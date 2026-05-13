11 Best New Dollar Tree Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

New bathroom items under $2 for storage, cleaning, and spa-like upgrades.

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If your bathroom could use a facelift, you’ve come to the right place. During a recent shopping trip, I found shower accessories, space-saving organizers, luxury bath products for an at-home spa day, and more at Dollar Tree. Want to know the best part? Everything is under $2. Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree bathroom items flying off shelves right now.

1 Clear Magnetic Shower Curtain Liner

Did you know shower liners should be replaced every few months to help prevent mold and soap buildup? In bathrooms with poor ventilation, they’ll likely need to be swapped out even more frequently. At just $1.50 a piece, it makes sense to stock up on a few of these Clear Magnetic Shower Curtain Liners.

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2 Printed Shower Curtain

And while you’re at it, you might as well pick out a new Printed Shower Curtain ($1.50), too. They come in an assortment of striped and abstract prints.

3 Stylish Metal Shower Rings

Of course, you’ll also need these Stylish Metal Shower Rings ($1.50 per 12-count pack) to hang your new printed shower curtain as well. The plastic beads add a chic touch that you probably wouldn’t think to find at Dollar Tree.

4 3-Piece Bathroom Organizer Set

For your countertops, pick up this 3-Piece Bathroom Organizer Set ($1.50). It includes a soap dispenser, soap bar tray, and toothbrush holder—all in the same coordinating color.

5 Woven Storage Basket

Personally, I like using a Woven Storage Basket ($1.25) to keep extra toilet paper or guest bathroom linens neatly stored. Style it with a wooden stool and a leaf plant for added height.

6 Bath & Shower Dry Brush

Have you tried TikTok’s latest wellness trend, dry body brushing? You can get in on it for just $1.25 with the Bath & Shower Dry Brush. The technique exfoliates dead skin and roughness, promotes blood circulation, unclogs pores, and encourages lymphatic drainage.

7 Luxury Room Spray

Refresh your powder room with a simple spritz using this Luxury Room Spray ($1.50). Choose from two spa-inspired fragrances, including Island Vibe (black currant, melon, sandalwood, and musk notes) and Island Breeze (lavender, jasmine, coconut, cedarwood, and apple blossom notes).

8 Shower Steamers

Speaking of creating an at-home spa experience, stock up on B.Pure’s calming Shower Steamers ($1.25 each). Available in tropical bliss, minty fresh, and watermelon breeze fragrances, these aromatherapy steamers are infused with essential oils for a relaxing shower upgrade.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

9 Over-The-Door Hooks

Keep shower towels and bathrobes neatly tucked away via the Over-The-Door Hooks ($1.25). The space-saving organizer helps keep everyday essentials out of sight and your bathroom feeling more tidy.

10 Plastic Divider Storage Trays

There’s nothing these Plastic Divider Storage Trays ($1.50) can’t organize. Use it for makeup and beauty products, hair accessories, nail tools, and more.

11 Microfiber Facial Scrubbing Pads

Ditch disposable makeup wipes and cotton balls for these eco-friendly Microfiber Facial Scrubbing Pads ($1.25 per four-pack). They’re softer on skin, easy to clean, and reusable for everyday use.