Shop the best new Walmart arrivals this week, from a PS5 Digital Slim to an Apple AirTag.

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Walmart’s new arrivals this week span gaming, tech, fashion, kitchen, and craft supplies—a genuinely wide-ranging drop that makes a case for checking the site even when you’re not sure what you’re looking for. The headliners are notable: a PS5 Digital Slim and the second-generation Apple AirTag sit alongside a Free Assembly suiting jacket, a DIY flower building set, and a rhinestone bedazzling kit. Not a typical Tuesday cart but still sure to please, these are the 11 best Walmart new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 PlayStation 5 Digital Console Slim

The PS5 Digital Slim dropped in price and shed some physical bulk without sacrificing any of what made the original compelling—ultra-high-speed SSD, DualSense haptic feedback, and access to the full PlayStation 5 library. No disc drive means a lower price point and a smaller footprint, and for anyone who buys games digitally anyway, nothing is lost. The PlayStation 5 Digital Console Slim is $569.99 at Walmart.

2 Apple AirTag (2nd Generation)

Released in January 2026, the second-generation AirTag features a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip with Precision Finding working from up to 50% farther away, an upgraded Bluetooth chip, and a speaker 50% louder than the original. For the first time, Precision Finding also works with Apple Watch Series 9 models and later. The Apple AirTag 2nd Generation is $29—same price as the original, meaningfully better performance.

3 Old Spice Women’s Smocked Ruffle Top

This women’s smocked ruffle top is a spring wardrobe add at $22 that delivers considerably more visual interest than a plain tee. Its smocked ruffle detailing makes it an eye-catching but still versatile warm-weather piece. Wear it tucked into wide-leg jeans or left loose over linen shorts without any rethinking.

4 Solid Beech Wood Art Easel with Storage Drawer

Beech wood construction gives this easel a sturdiness and warmth that plastic alternatives can’t match—and the built-in storage drawer and palette make it a complete workspace rather than just a stand. This adjustable H-frame beech wood easel works for both kids and adults and is $89.99.

5 12-Pack Flower and Succulent Building Block Set

With over 1,000 pieces across 12 flower and succulent models, this DIY building block flower bouquet set produces a display arrangement that never wilts and doubles as a genuinely engaging building project. And at $24.99, it’s the gift that works for teens and adults equally.

6 George Women’s Mesh Ballet Flats

Mesh ballet flats have been one of the breakout footwear trends of spring 2026, showing up across price points from designer to mass market. These George mesh ballet flats bring the trend in at $20—a practical entry point for anyone who wants to try the silhouette without a significant investment.

7 Wonder Nation Toddler Girl’s Striped Tank Top with Matching Short

Matching sets for toddlers eliminate the morning outfit decision entirely, and a striped tank-and-short set is the ideal warm-weather uniform for a small person who will spend the day in motion. This Wonder Nation striped tank top and matching short set comes in sizes 12M–5T and is a steal at just $13.95.

8 Free Assembly Women’s Suiting Jacket

Free Assembly has earned its reputation for turning out pieces that look significantly more expensive than their Walmart origins suggest, and a structured suiting jacket is the category where that gap is most visible. This Free Assembly suiting jacket is a wardrobe investment at $64—the piece that pulls an entire outfit together without requiring anything else to change.

9 Kitchen Twine Stainless Steel Dispenser 2-Pack with 213 Feet of Twine

Looking to solve the tangled-ball-of-twine problem permanently? This kitchen twine dispenser 2-pack holds 213 feet of 2mm natural cotton butcher twine in a stainless steel container that stays put on a counter. Perfect for anyone who cooks or wraps regularly, it’s $14.69 and immediately useful.

10 Adjustable Cotton Cross-Back Apron with Large Pockets

Cross-back aprons don’t just look cute: they also distribute weight evenly across the shoulders instead of concentrating it at the neck—a small ergonomic detail that makes a real difference if you actually want to use the pockets. This adjustable cotton cross-back apron is perfect for cooking, gardening, or other projects, and it costs just $16.29.

11 Resin Jelly Rhinestone Bedazzling Kit

Multicolor flatback gems, jewelry glue, tweezers, and a pickup pen—this resin jelly rhinestone bedazzling kit has everything needed for nail art, diamond art, jewelry making, and phone case customization. At $21.53, it’s a complete craft supply purchase rather than a starting point. Get one for every kid in your life.