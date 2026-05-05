11 Dollar Tree Mother’s Day New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week
Consider this your friendly reminder that Mother’s Day is just five days away! Luckily, Dollar Tree makes it easy to put together a meaningful gift basket on a budget that goes beyond a bouquet of flowers. From spa essentials to personalized “Mom” items, here are 11 of the best Mother’s Day gift finds arriving this week.
1
“MOM” Tabletop Decor
Complete your Mother’s Day brunch setup with the “MOM” Tabletop Decor ($1.25), available in blue and pink designs. The wooden beaded plaque adds a charming, sentimental touch to mantles, shelves, and counters.
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2
Oversized Shoulder Tote Bag
If she loves being near the water, put together a thoughtful beach/pool/lake basket around this Oversized Shoulder Tote Bag ($1.50). Toss in a beach towel, sunscreen, a personalized water bottle, a book from her favorite author, and a cute floppy hat.
3
Mother’s Day Tumblers
Speaking of personalized water bottles, pick out one of these plastic Mother’s Day Tumblers ($1.50 each) with a reusable straw lid. Choose from a blue tumbler that says “MAMA” or a pink tumbler that says “MOM.”
4
Brazilian Sol Pistachio & Caramel Body Butter
Dollar Tree shoppers swear by this Sol de Janeiro dupe: Brazilian Sol Pistachio & Caramel Body Butter ($1.25). “I like it better than the Sol De Janeiro [body butter] and you can’t beat the price!!!! The fragrance is light and it hydrates my skin perfectly, and I have very dry skin,” raved a five-star reviewer.
Another customer said, “You cannot beat that price, it’s the same product you would get in the high price stores.”
5
EVA Footbed Clogs
Get the look and feel of Crocs for a fraction of the price with these EVA Footbed Clogs ($6). The slip-ons feature a perforated design that helps drain water and improve airflow, along with a versatile strap that can be worn around the heel for extra support. They’re available in white or hot pink.
6
Press-On Nails
Building an at-home spa care package? Add these Press-On Nails ($1.25), which come in red and blush pink, black floral, and mix pattern styles.
7
4-Piece Pedicure Set
This 4-Piece Pedicure Set ($1.25) comes with a foot file, buffer, toe separator, and nail filer—all made from recycled materials. Pair it with a few nail polish selections.
8
Pumice Stones
Include these Pumice Stones ($1.25 each) in your spa basket. Made from natural volcanic rock, they gently exfoliate dry skin and calluses, and feature a rubberized grip for comfortable, secure use.
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9
Foot Scrub & Foot Cream Products
Spa Scentials offers Foot Scrub and Foot Cream products for just $1.25 each. The exfoliating scrub is infused with brown sugar and almond oil to help buff away dry skin and rough patches, while the smoothing foot cream contains vitamin C and shea butter to help nourish and repair skin.
10
Mother’s Day Stoneware Mugs
Pair one of these Mother’s Day Stoneware Mugs ($1.25 a piece) with their favorite coffee and biscotties for a cute and simple M-Day gift. Available designs include: Best Dog Mom Ever, Best Mom Ever, Grandma of the Year, and Mom, I Love You ‘Cherry’ Much.
11
Quilted Cosmetic Bag
Prep mom for her next jetset holiday with a Quilted Cosmetic Bag ($1.50). Fill it with her favorite makeup finds and travel necessities.