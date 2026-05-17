11 Best New Marshalls Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

Shoppers are finding big names like Rae Dunn, Rachel Zoe, and Tommy Hilfiger on the shelves right now.

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Marshalls inventory waits for no one: the brands that show up one week are gone the next, which is exactly why shoppers who pay attention to what’s hitting the floor right now tend to walk out with something genuinely good. This week’s selection pulls from clothing, accessories, kitchen, and seasonal home decor—with names like Martha Stewart, Rae Dunn, Rachel Zoe, Tommy Hilfiger, Lucky Brand, CeCe, and Guess all landing in the same aisle.

One shopper who goes by @thequeen recently brought her 61,000 followers along for her latest Marshalls trip, calling out the best hidden gems hitting shelves for the summer. None of these have a restock date, so if anything catches your eye, the visit is worth making sooner rather than later.

1 Martha Stewart LED Lighted House Summer Decor

Martha Stewart’s home decor line has a devoted following for good reason—the pieces consistently deliver quality and visual polish at prices that make owning them feel accessible. This LED lighted house for summer is the kind of seasonal accent that makes a mantel, shelf, or entryway table feel appropriately festive without veering into clutter. The illuminated detail makes it work after dark as well as during the day.

2 Rae Dunn “Sweet Summertime” Mug

Rae Dunn has built one of the most recognizable ceramic lines in home retail, and the secondary market for sought-after pieces is proof of the brand’s following. This “Sweet Summertime” mug with a red, white, and blue popsicle design is a seasonal find that hits all the right notes—the signature lettering, a patriotic summer graphic, and the sturdy, oversized Rae Dunn silhouette that fans return for. Finding it at Marshalls for less is the score.

3 Sleeveless Red and White Striped Sweater for Women

A sleeveless striped sweater is the warm-weather layering piece that bridges the gap between a tank and a full knit—substantial enough to feel like a real top, cool enough to wear through the summer. The red and white stripe combination leans nautical and patriotic without being costume-like, making it a versatile option from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Layer it over a crisp white tee, or make it the main event.

4 Guess Natural Fiber Purse with Flamingo and Palm Tree Detail

Guess is one of those brands that delivers reliably on trend-forward accessories, and this straw tote bag with flamingo and palm tree detailing is a perfect summer statement piece. The natural fiber construction keeps it lightweight and seasonally appropriate, while the tropical print gives it the kind of personality that makes it worth carrying on its own merits.

5 Rachel Zoe Scoop Neck Tank Top in Blue

Rachel Zoe’s clothing line is known for clean silhouettes and quality fabrics that photograph well and hold their shape through regular wear. This scoop neck tank in blue is an especially versatile wardrobe basic that gets pulled on constantly—with wide-leg jeans, linen trousers, under a blazer, or on its own on a warm day. Finding it at Marshalls pricing makes the decision an easy one.

6 Tommy Hilfiger Navy Blue Blouse with White Dot Detailing

Tommy Hilfiger’s classic preppy-meets-nautical aesthetic is at its best in navy and white, and a flowy blouse in that colorway is a versatile summer staple that works for a casual Friday, a weekend lunch, or an outdoor event. The dot detailing gives it a slightly elevated, vintage-inspired quality that a solid color wouldn’t deliver.

7 Lucky Brand V-Neck T-Shirts in Camouflage and Neutral Stripes

Lucky Brand makes some of the most consistently comfortable everyday t-shirts in American retail—soft fabric, reliable fit, and a relaxed construction that holds up through repeated washes. Finding two colorways—camouflage and neutral stripes—at Marshalls in the same visit is a double score.

8 CeCe Top with Sheer Swiss Dot Bell-Shaped Sleeves in Black

CeCe consistently delivers feminine, fashion-forward tops at prices that feel reasonable even at full retail. This black top with sheer swiss dot bell-shaped sleeves is the kind of piece that reads dressed-up from across a room. The sleeve silhouette gives it real visual interest while the black base keeps it endlessly wearable.

9 Lemon Detail Cake Standard Multi-Use Server

A lemon-detailed cake server is the summer kitchen accessory that looks like it belongs in a Williams-Sonoma catalog. The lemon motif is one of the strongest recurring trends in spring and summer kitchen decor, and a multi-use server format means it works for cake, pie, tarts, and anything else that needs a clean, pretty cut and lift. A find at any price.

10 Melamine Corn Holders

Corn holders are one of those summer entertaining essentials that most people either don’t own or own a set that has lost half its pieces to the junk drawer. Melamine corn holders are durable, colorful, and dishwasher-safe—a practical summer kitchen find that pulls your backyard cookout together.

11 Sole Mate Mommy and Me Beach Tote Pair

A matching mommy-and-me tote set is a great summer gift that’ll get actual use all season. The Sole Mate pairing concept—a full-size beach tote and a smaller matching version for a child—is the kind of coordinated find that’s hard to stumble on outside of a specialty shop. Finding it at Marshalls makes it an easy, affordable grab for a summer birthday, a Mother’s Day add-on, or just because.