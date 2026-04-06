11 Best Bath & Body Works New Arrivals Hitting Shelves as April Begins

Discover Bath & Body Works’ spring candles, lotions, soaps, and room sprays.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A spring awakening brings a vibrant new lineup of three-wick candles, soothing hand soaps, hydrating lotions, room sprays, and sanitizers to everyone’s favorite home fragrance retailer. That’s right, I’m talking about Bath & Body Works. The new edit is inspired by spring’s defining notes, from blooming flowers and zesty citrus, to sunshine and fresh laundry. Ahead, see the 11 best Bath & Body Works new arrivals hitting shelves in April.

1 Waikiki Beach Coconut Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Escape to Hawaii with this nourishing Waikiki Beach Coconut Ultimate Hydration Body Cream ($18)—no sandy mess or sunburn in sight! The formula is packed with shea butter and hyaluronic acid for maximum hydration, leaving skin soft, smooth and deeply moisturized.

RELATED: Bath & Body Works Just Brought Back a Cult-Favorite Scent.

2 Vera Bradley Blue Paisley Gift Set

In case you missed it, Bath & Body Works just launched a brand-new collection with Vera Bradley. Get a taste of the collab with the Vera Bradley Blue Paisley Gift Set, currently on sale for just $30. It features a soft fabric cosmetics bag and products in two limited-edition fragrances: Blue Washed Sky (warm, woodsy, and floral) and Pink Berry Burst (sweet fruits and florals).

3 Peach Blossom & Nectar 3-Wick Candle

Made from a soy-wax blend, the Peach Blossom & Nectar 3-Wick Candle ($25) is “like biting into the juiciest peach” with notes grounded in freesia and beechwood for “a rich, modern dry-down.” The one-of-a-kind scent is also part of the B&BW x Vera Bradley partnership.

4 Springtime Greenhouse Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

Dip into the sweet floral notes of a new season with the Springtime Greenhouse Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap ($8). The non-drying formula has vitamin E, shea extract, and aloe, and most importantly, it’s dermatologist-approved.

5 Tomato Vine Pedestal Candle Holder

Okay, but how cute is this Tomato Vine Pedestal Candle Holder?! It’s totally worth the $35 price tag, between the gingham print and textured design.

6 Flowers For Mom Hanging Fragrance Diffuser

Mother’s Day will be here before you know it! This clever “Flowers For Mom” Hanging Fragrance Diffuser ($7) provides weeks of fragrance (far outlasting any bouquet), while also serving as a thoughtful reminder of your love every time she sees it.

7 Sweet Orange Blossom Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

Last year, I had the privilege of visiting Seville, Spain, during peak orange blossom, and I’m reliving my experience with B&BW’s Sweet Orange Blossom Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap ($9). From bottom to top, the layers are: Sweet Orange Blossom, Warm Vanilla, and Sea Lavender.

8 Botanical Butterfly Scent Control Nightlight

A nightlight that doubles as an air freshener? Snag this pretty Botanical Butterfly Scent Control Nightlight for $23. Just pair it with your favorite Wallflowers fragrance refill.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Home Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9 Rose Water & Ivy Concentrated Room Spray

Stinky bathroom? Musty closet? Mudroom in need of a refresh? This Rose Water & Ivy Concentrated Room Spray ($9) tackles it all with a spring musk, fresh-cut rose scent.

10 Floral Chicken Pedestal 3-Wick Candle Holder

Made from durable ceramic, this Floral Chicken Pedestal 3-Wick Candle Holder ($40) is such a fun Mother’s Day or housewarming gift. You can even use it as a jewelry tray in the kitchen.

11 Fresh Cut Lilacs PocketBac Hand Sanitizer

Keep your hands smelling fresh and germ free with B&BW’s Fresh Cut Lilacs PocketBac Hand Sanitizer ($2).