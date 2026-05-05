11 Dollar Tree Mother’s Day New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

New Dollar Tree finds for easy and affordable Mother’s Day DIY gift baskets.

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Consider this your friendly reminder that Mother’s Day is just five days away! Luckily, Dollar Tree makes it easy to put together a meaningful gift basket on a budget that goes beyond a bouquet of flowers. From spa essentials to personalized “Mom” items, here are 11 of the best Mother’s Day gift finds arriving this week.

1 “MOM” Tabletop Decor

Complete your Mother’s Day brunch setup with the “MOM” Tabletop Decor ($1.25), available in blue and pink designs. The wooden beaded plaque adds a charming, sentimental touch to mantles, shelves, and counters.

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2 Oversized Shoulder Tote Bag

If she loves being near the water, put together a thoughtful beach/pool/lake basket around this Oversized Shoulder Tote Bag ($1.50). Toss in a beach towel, sunscreen, a personalized water bottle, a book from her favorite author, and a cute floppy hat.

3 Mother’s Day Tumblers

Speaking of personalized water bottles, pick out one of these plastic Mother’s Day Tumblers ($1.50 each) with a reusable straw lid. Choose from a blue tumbler that says “MAMA” or a pink tumbler that says “MOM.”

4 Brazilian Sol Pistachio & Caramel Body Butter

Dollar Tree shoppers swear by this Sol de Janeiro dupe: Brazilian Sol Pistachio & Caramel Body Butter ($1.25). “I like it better than the Sol De Janeiro [body butter] and you can’t beat the price!!!! The fragrance is light and it hydrates my skin perfectly, and I have very dry skin,” raved a five-star reviewer.

Another customer said, “You cannot beat that price, it’s the same product you would get in the high price stores.”

Get the look and feel of Crocs for a fraction of the price with these EVA Footbed Clogs ($6). The slip-ons feature a perforated design that helps drain water and improve airflow, along with a versatile strap that can be worn around the heel for extra support. They’re available in white or hot pink.

6 Press-On Nails

Building an at-home spa care package? Add these Press-On Nails ($1.25), which come in red and blush pink, black floral, and mix pattern styles.

7 4-Piece Pedicure Set

This 4-Piece Pedicure Set ($1.25) comes with a foot file, buffer, toe separator, and nail filer—all made from recycled materials. Pair it with a few nail polish selections.

8 Pumice Stones

Include these Pumice Stones ($1.25 each) in your spa basket. Made from natural volcanic rock, they gently exfoliate dry skin and calluses, and feature a rubberized grip for comfortable, secure use.

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Spa Scentials offers Foot Scrub and Foot Cream products for just $1.25 each. The exfoliating scrub is infused with brown sugar and almond oil to help buff away dry skin and rough patches, while the smoothing foot cream contains vitamin C and shea butter to help nourish and repair skin.

10 Mother’s Day Stoneware Mugs

Pair one of these Mother’s Day Stoneware Mugs ($1.25 a piece) with their favorite coffee and biscotties for a cute and simple M-Day gift. Available designs include: Best Dog Mom Ever, Best Mom Ever, Grandma of the Year, and Mom, I Love You ‘Cherry’ Much.

11 Quilted Cosmetic Bag

Prep mom for her next jetset holiday with a Quilted Cosmetic Bag ($1.50). Fill it with her favorite makeup finds and travel necessities.