11 Best Walmart “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

Walmart new arrivals include home decor, kitchenware, and furniture starting at $3.

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Something is in the water at Walmart. The big-box chain has been on a roll lately, dropping kitchenware, furniture, and décor that feels perfect for sunny days ahead. I spotted colorful rugs and lighting fixtures, coastal-inspired furniture, gilded mirrors, and much more. And prices are as little as $3. Shop the 11 best new arrivals hitting Walmart now.

1 Striped Oversized Armchair Set

The Striped Oversized Armchair Set ($450 for a pair) features removable chenille fabric slipcovers that are machine washable and naturally wrinkle- and pill-resistant. Each chair offers an oversized seat measuring 40.2 inches wide by 30 inches deep, giving you plenty of room to sink in and relax.

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2 Vintage Arched Floor Mirror

Designed with ornate carving and a luxe gold finish, the Vintage Arched Floor Mirror ($50) channels classic Baroque elegance. Made with shatterproof glass, it’s both stylish and durable, while its versatile design allows it to stand, lean, or mount easily in bedrooms, living rooms, or entryways.

3 Airtight Floral Mason Jar 6-Pack

From homemade dressings and jams, to baking ingredients and dried goods, this Airtight Floral Mason Jar 6-Pack ($28) offers an eco-friendly way to store food and liquids with clear visibility. The silicone seal lid keeps contents fresh, and the jars are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

4 Rattan Bowl

Decorative yet functional, the Rattan Bowl ($11) “feels sturdy and well made, and the craftsmanship looks neat with no loose pieces,” according to a five-star reviewer.

“The size is perfect for serving fruit, snacks, or even using it as a decorative piece on the table…I also like how versatile it is. l’ve used it for both everyday use and when hosting,” added the shopper.

5 Ruffled Gingham Throw Pillow

Bring a soft hint of color (or a neutral touch) with this ivory and brown Ruffled Gingham Throw Pillow ($19). The square cushion is upholstered in 100 percent pre-washed cotton for an extra-soft feel.

6 All-Weather Floral Doormat

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Featuring the phrase “Welcome to our Home,” this All-Weather Floral Doormat ($12) helps trap moisture, dirt, and debris from shoes.

7 Rechargeable Striped Table Lamp Set

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, the Rechargeable Striped Table Lamp Set ($22 for a pair) is made from waterproof construction and features three mood settings. Choose from four striped patterns: Blue, green, orange, and yellow.

8 78″ Corduroy Convertible Sofa Bed

For a modular setup, the 78″ Corduroy Convertible Sofa Bed ($240) is designed with a removable backrest, armrests, and base so you can customize your lounge space. It easily shifts from a comfortable everyday couch to a guest-ready sleeper for overnight visitors.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Tomato Beige Dinnerware

The “Tomato Girl Summer” trend is back and it’s taking over the kitchen. Embrace red-toned, vintage aesthetic with Walmart’s new Tomate Beige Dinnerware collection, including:

10 60″ Armoire Wardrobe

Maximize closet space with this chic 60″ Armoire Wardrobe ($129), which has a sturdy hanging rod, two shelves, and a deep drawer for additional storage. Set it up in the bedroom for bulky seasonal wear, use it to store jackets and shoes in the entryway, or put it in the laundry room for outerwear.

11 72″ Soleil Floral Runner Rug

This blue and yellow tiled 72″ Soleil Floral Runner Rug ($35) is machine washable and has a non-slip back for added traction. Its low-pile weave prevents dirt, dust, and moisture (A.K.A. spills) from settling.