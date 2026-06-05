11 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Under $10

Affordable kitchen essentials and organizers from Dollar Tree for everyday use.

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Making small upgrades around your kitchen? Dollar Tree has clever organizers, prep bowls, nifty gadgets, and tablescape essentials that make everyday tasks easier without putting a dent in your budget. I even found natural bamboo cutting boards and trendy glass coffee mugs that look triple their price tag. Shop my top 11 best new Dollar Tree kitchen finds for under $10 below.

1 Glass Oil & Vinegar Dispenser Bottles

Store olive oil, balsamic vinegar, homemade dressings, and more in these elegant Glass Oil & Vinegar Dispenser Bottles ($1.50). Designed with a precision pour spout for controlled, mess-free serving, each bottle also features a convenient lid to help keep contents fresh between uses.

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2 4-Piece Glass Pinch Bowl Set

Every home chef needs a 4-Piece Glass Pinch Bowl Set ($1.50). The versatile bowls are perfect for organizing prepped ingredients like chopped veggies, minced garlic, fresh herbs, and seasonings while you cook. They also double as convenient serving dishes for toppings, making them a must-have for taco nights, baked potato bars, and other family-style meals.

3 Summery Plastic Tablecloths

Available in pink gingham or floral prints, these Summery Plastic Tablecloths ($1.50) stylishly protect surfaces from spills and messes, while also adding a cheerful pop of color to your spread. Plus, cleanup couldn’t be easier—just toss them in the trash when the party is over!

4 Plastic Table Cover Clamps

Don’t forget to pick up these Plastic Table Cover Clamps ($1.25) to go with your new tablecloth! These handy clips help keep your table cover securely in place, preventing it from shifting in the wind or during busy gatherings.

Keep your grill in tip-top shape with help from the Wire Grill Cleaner and BBQ Grill Scrubber. Built to tackle tough buildup, these tools help remove carbon deposits, caked-on grease, and stubborn food residue. Both pieces retail for just $1.25 a pop.

6 Glass Coffee Mug

Designed to handle both hot and cold beverages, the Glass Coffee Mug ($1.50) is a dupe for the trendy tempered glass mugs that go for over $50 at Williams-Sonoma and Crate & Barrel. Best of all, they’re dishwasher-safe.

7 Mini Mesh Strainer with Handle

Small but mighty, the Mini Mesh Strainer with Handle ($1.25) is one of the most versatile gadgets in your arsenal. Perfect for steeping loose-leaf tea, straining pulp and seeds, dusting desserts with powdered sugar, or even double-straining cocktails, this handy gadget punches well above its weight.

8 Bamboo Cutting Board

Trade up from flimsy, worn-out plastic cutting boards to this Bamboo Cutting Board ($1.25). Durable, eco-friendly, and gentler on knives, it provides a reliable surface for everything from chopping vegetables to slicing meats. Plus, you won’t have microplastics leeching into your food.

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9 Collapsible Colander

This space-saving Collapsible Colander ($1.25) is ideal for small kitchens with limited counter space and storage. Its heat-resistant silicone walls are built to handle pasta and steamed veggies, while the collapsible design allows you to adjust the depth as needed.

10 Plastic Veggie Storage Bins

Help extend the life of your produce with these Plastic Veggie Storage Bins ($1.25). They feature a stackable design and airtight snap-on lids that help seal out excess air and moisture, slowing spoilage and reducing the risk of mold.

11 Can & Bottle Opener

This multifunctional Can & Bottle Opener ($1.25) can open canned goods, pop bottle caps, and puncture sealed cans or sauces. It delivers maximum utility without cluttering your drawer.