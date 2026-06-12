11 Lowe’s Storage Finds Shoppers Say Are Hidden Gems

Customers say these are the best ways to stash things away all around the house.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve relied on Lowe’s a lot over the years for home improvement projects of all sizes, including setting up storage systems that keep everything looking nice and tidy. And based on what we’ve found on the retailer’s website, we’re not the only ones who’ve had that idea. Whether it’s a bin and shelf system or a pantry problem solver, regular customers have made it clear which organization products are their favorites with plenty of reviews and recommendations that cover every corner of the house and yard. Here are the Lowe’s storage finds shoppers say are hidden gems.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 IRIS Small 3.4-Gallon Clear Stackable Tote, 6-Pack

Storage bins aren’t only a solution for the basement, attic, and garage. Opting for a more compact option like this IRIS Small 3.4-Gallon Clear Stackable Tote 6-Pack ($26.99) makes it a workable system for pretty much anywhere in the house, including your closets and mudroom.

“Very sturdy! Love the size and locking lid keeps small items contained and cabinets organized,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

2 OXO Good Grips Airtight POP Container

The kitchen is arguably the one room in the home where disorganization can take on a special level of chaos. And according to Home Depot shoppers, switching to storage solutions like this OXO Good Grips Airtight POP Container ($26.30) can make managing cabinets and pantry much easier. Each can hold up to five pounds of ingredients, making it ideal for dry goods and essentials like sugar, flour, grains, and more.

Reviewers gush about how well they perform at preserving products while looking good in the process. “I love that food stays fresh, and I love to keep everything organized, so these containers are perfect for my pantry,” writes one. “Stackable shape and size. Will recommend them 100%!”

3 SORBUS Large Plastic Fridge & Kitchen Storage Bins, 8-Pack

Speaking of kitchen organization, when was the last time you overhauled your fridge? This SORBUS Large Plastic Fridge & Kitchen Storage Bins 8-Pack ($46.99) can be the perfect starting point for getting your cold storage space under control. Not only do these make it easier to group items and grab what you need, but the included lids make them stackable, effectively increasing how much you can feasibly stash away.

4 LUXEYARD Storage Ottoman

Whenever you’re in doubt about where to store everyday items, we always suggest reaching for a bit of functional decor. In the case of your living room, you can solve clutter issues with a LUXEYARD Storage Ottoman ($255.20), which doubles as a place to stash blankets, pillows, magazines, and more, while also operating as a place to kick up your feet or a coffee table.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

5 Home-Complete Cotton Collapsible Basket

All of those throw pillows and blankets you’ve picked up are supposed to serve as accents in your living room, not make messes! This Home-Complete Cotton Collapsible Basket ($23.77) has become a widely accepted storage-in-plain-sight solution for Home Depot shoppers as a way to quickly declutter and tidy those busier areas.

6 Simplify Hanging Shoe Organizer

You don’t even need to be a footwear fanatic to end up with a chaotic situation in your entryway or closet. We love how this Simplify Hanging Shoe Organizer ($34.66) can make an unsightly pile of kicks essentially disappear, especially in tighter living arrangements like apartments or dorm rooms.

7 Garvee 13-Inch Fabric Storage Bins, 6-Pack

In our experience, sometimes all you need to get a room under control is a few extra drawers. And like many Home Depot shoppers, we’ve found that this 6-pack of Garvee 13-Inch Fabric Storage Bins ($41.99) can make it easy to reclaim pretty much any chaotic closet or shelf and turn it into a coherent storage space.

We especially love them for stashing away shirts and sweaters Marie Kondo-style, not to mention tucking away magazines and gadgets in the living room. And the best part? They fold down and can be easily stored when they’re not in use.

8 ClosetMaid Cube Organizer

Running low on closet or shelf space? This ClosetMaid Cube Organizer ($128.04) is an easy room addition that’s neutral enough to work with practically any existing decor, providing a deeper storage area than most bookshelves.

“Good quality and fairly easy to assemble. I was able to put it together in about 40 minutes,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It looks great in my office.”

RELATED: 11 Walmart Storage Finds That Look Like The Container Store for Less.

9 Project Source Commander Plastic Storage Container and Shelf Collection

If you’re starting from scratch, it’s hard to think of a better initial purchase than this Project Source Commander Plastic Storage Container and Shelf Collection ($204.78). It comes with 10 cases and a shelving unit to hold them all, making it the perfect starter kit for your basement, garage, or attic.

10 Keter Solana Deck Storage Bench

Keeping your patio and porch looking nice and tidy can be hard when there’s no closet nearby. Fortunately, this Keter Solana Deck Storage Bench ($160.31) is the kind of functional furniture that can solve that issue, with 70 gallons of space to stash your outdoor cushions, gardening equipment, and more.

“I recently put together this Keter Solana storage bench, and overall, I’m really happy with it,” writes one happy customer. “So far, it’s kept the contents protected from the elements, and it’s easy to open and close. Overall, it’s functional, durable, and looks good, and it’s definitely a worthwhile purchase if you need outdoor storage and extra seating in one piece.”

11 RiverRidge Ashland Over-the-Toilet Storage

It’s surprising how quickly you can run out of space to stash things in the bathroom. But by adding this RiverRidge Ashland Over-the-Toilet Storage ($110.34), you can get an entire extra cabinet and shelf in a space that usually goes unclaimed.

Customers say it’s made of “rich-looking material” that will “enhance any bathroom space,” especially in a smaller bathroom.