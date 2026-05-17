Shop 11 new Walmart home decor finds, from West Elm chair dupes to chic woven urns.

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In case you haven’t heard, Walmart is basically the new Pottery Barn, West Elm, Crate & Barrel, and Serena & Lily for less. My social media feeds have been exploding this season with so many posts about next-level home decor and furnishing finds people are scoring at discount stores for a fraction of name-brand prices. The only bad thing? A lot of the best pieces sell out fast. What should you shop for before the month is over? Here are the 11 best new Walmart home decor finds hitting shelves mid-May.

1 This West Elm Looking Boucle Chair

This Better Homes & Gardens Mira Swivel Accent Chair, Cream Linen, $278, looks so much like West Elm but a third of the price. It comes in a few color options. “This swivel accent chair is perfect for our family room. It is comfortable, supportive, and the swivel is smooth and quiet. The size is just right without taking up too much space, yet it still feels substantial. The fabric feels soft and durable, and the chair looks far more expensive than it is. It was easy to set up and feels very sturdy. It adds both style and function to the room. We are very happy with this purchase and would highly recommend it,” a shopper says.

2 A Crate & Barrel Looking Coffee Table

Crate & Barrel or Walmart? Nobody will ever know. The Round Coffee Table with Sliding Tambour Door, $100, is one-eighth of what you would pay for a similar style at the name-brand store. I love that you can store and hide items under it.

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3 Olive Branches in a Vase/slidetitle] The Mainstays 15″ Artificial Olive in Wood Finish Ceramic Vase Made for Tabletops is just $11.97 and is so gorgeous. “I have to say, it’s a lovely addition to my home decor! The olive branches look surprisingly realistic, which was a pleasant surprise. I placed it on my coffee table, and it really adds a nice touch without being overwhelming. The ceramic vase has a nice weight to it, feeling sturdy and well-made,” a shopper says. “I appreciate the wood finish, as it complements my other furniture nicely. It’s a low-maintenance piece because I don’t have to worry about watering or sunlight, which is perfect for my busy life. Overall, I’d recommend this for anyone looking to add a bit of greenery to their space without the fuss of real plants. It elevates the room’s vibe without requiring much attention at all!” [slidetitle num="4"]A Pottery Barn Looking Bed

This 4 Ever Winner Kingsize Bedframe, with a boucle fabric, starts at $125 for a twin and looks like something from Pottery Barn. Shoppers maintain that it is easy to assemble. “Arrived quickly and in excellent condition. Easy to put together, my husband did it by himself, he’s 62. We love the bed, the looks and the price. I did a lot of research on this kind of bed and this one had it all!!” writes one.

5 A Woven Tray

This Better Homes & Gardens Natural Water Hyacinth Round Decorative Tray, 16″, $22.97, looks like it should be selling at Serena & Lily for $100. “This tray is very nice,” writes one shopper. “I have received many compliments and always asked , ‘where did you get that tray’ When I respond they can’t believe it. It is beautiful and definitely would advise anyone to check Walmart on line for some very nice decorative items.”

6 A Woven Urn Planter

The My Texas House 16-inch Brown Woven Resin Urn Planter, $42.97, will look stunning with a big hydrangea plant or even a faux arrangement. “Omg this is absolutely stunning! I love the way it looks in my hallway. What great quality and I believe it can be used inside or outside. It’s huge and can hold a large plant. Love it and will purchase more in this style for other rooms!” writes a shopper. “Just perfect for my house! I love it! Perfect addition to my house! Very good quality, and it’s just the perfect Style for me and my house! It’s just perfect! My fiddle leaf is loving it!” another exclaims.

7 A Ceramic Vase Jug

This Better Homes & Gardens 8″ Black Ceramic Jug Vase, $5.74, is another decorative item that looks designer. “Looks very expensive, price is unbelievable for this stunning vase. Well made and very sturdy. Highly recommend. You will love it also!” writes a shopper.

8 Another Gorgeous Vase

The Home Decor Collection Sterling & Noble Home Ruffle Shaped off-White Ceramic Indoor Tabletop Vase, $15.46, is “Even better in person! Don’t skip this one! Just buy it!” writes a shopper. “I had seen this on Instagram and it was used as a matchstick holder. Needless to say I had to try it and do not regret the purchase. So when I am not using it as a beautiful matchstick holder, I will use it as a cute vase,” another shopper attests.

9 A Giant Mirror

Another West Elm dupe? The Gianna Arched Full-Length Mirror. “Absolutely STUNNING mirror!!!” a shopper writes. “From the moment I took it out of the box, I could tell it was of great quality. The aluminum alloy frame feels sturdy and well-made, yet still sleek and modern. The black finish is so versatile and it blends beautifully with my decor and adds a sophisticated touch to the room. The size is PERFECT. It gives a full, head-to-toe view without taking up too much space, and it actually makes the room feel bigger and brighter by reflecting natural light. I love the standing design.”

10 And, the Perfect Table Lamp

This brass Better Homes & Gardens 17.5″ Frosted Globe Desk Lamp with USB Ports, $67.63, is another West Elm-looking item for less. “This lamp is beautiful. It is the perfect size behind my sofa for ambient lighting in the evening when the overhead lights are too harsh. I love the frosted globe that diffuses the light as well. The brass finish is a pretty shade of gold,” writes a shopper.

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11 Or, This Orb Lamp

This Modway Destiny Glass and Metal Table Lamp also looks designer for less. The orb shape is very similar to West Elm’s mid-century styling, and the frosted finish definitely gives it that 1950s feel.