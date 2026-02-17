These new Walmart home finds look designer but cost way less.

Have you been to Walmart lately? I am shocked by all the amazing home items I have been seeing online. So many influencers are sharing about the latest home decor drops, all of which scream “bougie on a budget.” There are so many expensive-looking furniture pieces and decor items that look like they’re from the Pottery Barn or Crate & Barrel catalogue. What should you shop for right now? Here are 11 new Walmart home finds everyone is talking about.

1 Pretty Plants and Pots

The Broadmoor House shared lots of great plants and planters. “Walmart spring drop and it’s selling fast! Type SPRING DROP if I will send these straight to your inbox! Most of these pieces have already sold out and come back in stock so they are definitely the type of items to grab early!” she captioned the post.

2 Outdoor Furniture

Home Stories A to Z also shared about outdoor decor and furniture. “These Walmart home finds look way more expensive than they are! Comment DECOR for the links and act quickly because so many items are already selling out.😭 I’m excited to style the rug and planters on the patio for spring! It’s warm today, so I may just get an early start on my spring patio styling!!” they wrote.

3 Expensive Looking Decor

Rebecca DIU shared about lots of great little lamps and decor items. “Ballin’ on a budget? @walmart understood the assignment with these amazing finds,” she wrote. “So many pretties!” a follower commented.

4 Bougie Furniture Finds

Beige White Gray shared a bunch of furniture pieces and glassware that look bougie but are actually from Walmart. “Type “need this” for links! The channeled storage bench (pretty and functional), the pleated lamp giving Lulu & Georgia vibes, and the most beautiful vintage-inspired vases & bowls! It’s all from Walmart!” she wrote.

5 Gorgeous Jars

The Fara Fix shared about Spring Decor Accessories: Walmart Finds. “Hey, y’all. I came across the cutest home decor accessories while shopping at Walmart the other day. Proof you don’t have to break the bank to refresh your home. One or two decor accessories can completely change the feel of a space. And honestly, I’m ready to swap that winter heaviness (and weather) for lighter, brighter spring touches ☀️🌿 Walmart home finds, perfect spring decor accessories!” she wrote.

6 So Many Neutral Pieces

The Porch Place also shared about gorgeous neutral decorations. “These are from Walmart 👀🤍 Neutral, designer-inspired home finds you’ll love,” she wrote. “These are so good,” one shopper wrote. “Need that cowboy planter for the porch!” another added.

7 Vases and Rugs

Simply Darlings also shared about vases and rugs. “Nothing says ‘I’m ready for spring’ like rearranging your house with Walmart finds. 😍 Budget-friendly decor = zero guilt when I decide to completely change my mind in 3 months…… because I will!” she captioned the post.

8 Framed Art for Under $11

The Target Farmhouse shared about some gorgeous framed artwork, mostly under $11. “These are so good I HAD to reshare!!!” she captioned the post. “So gorgeous,” a follower commented. “Very pretty,” another added.

9 So Many Swivel Chairs

Pleasantly Built shared a bunch of amazing swivel chairs. “I’m comparing four of Walmart’s swivel accent chairs and I put them side by side so we can really see the difference. First is the My Texas House Briar chair. I love the sloped arms and how structured it feels. And the brown color is so good. It looks way more high end in person. Next is the Mainstays boucle swivel chair. This one gives the coziest vibes. It’s perfect for a smaller corner or if you just want that soft textured look without spending a ton. Then there’s my newest purchase, the modern velvet swivel barrel chair. This one feels so luxe to me. The curved shape is so pretty and the size is generous without taking over the whole room. And last is the viral Beautiful Drew chair. It really is as good as everyone says. I love the oversized feel and it’s the perfect cozy corner chair. There’s a reason all of these have gone viral. Walmart’s furniture just keeps getting better and these are honestly such good finds,” they wrote.

10 A Viral Hurricane Candle

House of Murphy shared about a popular woven candle. “The woven hurricane that everyone’s obsessing over? They’re from Walmart! That expensive coastal grandmother aesthetic without the Pottery Barn price tag—because why spend $60 when you can spend $15 and get the exact same vibe? Your secret’s safe with me,” they wrote.

11 A Pottery Barn Dupe Sofa

Pleasantly Built shared about her Pottery Barn York Slope Arm sofa dupe. “Can you believe this couch is under $600?! We bought it last year and are still so impressed with it. If you’re looking for an affordable couch that doesn’t sacrifice comfort, this is it,” she captioned the post.