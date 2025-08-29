12 Discontinued Bath & Body Works Products You’ll Never See Again
The company no longer makes these items, but that doesn't mean people don't miss them.
Founded in 1990 in New Albany, Ohio, Bath & Body Works spent the following decades winning over fans with addictive and affordable lotions, potions, candles, and other great-smelling self-care goodies. Favorite scents like Sweet Pea and Cucumber Melon became instant hits and still fly off the shelves. Other favorites, however, haven’t fared so well. Though dozens of the chain’s products inspire deep nostalgia for the ’90s and beyond, like many things in the world of retail, they’ve been discontinued.
Heartbroken fans of scents like Butterfly Flower and Juniper Breeze can find some hope in the fact that the brand’s semi-annual sales are famous for featuring limited-time-only releases of discontinued favorites. And a bit of sleuthing yields a small treasure trove of stockpiled faves on eBay, Mercari, and Amazon. But in most cases, shoppers find themselves out of luck. For a trip down memory lane, we’ve put together a list of Bath & Body Works’ 10 most-loved offerings that, sadly, can no longer be found on shelves.
1. Velvet Tuberose
Launched in 2009, Velvet Tuberose was the subject of a 2014 Change.org petition to bring the scent back.
“I was distraught to be informed that Bath & Body Works has permanently retired their Velvet Tuberose fragrance line, and as I began spreading the word I noticed that other people loved the fragrance and wanted it back as well,” wrote Melanie Wooden, who authored the petition.
She even pleaded with the company to bring it back briefly so fans could stock up. Unfortunately, the petition only received 28 supporters, and this musky scent remains discontinued.
2. Country Apple
The end of the line for this rosy-cheeked scent marked the end of a larger era. The brand had, for some years, run with the Ohio farmland theme (in homage to the rolling fields that surround their corporate HQ) with a Heartland range, complete with checkered prints and rustic baskets accenting their fresh-picked scents du jour.
Country Apple may not have smelled like real apples (the scent was based on notes of McIntosh apple, apple blossom, and muguet), as beauty product YouTuber Queen of the Girl Geeks explains, but it was no less sweet.
The scent was resurrected in a short-lived 2022 promotion, as well as a four-day event just this week, but it is no longer available regularly.
3. Juniper Breeze
This scent with notes of juniper leaves, green apple, and dewy musk is one of the brand’s all-time favorites. Yes, you can still find it on the internet, and yes, it made a brief comeback in 2019, but it is, indeed, officially retired from duty in Bath & Body Works stores and online.
In a quippy TikTok video, user @thegirlnamedkyle mourns the loss of the scent and says that current store employees are unaware of it.
“I feel really old and also sad that there’s generations of people who won’t know what Juniper Breeze smells like.”
4. Art Stuff Collection
This sparkly range of products was meant for the store’s younger customers, aglow with glitter, color, and tasty scents like Mega Mint Chip, Charmin’ Cherry, Sassy Strawberry, and Goodness Grapeness, according to Nylon.
While the roll-on glitter was perhaps the favorite of the bunch, the collection also offered lip gloss, shower gel, body splash, and spray-on glitter hair gel.
“I vaguely remember getting a lot of Blazin’ Blueberry items for a birthday one year. If I recall correctly, it was a fuzzy blue sparkly bag that came filled with those products. Glorious. I was thrilled,” laments Redditor youdontknowjacques.
Art Stuff has long since been discontinued, though, according to Nylon, some of its items were resurrected briefly for the holidays in 2019 in the Land of Sweets collection.
5. Shower in a Bottle
Sometimes we wonder why so many good ideas are left in the dust—Shower in a Bottle, we’re looking at you.
This convenient no-rinse cleansing foam was something like dry shampoo for your body; not a substitute for a full shower, but a great way to foam-and-wipe sweaty pits and dirty hands after a workout or any messy endeavor.
In 2018, The Daily Beast called it “the next best thing to an actual shower.” At the time, the writer, who tested the product, explained: “It’s super lightweight, it doesn’t feel sticky at all (I’ve tried similar products that leave behind a sort of tacky feeling), and you don’t need a lot of it to make it work.”
6. Bonfire Bash
In another Reddit thread lamenting discontinued Bath & Body Works products, several fans say they miss the scent Bonfire Bash the most.
“It was one of the most unique Scents I’ve ever smelled. It was so delicious and warm and really smelled like being at a campfire, but in a good way lol,” said one Redditor.
7. Coconut Lime Verbena
Across countless Reddit discussions, Coconut Lime Verbena comes up as a scent shoppers can’t believe was discontinued.
Earlier this summer, it returned briefly during the semi-annual sale in hand soap form, but shoppers are hoping that it’ll eventually come back in the full body collection.
8. Be Enchanted
There are too many Redditors to count who listed Be Enchanted as their most-missed scent. It did return for the semi-annual sale in June, but it’s once again nowhere to be found. It was first launched in 2011 and had fragrance notes of passionfruit, citrus, vanilla, musk, and sandalwood, according to Fragrantica.
“I don’t know why they don’t bring back be enchanted. Everyone loves it’s it has a cult following,” said one nostalgic fan.
“Be Enchanted… my god I miss her sooooooo much,” said another.
9. Pearberry
This fruity floral, discontinued in 2013, is another all-time favorite, conjuring “the sweet scent of wild Anjou pears and juicy berries on a bed of sheer musk,” according to the packaging.
Redditor AstronomyLuver described it as “a crisp, clean, fresh, bright and delicious scent. Perfect for a nice warm spring day with a breeze.”
Sadly, it wasn’t long-lasting enough to be among the brand’s current inventory. It was, however, brought back in 2015 and 2019 as part of a ’90s scents revival. However, if you want to get your fix of pearberry, Bath & Body Works does have it available as a hand soap, though no one can say for how long.
10. White Tea and Ginger
Also a huge all-time favorite, this scent that combines clean white tea and spicy ginger was launched in the 1990s, discontinued, then brought back for a limited time as part of the company’s Flashback Fragrance promotion.
“Oh my god, what I wouldn’t give for white tea & ginger body cream,” bemoans Redditor leye-zuh. The scent might have been briefly replaced by the White Tea & Sage line, but that’s also no longer available.
11. Butterfly Flower
Not to be confused with the company’s current offering Butterfly, this complicated floral scent was launched in 2009.
According to the helpful archives of Fragrantica, the scented body care collection “was inspired by nature and natural nuances and feminine games of butterflies in a sun-bathed spring garden. The fragrance is dominated by floral notes of French mimosa petals, Asian syringa flower, tangerine and orchid.”
Reddit user Gduoly says “you can try the fragrance oil dupe with a Google search. There are also many many dupes on Etsy.”
12. Rainkissed Leaves
Rainkissed Leaves is another old-school scent that Bath & Body Works fans are clamoring for.
In a Reddit post, one shopper shared the product description: “Top notes are Green Notes, Grass, Water Notes and Grapefruit; middle notes are Lily-of-the-Valley, Jasmine and Peony; base notes are Woodsy Notes and Musk.”