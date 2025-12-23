5 Bath & Body Works Luxury Perfume Dupes Just Hit Shelves

They smell just like YSL, Parfums de Marly, and more for $100s less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Beauty dupes are a dime a dozen these days. You can find stand-ins for Sol de Janeiro at Five Below, for Drunk Elephant at Dollar Tree, and for Charlotte Tilbury at Walmart. But while some of these are hit or miss, the most consistent dupes we’ve seen are the fragrances at Bath & Body Works that smell just like luxury perfumes. Now, scent experts and eagle-eyed shoppers are revealing the newest batch of these perfume players at Bath & Body Works.

RELATED: 12 Discontinued Bath & Body Works Scents Just Returned to Shelves.

1 Dupe for Valaya Exclusif by Parfums de Marly

A 2.5-ounce bottle of Parfums de Marly’s “floral woody” scent Valaya Exclusif retails for $430. But according to fragrance influencer Zach (@zachdeparfum), you can spend just $19 on Bath & Body Works’ Infinite Radiance fine fragrance mist and get a very similar smell. In a TikTok video, he says it has the same deep, sweet scent with notes of almond.

2 Dupe for Delina Exclusif by Parfums de Marly

Zach says Bath & Body Works also has a “spot-on” dupe for Parfums de Marly’s Delina Exclusif with their scent Covered in Roses. They both combine fruity and rose scents with notes of amber.

In his own TikTok video, @paulovitorbey7 says it’s “insane how much is the same” between these two products.

RELATED: 2 New Bath & Body Works Scents Are Already Flying Off Shelves.

3 Dupe for I Want Choo by Jimmy Choo

In another video, fragrance influencer @paulovitorbey7 says that Bath & Body Works’ scent Touch of Gold (which came out in September) is a near-perfect dupe for Jimmy Choo’s perfume I Want Choo ($170 for a 3.4-ounce bottle at Sephora).

Bath & Body Works describes Touch of Gold as smelling like “bright blackberries, golden orange blossom, and decadent tonka.” As for I Want Choo, it “combines notes of jasmine, pear, and sandalwood.”

4 Dupe for Libre by Yves Saint Laurent

TikToker @embracing_jess says Bath & Body Works’ Free as a Flower scent is “literally an exact dupe” for Yves Saint Laurent’s perfume Libre ($180 at Sephora). Both fragrances have notes of orange blossom and lavender with musky undertones.

RELATED: Bath & Body Works Shoppers Slam “Bizarre” New Candles: “Smell Diabolical.”

5 Dupe for Donna Born In Roma by Valentino

Countless Bath & Body Works shoppers have taken to social media to share that the store’s Pink Obsessed scent is a perfect dupe for Valentino’s Donna Born In Roma perfume. The only difference is the price tag: Eau de Parfum starts at just $15 at Bath & Body Works, while the smallest size of the name-brand fragrance is $37 at Sephora.

Both scents describe themselves as “warm florals” and feature notes of jasmine and bourbon-vanilla.