5 Dollar Tree Dupes That Look Like High-End Brands—for Just $1.25

These products are identical to Glow Recipe and Victoria's Secret, for up to $44 cheaper.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The new year is often a time to reset your budget. And while these goals come with good intentions, we’d be lying if we said it isn’t frustrating at times, having to forego your favorite self-care products. But that’s where Dollar Tree comes in. The discount retailer has released a slew of new dupes for high-end beauty brands, including Glow Recipe, Victoria’s Secret, Kitsch, and more—and these products are up to $44 cheaper!

1 Dupe for Kitsch Volumizing Hair Clips

The brand Kitsch first came onto the hair-styling scene with its heatless curlers. It’s now expanded to all kinds of products, including volumizing hair clips ($8 for a set of two clips on Amazon).

“These volumizing hair clips feature a 2-in-1 roller clip design with gentle hook-and-loop fasteners that lift hair at the roots for long-lasting volume and bounce—without heat, breakage, or damage,” reads the product description.

Now, Dollar Tree has taken note. According to shopping influencer Rachel Burrows (@rachelxburrows), the dollar store’s Sophi volumizing hair clips “are just like the Kitsch ones; they’re so good.” Best of all, they’re just $1.25 for a three-pack, she shares in a new TikTok video.

2 Dupe for First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser

First Aid Beauty is a trusted name in skincare. The brand’s KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub helps to smooth keratosis pilaris, chicken skin, and body bumps, using all-natural, good-for-you ingredients. However, an 8-oz tube is $30 at Sephora.

At Dollar Tree, you can grab a 6-oz bottle of XtraCare’s Body Scrub Bump Eraser for just $1.25, according to another video posted by Burrows.

Both products contain 10 percent AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid, which acts as a chemical exfoliant) and are safe for sensitive skin.

3 Dupes for Glow Recipe Serums

Dollar Tree has been duping Glow Recipe’s popular watermelon skincare for years. However, they have now expanded their offerings to rival the high-end brand’s other products.

In a recent TikTok video, @thesidneyjewel spotted a trio of dupes for Glow Recipe’s fruity serums from Dollar Tree’s brand b.pure. They include a strawberry smoothing serum formulated with BHA, AHA, and Salicylic Acid—just like Glow Recipe’s $42 Strawberry Smooth Serum—as well as a renewing serum formulated with avocado extract and ceramides—the same formulation as Glow Recipe’s $45 Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum.

Dollar Tree’s collection also includes a revitalizing serum made with pomegranate extract and peptides, which is a near-perfect dupe for Glow Recipe’s now-discontinued Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum.

And let us not forget that the Dollar Tree products are just $1.25.

4 Dupe for Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream Skin Clearing Perfector

Shoppers like @makeupbylilyana claim that Dollar Tree’s new Candy Moyo BB Beauty Benefit Cream is a dupe for the Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream Skin Clearing Perfector.

While the ingredient lists differ slightly, both products promise makeup-like coverage along with skincare benefits. Maybelline’s version retails for $12 at most stores, while Dollar Tree’s is just $1.25.

5 Dupe for Victoria’s Secret Love Spell

Countless shoppers have taken to social media to compare the Love Struck body lotion, body wash, body scrub, and body spray at Dollar Tree to Victoria’s Secret’s famous and nostalgic Love Spell scent.

In addition to smelling nearly identical, some shoppers claim the dollar store versions are actually better quality. “Compared to the lotion I purchased at Victoria’s Secret, this is far more absorbent and has a richer consistency,” wrote one satisfied customer.

All of the Dollar Tree items are $1.25, while at Victoria’s Secret, they’re around the $20 mark.