ve learned how to compost, you’ll never go back. But before you start taking advantage of all that precious homemade fertilizer, you’ll need tools like this Werph 43 gal. Dual Chamber Compost Tumbler ($63.99). Just toss in that organic material and in four to six weeks, you’ll have nutrient-rich compost ready to go. It’s one of the most economical ways to ensure gardening success!

4 DeWalt Cordless Pruner

Getting your yard looking its best again as we head into another growing season is already enough work. You can speed up the process (and save some energy at the same time) with a DeWalt Cordless Pruner ($99.99) in your arsenal. Capable of cutting up to 1.5 inches thick, it’ll streamline your shrub and bush management process. The fact that it’s also currently deeply discounted also doesn’t hurt!

“Since I bought this pruner, it has made the cleanup of branches and other debris much easier,” writes one five-star reviewer. “The grip is ergonomic and allows for moving to different, harder-to-reach areas. The battery holds its charge long enough to complete the cleanup necessary.”

RELATED: 11 Tractor Supply Home Finds So Perfect Shoppers “Keep Going Back for More.”

5 GroundWork Mid-Duty Garden Hose

Let’s be real: There is no garden without water. If you’re finally replacing your years-old worn out equipment, we suggest going for this GroundWork Mid-Duty Garden Hose ($24.99). With a durable weather-resistant design and 50 feet of length to work with, it’s ideal for keeping your plants hydrated all season long (not to mention washing the car or filling up that kiddie pool).

6 HydroTech Heavy Duty Fireman’s Hose Nozzle

…And now that you’ve got a hose that will stand the test of time, you’re going to need a way to control it! This HydroTech Heavy Duty Fireman’s Hose Nozzle ($16.99) is built with eight different spray patterns that make it useful for watering, washing, and more.

“Watering my garden is a big challenge when everything requires different watering methods for best results! This makes switching between plants so easy!” gushes on 5-star reviewer.

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7 GroundWork Steel Planter with Trellis

There’s something special about having climbing plants on your patio that no other decor can quite achieve. And with a GroundWork Steel Planter with Trellis ($67.99), you’ll have vines climbing in no time! The lattice work also makes it easy to hang plants until your vines really get growing.