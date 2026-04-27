11 Best Walmart Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

From bedding to home decor and more, customers say these are must-haves.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

At this point, it feels like we know almost everything in the aisles at Walmart (as well as at its sister warehouse store, Sam’s Club). But sometimes, turning to other savvy shoppers can be one of the easiest ways to find the must-have products you might’ve otherwise missed. Regulars take to social media and the review section to spread the good word, with some of the latest picks including bedding, kitchen essentials, home decor, and more. Here are the best Walmart finds shoppers call hidden gems this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Target “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now.

1 Beautiful Cotton Striped 3-Piece Natural Comforter Set

You spend a lot of time in bed (or at least hopefully enough for a good night’s rest), so it only makes sense that it should look its best. This Beautiful Cotton Striped 3-Piece Natural Comforter Set ($69) from the store’s collaboration (piloted by Drew Barrymore) has been called out specifically as “a hidden gem” in a recent Instagram post from design-focused user @shegaveitago.

They add that the neutral yet eye-catching piece is one of the few new arrivals they say have “Pottery Barn vibes” for way less money. Customers in the review section agree, saying it doesn’t cause overheating in the middle of the night and feels “luxurious.”

2 Ozark Trail Small Coated Cooler

If you’re planning on spending more time outdoors as the weather warms up, you’re going to need a way to carry around your snacks and drinks. We love how versatile this Ozark Trail Small Coated Cooler ($14.94) is, with a 12-can capacity and a removable hardliner that can make it even easier to pack and store. The eye-catching colors that come with the lines Summer Vibes Collection are just a major bonus, if you ask us.

3 Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Storage Bench

Sometimes, calling something a “hidden gem” can be taken literally. Customers love this Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Storage Bench ($168), which turns a beautifully designed piece of furniture into a well-concealed storage space.

“I was honestly shocked at the great quality and value of this product,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “These are very deep and hold a lot of items.”

4 Unipin Rattan Basket Planter

Planters come in all shapes, colors, sizes, and materials—but if you’re shooting for sheer aesthetics, there’s something to be said for this Unipin Rattan Basket Planter ($59). The woven texture is a true departure from the ceramic, plastic, and cement styles that are most common. And even if you’re not planning on using it for houseplants, it’s also a decor-focused storage solution!

RELATED: 11 Sam’s Club New Arrivals Flying Off Shelves.

5 Thyme & Table Ceramic Ribbed Canister

An organized kitchen is the happiest type of kitchen, but you can make it even better by adding the right touches. Case in point: This Thyme & Table Ceramic Ribbed Canister ($5.55), which offers 1.2 liters of storage space for everything from ingredients to coffee beans. And it’s not just looks: The product’s airtight seal keeps moisture and aromas out!

“These ceramic ribbed containers are beautiful on my counter,” gushes one happy customer. “They are sturdy and yet have a great look. Great buy.”

6 Better Homes and Gardens Floral Chip and Dip Serve Tray

If you’re preparing for that summer bump in your social calendar, you’re going to get prepared to receive guests! Having a Better Homes and Gardens Floral Chip and Dip Serve Tray ($16.97) gets you at least a few steps towards that, complete with removable compartments that can easily be refilled or washed.

Happy customers in the review section say this is one of the unsung great finds on the Walmart shelves, too. “The design is so cute and gives a fresh, natural look with the olive pattern, [and] it looks great on the table when hosting,” writes one. “The multiple components are super practical. I use it for veggies, chips, and different dips, and everything stays nice and separate.”

7 My Texas House Round Gas Fire Pit

Is your patio ever really complete without a way to stay warm on those chilly nights? Shoppers have called out this My Texas House Round Gas Fire Pit ($377) as a lesser-known option. They especially love the fluted finish that adds a sophisticated look to your outdoor space. When you’re not using it, you can also use the attached lid to turn it into a center table.

“Absolutely amazing! Such a great price and quality,” one happy customer writes in the reviews. “If you can get your hands on it, buy it! You won’t regret it.”

8 Mainstays Beach Blanket

Now that it’s springtime, being able to get comfortable outdoors is key. And if you ask us, we’ll be using this Mainstays Beach Blanket ($14.92) all summer long on trips to the beach or to the park for picnics. Customers love its convenient handle for portability (not to mention its eye-catching print).

RELATED: 11 Walmart Outdoor Finds Selling Out Right Now.

9 Better Homes & Gardens 12-Piece Olive Dinnerware Set

Even if you’re a fantastic home cook, your meals will never truly sing unless you can serve them on the right plates. Shoppers have called out this Better Homes & Gardens 12-Piece Olive Dinnerware Set ($24.97) as a phenomenal value, calling out the durable yet lightweight material they’re made of, making them especially helpful for outdoor dining. The summary designs also make them look great on the table before the first course even comes out of the kitchen.

10 Igloo Laguna Cooler with Wheels

The only thing better than having access to a cold beverage is not having to struggle with cold storage. This Igloo Laguna Cooler with Wheels ($29.88) is easily one of the most convenient ways we’ve seen to stay stocked with snacks and drinks, complete with wheels and a retractable handle (just like a good set of luggage).

Reviews for the product are filled with glowing praise of how the cooler is “the perfect size” and easily fits into trunks.

11 Better Homes & Gardens Striped Pouf

Having the right furniture doesn’t end at chairs and tables! This Better Homes & Gardens Striped Pouf ($47.22) is a simple addition to your living room, patio, or back deck that can serve as a way to kick back or even become a seat itself.

Shoppers say this is a “very stylish accent piece for the price point” that gives wherever you put it “a cozy vibe.”