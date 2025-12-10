12 Discontinued Bath & Body Works Scents Just Returned to Shelves

Grab these nostalgic scents as part of the new Zodiac Collection.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Is there any store that embodies millennial nostalgia more than Bath & Body Works? I can smell that Sun-Ripened Raspberry body lotion just thinking about hitting up the store in the mall in the early 2000s. And if you’re looking for your own throwback fix, you’re in luck: Bath & Body Works just brought back 12 discontinued scents—including Twilight Woods and Whipped Rose Latte—as part of its brand-new Zodiac Collection.

RELATED: 10 “Spot-On” Luxury Perfume Dupes You Can Find at Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works announced the new Zodiac Collection in a recent press release, noting that it includes 12 fine fragrance mists, each inspired by its corresponding zodiac sign. “From bold Aries to empathetic Pisces, these scents make gifting feel thoughtful and personal,” they say.

However, in a viral TikTok video, fragrance influencer @paulreactss uncovers that all of these products are actually discontinued scents that Bath & Body Works has brought back under a new name.

Each fragrance mist is $17.95, or buy-three-get-one-free. Here is the signature scent for each star sign:

RELATED: 4 Best New Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Finds.

1 Aries (March 21-April 19): Bonfire Bash

Aries—Bold and unstoppable: vanilla bourbon, creamy sandalwood, rich musk

Paul says that Aries’ scent is a repackaged Bonfire Bash, which “has been discontinued for years.” He describes it as a “rich, sweet vanilla that’s really musky.”

2 Taurus (April 20-May 20): Golden Hour Coast

Taurus—Grounded luxury: sun-kissed bergamot, golden pear, sheer woods

The Taurus fragrance is a reintroduction of a lesser-known scent called Golden Hour Coast, which Paul says is “very fresh, light, airy.”

3 Gemini (May 21-June 20): Wrapped in Sunshine

Gemini—Bright and playful: sunny citrus, white peach, blonde woods

Paul says you get a lot of citrus notes from the Wrapped in Sunshine fine fragrance mist.

4 Cancer (June 21-July 22): Fresh Jungle Rain

Cancer—Nurturing calm: rain-kissed palms, dragon fruit, silver breeze

“Oh wow, that’s really tropical, it’s really sweet, it’s really juicy,” Paul shares of this scent.

RELATED: 4 New Luxury Perfume Dupes at Bath & Body Works for $271 Cheaper.

5 Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Everlasting Magic

Leo—Magnetic glamour: gilded berries, golden petals, musk

“It’s like a musky, sweet berry,” Paul says of Everlasting Magic, which was originally part of Bath & Body Works’ Halloween collection.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Fresh Vanilla Blossom

Virgo—Elegant precision: suede petals, soft sandalwood, vanilla bean

Virgo’s scent is actually Fresh Vanilla Blossom, which Paul says reminds him of Goddess by Burberry.

7 Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pinkberry Clouds

Libra—Sweet harmony: strawberry sugar, marshmallow fluff, crisp air

Paul says Pinkberry Clouds is one of his “OG favorite Bath & Body Works scents.” He gushes, “Oh my god… it literally smells identical to, like, a pink, fluffy, sweet marshmallow.”

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Twilight Woods

Scorpio—Intense allure: wild berry, sparkling mandarin, cypress woods

Paul says he’s “shocked” that Bath & Body Works brought back this uber-popular scent. “It’s the perfect woodsy, slightly sweet, powdery scent,” he describes.

RELATED: 7 Best Bath & Body Works New Arrivals This December.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Prismatic Stars

Sagittarius—Adventurous spirit: sweet raspberry, purple plum, cashmere

Prismatic Stars was only discontinued a few years ago, Paul says, describing the scent as sweet and fruity.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Whipped Rose Latte

Capricorn—Timeless sophistication: rose petals, cocoa flower, whipped foam

Paul says this is one of the few rose fragrances that he likes, noting it’s “so luxurious.”

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emerald Mist

Aquarius—Free-spirited freshness: fresh rainfall, sunlit pear, blonde woods

According to Paul, the Emerald Mist scent is a dupe for God Is a Woman by Ariana Grande.

12 Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Snowy Morning

Pisces—Dreamy escape: frosted bergamot, sweet berries, lavender breeze

“Smells like pine trees and lemon,” shares Paul after testing this fragrance mist.