5 New Walmart Finds That Look Just Like Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily

You can save nearly $800 on these patio dupes!

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There’s nothing like finding a great deal at Walmart during a sale, but there’s something extra special when it means finding an item that’s a dead ringer for a designer piece of decor. It turns out the popular retailer is just as good at supplying Pottery Barn dupes as it is at offering low prices on everyday items. If you’re hoping to get that high-end look for less on everything from patio furniture to garden materials, you won’t be disappointed. Here are the best new Walmart finds that look just like Pottery Barn

RELATED: 5 New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Just Like Pottery Barn and West Elm.

1 Dupe for Serena & Lily’s Riviera Rattan Dining Chair

With spring (hopefully) just around the corner, it’s only natural to start thinking about sprucing up your patio. The Riviera Rattan Dining Chair from Serena & Lily not only makes your outdoor space look inviting, but can practically transport you to the streets of Paris with its authentic bistro look. Unfortunately, it’s almost like paying for airfare at the price of $328 apiece.

Fortunately, you can still feel French, and all it will take is a trip to Walmart. The Christopher Knight Home French Bistro Chairs deliver the same classic woven look. Except in this case, you’ll only have to spend $240 for a set of two, or $120 apiece.

2 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s Bloom Outdoor Rug

Speaking of outdoor areas, it’s not just about where you’re sitting that makes it feel like a true living area. The Bloom Outdoor Rug from Pottery Barn is the kind of tapestry that works perfectly on a deck or patio. But with the largest size running for $699, it might not leave much in the way of an entertaining budget.

That’s where the My Texas House Isla Outdoor Area Rug from Walmart can come in handy. With an identical print, the same size costs just $87, making it a savings of over $600.

3 Dupe for Birch Lane’s Ceramic Cachepot

A gorgeous planter can be one of the best ways to liven up a table, especially if it looks as good as the flowers it’s holding. The Bardia Ceramic Cachepot is a perfect pick for florals, with a beautiful floral shape of its own. However, it’ll cost you $110 for just one.

You might do a major double-take if you take a trip to Walmart, though. The Mainstays Lillian Vanilla Dream Planter is indistinguishable from the high-end version. But the most surprising thing is the pricetag: It’s only $9, making it $100 less!

RELATED: 6 New Walmart Finds That Look Just Like West Elm and Pottery Barn.

4 Dupe for Anthropologie’s Organic Stoneware Planter

Want a more modern look for your houseplants? The Organic Cylinder Stoneware Planter from Anthropologie has it, with an artistic, sculpted look. And at $26 each, it’s not nearly as egregiously expensive as the Bardia Cachepot.

However, that’s where Walmart provides yet another opportunity to save. The Better Homes & Gardens Mallory Planter has the same shape and texture. But at $9, it’s almost just one-third the cost of the designer version, leaving plenty of room in the floral budget.

5 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s Sienna Stone Outdoor Planter

Sometimes, going big on your outdoor floral design can pay off. The Sienna Fiber Stone Outdoor Planters from Pottery Barn offer that oversized look, with different finishes that look fantastic when mixed and matched. But with a pricetag of up to $800 each, there might not be enough in the budget to even buy one.

Fortunately, there’s a more affordable option at Walmart. There, the Better Homes & Gardens Hawthorn Planter gives the same sense of grandeur. But at only $25, you’ll be able to get an entire set for your patio.