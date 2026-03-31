11 Best Walmart Home Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Top Walmart home items for style, organization, and affordable upgrades.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In the redecorating mood? You’ve come to the right place because I found tons of kitchen decor, luxe linens, vintage-inspired fixtures, and savvy storage solutions at Walmart. Whether you’ve moved and are starting from a fresh slate, or you’re aiming to make cheap albeit thoughtful upgrades, there’s something for every home. Shop the 11 best Walmart home items flying off shelves this week.

1 Ceramic Distressed Bowl

This Ceramic Distressed Bowl ($16) has a low-profile shape that’s perfect for displaying fresh produce or a DIY centerpiece with candles and wooden beads. Nearly 400 five-star reviewers say “it’s got that nice rustic, stone-like look without being too heavy” and “looks like it’s designer.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Items From Walmart’s Upscale Kitchen Line Flying Off Shelves.

2 Bonzy Home Blue Striped Swivel Chair

Trust me when I say this Bonzy Home Blue Striped Swivel Chair (on sale for $220) belongs in your reading nook. It’s designed with an extra-wide seat with high-density foam padding and curved armrests for maximum comfort. Plus, the 360-degree swivel makes it easy to grab any book from your stack.

3 Curtainking Floral Linen Curtains

Redecorating on a budget? These Floral Linen Curtains (on sale for $39) bring a flair of fabulosity to your home without breaking the bank thanks to their luxe texture and farmhouse floral print. Better yet, their light-filtering fabric helps keep your home cool in warmer weather.

4 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Cotton Botanical Sheet Set

Made from 100 percent pre-washed percale cotton, this Botanical Sheet Set ($55) from Barrymore’s Beautiful collection includes a fitted sheet that’s compatible with mattresses up to 16 inches deep, a 200-thread count flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases. The set is available in sizes twin through king.

5 Sterling & Noble Cordless Brass Wall Sconce

Give your bedroom a facelift with the Cordless Brass Wall Sconce ($30), a LED light fixture outfitted with a scalloped fabric shade. Use the included USB cable to recharge the bulb; the remote stick allows you to control the dimmer from the comfort of your blanket cocoon.

6 Allswell Lavender, Jasmine, & Chamomile-Scented Ceramic Candle

With the help of Allswell, turn your bathroom or living space into a peaceful retreat with a Lavender, Jasmine & Chamomile Ceramic Candle ($9). The 10-ounce candle is made from a coconut wax blend and guarantees 40 hours of burn time.

7 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Bar Cart

This Tiered Bar Cart ($139) is crafted from solid wood in a warm honey finish with a fluted design. Organize liquor bottles and decanters, cocktail glasses, garnishes, straws, and other bar essentials via the three open shelves.

“I have a lot of bottles on it and it feels strong. This is a great bar cart both aesthetically and for functionality,” says one shopper. “I get so many compliments!”

RELATED: 12 Best IKEA New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week.

8 Wood Candlestick Holders

Spruce up your mantle or tablescape with these Wood Candlestick Holders, which retail for $8 per two-piece set.

9 The Pioneer Woman Agatha Stoneware Divided Server

I love dual stoneware, much like this Agatha Stoneware Divided Server ($17) from The Pioneer Woman, for serving appetizers and storing leftovers. Added bonus: The dish is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

10 Homfa Rattan Tall Storage Cabinet

There’s a lot to love about the Homfa Rattan Tall Storage Cabinet (on sale for $180). It has a three-shelf cabinet with a removable wine bottle holder, and two deep drawers for spare kitchen and bed linens. It comes in oak brown and white.

11 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Marble Tabletop Tray

Keep your bathroom necessities organized on this gorgeous Marble Tabletop Tray ($30), or use it to display jewelry or as a coffee table tray. Crafted from real marble, it’s both sturdy and durable.