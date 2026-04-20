Shop the 11 best Bath & Body Works Mother's Day gifts, from gift sets to Vera Bradley candles.

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Mother’s Day is quickly approaching. This year, the annual holiday honoring mom falls on May 10. If you haven’t decided what to get the woman in your world, head over to Bath & Body Works. There are so many fabulously fragranced products that moms love to receive, especially from you. What are the hottest gifts of the moment? Here are the 11 best Bath & Body Works Mother’s Day gifts hitting stores now.

1 The Champagne Toast Gift Set

The Champagne Toast Gift Set, $38.95, is a great gift idea. It includes the body wash, lotion, and fragrance mist of the best-selling fragrance of 2025. It makes gifting easy and comes in a box that says “here’s to celebrating you.” Shoppers, including moms, love it. “Nice presentation and ready to go,” writes one.

2 Flowers for Mom Wallflowers

Get your mom flowers that won’t wilt with Flowers For Mom Wallflowers. The mom-focused fragrance is a no-brainer, and smells amazing per shoppers. “LOVE this scent, it’s strong and pretty,” writes one. “Smells like a bed of flowers,” adds another.

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3 The Sweetest Smelling Hand Soap

Shoppers are loving the Springtime Greenhouse Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap. “Love this scent! I have it by my kitchen sink & everyone comments on it!!” one commented. “My new favorite hand soap scent. Perfect for spring. It’s floral but very light. The bottle is also adorable,” another writes.

4 Fiji White Sands Candle

You can’t go wrong with candles for Mother’s Day. I recommend White Barn Fiji White Sands Single Wick Candle, a subtle island fragrance that will transport her to a vacation setting. “Love this scent! It does give tropical vacay with a hint of sweet pineapple, but not overwhelming,” writes a shopper.

5 A Butterfly-Themed Gift Set to Celebrate Her

Does mom love all things butterflies? This Butterfly Gift Set smells sweet, just like mom. “Its a lovely gift box with a card. I like the trio in the box of bath wash, lotion, and body mist. If I was to change anything, I would have a hand wash too. My MIL loves the bath and hand soap products,” one shopper writes. “Was a special gift piece with an amazing scent,” another says.

6 A Vera Bradley Candle Holder

If your mother loves candles and also all things Vera Bradley, one of the latest Bath & Body Works collaborations will be perfect for her. The Vera Bradley Peach Pedestal 3-Wick Candle Holder, has the old school vibes of the designer and will look great displayed in her home. “Even prettier in person,” writes a shopper. “I am so pleased with this candle holder. The colors are bright and springlike and it is a well-made piece, not cheap at all and has some weight to it.”

7 The Gingham Gorgeous Gift Set

Treat mom to a box of one of the most popular fragrances of the moment. The Gingham Gorgeous Gift Set smells pretty in pink. “Smells luxurious!!” one shopper writes. Fun fact: The scent, with notes of pink strawberries, peach nectar, and peony blooms, was nominated for the 2024 Fragrance Foundation Consumer Choice Award.

8 The Sweetest Song Gift Set

If mom prefers the Sweetest Song fragrance, get her the Sweetest Song Gift Set. “Sweetest Song has to be hands down the best fragrance I’ve ever had the pleasure of testing at B&BW, and boy have I tried many. I can’t quit purchasing more and more and more of this product. I only wish Sweetest Song had candles that are available to buy all the time, even in a gift set would be nice, there should be wallflowers and room scent spray too,” writes a shopper.

9 Japanese Cherry Blossom Gift Set

One of the most popular scents of spring also makes a great gift. The Japanese Cherry Blossom Gift Set is a mom’s favorite. “Amazing,” writes a shopper about the annual favorite. “I love everything about it. The packaging was beautiful. The smell is delightful and sweet. Great Mother’s day gift.”

10 A Vera Bradley Set

If she loves Vera Bradley bags, you can’t go wrong with the Vera Bradley Blue Paisley Gift Set or the Vera Bradley Pink Paisley Gift Set. Each comes with a bunch of products from the collaborative line, and also a cosmetics pouch she can use long after the Bath & Body Works items are empty.

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11 And, a Costa Rica Set

And, don’t miss out on this Pink Pineapple Sunrise Gift Set if mom is into tropical fragrances. “Smells like paradise, it has a sweet scent that makes it smell fruity and the smell makes you feel like you are going on vacation to the beach,” one shopper writes about the pineapple-infused scent.