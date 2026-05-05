11 Sam’s Club New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The store's latest Instant Savings Book is full of phenomenal deals on must-have items.

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Besides all of the options available at Walmart, it’s also nice to pay a visit to the brand’s sister store, Sam’s Club, to see what’s new. And this week, the warehouse retailer is dropping items that are both perfect for the season and marked down for the following few weeks, as outlined in its Instant Savings Book. If we’re being honest, there’s no shortage of products we want to pick up—but there are a few that especially caught our attention. Here are some of our favorite new Sam’s Club finds hitting shelves this week

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week.

1 Apple AirTag Bundle, Bonus 5-Pack

We’ve long been proponents of using item trackers (especially when it comes to not losing your luggage). But we’re excited anew about them, thanks to the current deal Sam’s Club is offering on this Apple AirTag Bundle ($99.98).

This pack includes a bonus fifth tracker, making it the best pricing we’ve ever seen on the tiny essential gadgets! Now you can add one to your keys, bag, wallet, and more…for less.

2 TINKR 4-in-1 Jump Starter

It’s absolutely crucial to have a set of jumper cables in your trunk. But what if there’s no one around to give you a jump when you need one? This TINKR 4-in-1 Jump Starter ($47.98) will now live permanently in our vehicles, precisely because it is so much more than a way to get your car started. That’s because it also functions as a tire inflater, power bank and charger for devices, and a high-powered LED light.

Not surprisingly, the item has also earned a 4.7-star average rating on the Sam’s Club website, with some shoppers calling it a “lifesaver” and a “must-have for any vehicle” in their reviews.

“Having a jump starter, air pump, and power bank in one compact unit saves so much space and eliminates the need for bulky cables,” writes one happy customer. “The jump starter is powerful and reliable, the digital air compressor is accurate with a convenient auto-shutoff, and the build quality feels heavy-duty. It’s incredibly user-friendly and provides huge peace of mind for emergencies. Worth every penny!”

3 Bluey’s Kids Inflatable Mega Bouncy House

It won’t be long before school is out for the summer! Make sure your little ones have plenty of fun days to look forward to outdoors with a Bluey’s Kids Inflatable Mega Bouncy House ($299.98). Whether you’re throwing a birthday party or are simply making the most of a nice day, the easy-to-use product inflates in just two minutes and includes mesh walls for added safety.

Shoppers who’ve purchased it call the product “amazing,” and emphasize that it couldn’t be easier to get set up.

“My kids love this one too much, and they don’t want to stop,” writes one. “This house is a wonderful gift for children. It’s very safe even if your child falls.”

4 Dyson V8 Origin Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum

There’s no reason not to keep that spring cleaning kick going well into summer! This Dyson V8 Origin Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum is the kind of housekeeping tool that will make the task so much easier, with 40 minutes of runtime per charge and powerful suction that can tackle any mess—including pet hair.

“This Dyson is perfect,” writes a shopper in a 5-star review. “It is lightweight, easy to store, and ready to use. I am extremely happy with my purchase.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Vera Bradley East West Tote

Still on the hunt for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? You might want to consider this Vera Bradley East West Tote ($29.78) as a stylish and useful option. And with seven different patterns to choose from, you can really get the look they’ll like best!

6 Canon EOS R100 Camera Bundle

Whether you have a big summer trip coming up or just want to capture more memories this season, it can pay to have more than a cameraphone on hand. This Canon EOS R100 Camera Bundle ($749) is one of the most affordable ways to get started. Not only does it come with two lenses, a carrying case, and a 32-gigabyte memory card, but it can also capture video!

Customers appear to agree, with many reviewers specifically citing how great it is for travel.

“Perfect option for an Alaskan cruise,” writes one reviewer. “It’s lightweight and easy to carry, easy to use, and the extra lens and carrying case are totally worth it. We only had to charge the battery once the whole trip.”

7 Member’s Mark Woven Drink Cooler

We are all about investing in high-performance coolers for summer, but there’s no denying there can be a trade-off when it comes to aesthetics. That’s why we were thrilled to find this Member’s Mark Woven Drink Cooler ($114), which can hold up to 7.5 gallons of ice. Think of it as a major upgrade on your typical bucket!

“This cooler is perfect for backyard get-togethers like lawn games (bag toss/giant Jenga), cozy fire pits, or evening outdoor movie screenings,” says one happy customer. “My wife was thrilled with the woven basket look as she is obsessed with baskets of all kinds, and the galvanized insert is sealed well and thick enough to provide some insulation value despite not having a lid. The cooler is built extremely well; it is sturdy, very attractive, and perfect for distributing cold drinks to the masses.”

8 Ninja Professional Plus Blender

Who’s ready for frozen drink season?! This Ninja Professional Plus Blender is one of the best deals we’ve seen on this type of appliance, complete with a large pitcher attachment and two 24-ounce single-serve cups that can help cut down on dishes. But what really makes this stand out is the Auto-IQ preset programs that can turn out perfect smoothies, frozen drinks, and more with just the push of a button.

We also couldn’t help but notice that the appliance holds an impressive 4.8-star average rating. Shoppers add that besides beverages, it can be a home chef’s best friend, too.

“An excellent in-home blender that’s perfectly balanced between simplicity and ingenuity,” writes one. “This series is both easy to use, yet not as haphazard and boring as most other models. Your ingredients will be expertly broken down in the blink of an eye.”

RELATED: 11 Best Costco “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves in May.

9 Shark FlexBreeze Table Fan

Speaking of frozen drink weather, you’re also going to need a way to cool off once the weather warms up. This Shark FlexBreeze Table Fan offers its own kind of refreshment, providing a cool mist that can be felt up to 70 feet away and can lower temperatures by as much as 12 degrees Fahrenheit. All with no hose required!

“This fan is perfect!” gushes one happy customer. “It’s been so hot, and this fan has absolutely done a great job for us! It has been an absolute game-changer!”

10 3-in-1 Floating Game Mat

Playing around in the pool doesn’t have to mean reaching for that volleyball or those diving rings. Make your next game meetup aquatic with this 3-in-1 Floating Game Mat ($149). It comes with everything you need to play mahjong, rummi cube, and a set of waterproof cards (as well as a place to keep your drinks, of course).

We love that customers say it’s “everything I didn’t know I needed” and how “it’s quickly become a favorite.” It’s also more versatile than you might think, with some shoppers saying it works just as well as a floating snack tray or as a table topper when it comes time to move the game back onto dry land.

11 ION Audio HydroGroove Floating Party Speaker

And if you’re planning on getting a little livelier water, there are few products that will bring a good time quite like this ION Audio HydroGroove Floating Party Speaker ($49). Besides music and a battery that brings up to 10 hours of play time, this also includes flashing lights that will turn your pool into a party paradise.

“A great speaker,” writes one shopper in their review. “Solidly built and really fun!”