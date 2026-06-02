11 Best New Dollar Tree Gardening Finds Shoppers Are Racing to Buy

Affordable Dollar Tree gardening finds for planting, tools, and outdoor decor.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Before the first heat wave arrives, now is the time to tend to your garden and get it ready for summer guests. Whether you’re planting new flower beds or adding a few decorative touches, Dollar Tree‘s gardening section is full of affordable essentials to help you get the job done without going over budget. Here are 11 gardening finds that Dollar Tree shoppers are racing to buy before they’re sold out for the season.

1 Gardening Gloves

Safety comes first, so before you start tending to your flower beds, grab a pair of durable Gardening Gloves ($1.50) to protect your hands from dirt, insects, and thorny vines. Available in four designs, they feature knit cuffs and a non-slip grip for added durability and control.

RELATED: 11 Best Sam’s Club Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

2 Plastic Watering Stakes

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor plants, Plastic Watering Stakes ($1.50 each) slowly release water directly to the roots versus the top layer of soil. It’s a simple, efficient way to keep plants hydrated and a helpful solution when you’re away on vacation.

3 Plant Mister

Alternatively, a Plant Mister ($1.50) is ideal for air plants, propagations, newly sprouted seeds, and boosting humidity for tropical plants. It can even be used to gently clean foliage by removing dust from leaves.

4 Floral Metal Stake Bird Feeder & Bath

Invite company into your backyard with a Floral Metal Stake Bird Feeder & Bath ($5). Made from weather-resistant materials, the lily pad can double as both a pond and trough.

5 Metal Trellis

A Metal Trellis ($1.50) supports ivy, pathos, honeysuckle, and other vining plants and vegetables, while also serving as a decorative piece. Its lattice framework provides max exposure to sunlight and airflow, and helps prevent oversaturation and root rot.

6 Solar Stake Lights

Add some ambiance to your garden with these Solar Stake Lights ($1.50 each). No need for outlets or lengthy extension cords, each one charges during the day in sunlight using a AAA battery.

7 July 4th Hanging Signs

As for gardening decor, these July 4th Hanging Signs ($1.50) add a patriotic touch to your outdoor setup. The hanging rope makes them easy to display from flag stakes, fences, porches, and more.

8 Metal Rain Chain

If you’re looking for year-round decor, this Metal Rain Chain ($10) delivers the same look as wind chimes but without the noise. It comes in windmill, sun, and gardening designs for an easy, decorative upgrade.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9 Gardening Tote Bag

Keep all your gloves, shovels, clippers, and other tools organized in this Gardening Tote Bag ($6). It features eight exterior pockets and reinforced carrying straps for easy transport and storage.

10 Multi-Function Spray Nozzle

According to one D.T. shopper, the Multi-Function Spray Nozzle ($1.50) “works better than the ones I buy at the hardware stores.” It has seven spray settings, like mist, stream, and center.

11 Bamboo Torch

Grab a Bamboo Torch ($3) for your next tiki party. You replaced the wicks as needed, making it reusable season after season.