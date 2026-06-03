11 Best Lowe’s Early Father’s Day Deals Hitting Shelves This Week

The retailer is giving dad gifts a head start with sales on tools, appliances, and more.

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It hasn’t been too hard to find some great deals at Lowe’s in recent months. But now, the retailer is preparing for one of its biggest events of the year with its annual Father’s Day sale by launching a bit of a head start on the savings. As we’ve come to expect from the home improvement retailer, there are some seriously good discounts across pretty much every category, including power tools, fixtures, yard equipment, and so much more. If you’re ready to start whittling down your shopping list ahead of time, here are the best Lowe’s early Father’s Day deals hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Tool Deals Heating Up Stores This Week.

1 Charbroil 4-Burner Gas Grill

Savings: $80

With summer in full swing, it’s time to really lean into barbecue mode. This Charbroil 4-Burner Gas Grill ($199) is a truly well-priced way to upgrade your existing setup (or start from scratch).

Customers who’ve purchased the product are gushing about it in the review section too, calling it a “great product at a great price” and that it’s “sturdy and easy to operate.”

2 Pit Boss 1150 DX Series Pellet Grill

Savings: $100

Looking for an even more capable piece of outdoor cooking equipment? The Pit Boss 1150 DX Series Pellet Grill ($100) makes it easy to do everything from sear with high heat to low-and-slow roasting (and even smoking), all connected to a handy and easy-to-use app for controlling time and temperature.

Reviews for this product are also very positive. One happy customer calls it “the best smoker I’ve ever owned,” while another calls it “very versatile” and “not too difficult to assemble.”

3 EGO 800 Series Self-Propelled Battery Walk Mower

Savings: $150

Mowing the lawn is already time-consuming enough without having to worry about topping up gas levels. Give the gift of a modern lawn upgrade with this EGO 800 Series Self-Propelled Battery Walk Mower ($599), which delivers up to 60 minutes of runtime per charge and includes a mulching feature.

“Quiet, lightweight, excellent quality and performance,” gushes one happy customer in their 5-star review. “Should have replaced my old gas-powered mower long ago.”

4 Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer

Savings: $100

Cleaning outdoor spaces requires a little more power than just a traditional hose. This Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer ($349) provides up to 3,000 PSI of force for blasting dirt, grime, and mildew from decks, driveways, pathways, and more, all without having to worry about gassing it up before you use it.

Shoppers are also showering it with compliments in the review section, saying “it is very compact and actually pretty quiet for a pressure washer” and “for the price, I don’t see any better option.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Patio Deals This Week.

5 Kobalt Gen4 Battery Hedge Trimmer

Savings: $30

Once summer starts, the lawn work never really stops. Fortunately, this Kobalt Gen4 Battery Hedge Trimmer ($149) makes manicuring those bushes, hedges, and shrubs a much more manageable task. But don’t take our word for it: Customers in the reviews heap praise on the product, especially for being lightweight and easy to use without sacrificing power.

6 EGO POWER Battery String Trimmer

Savings: $60

Speaking of season-long lawn chores, even the best mower can’t get to every corner of your yard. This EGO POWER Battery String Trimmer ($299) will take care of those edges, corners, and beds where blades can’t reach.

“The Ego has exceeded my expectations,” writes one happy reviewer. “Lots of power, quiet, good power, and ease of operation. I really like how easy the loading of the line is and how it feeds the line by itself while cutting.”

7 Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Potting Soil Mix

Savings: 2 for $16

If you’re still getting those planters filled, you’re going to need the right materials to ensure everything grows according to plan. The current deal on Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Potting Soil Mix ($8) drops the price by about $ per bag on this essential when you buy the bags in a pair, which might be all the inspiration you need to finally get to work!

8 DeWalt Tough Grip 35-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set

Savings: $7

There’s nothing worse than getting started on a project only to realize you don’t have the right tool format to get it done. Stay prepared with a DeWalt Tough Grip 35-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set ($9.98), which includes the flathead, Phillips head, and hex bits you’ll need that are all built to last.

Clearly, customers also appreciate this bundle, awarding the set a 4.8-star average rating on the Lowe’s website. Those who’ve purchased it call it “top of the line” and “durable,” as well as a great value even before the sales price kicks in.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Home Improvement Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9 Kobalt Gen4 Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit

Savings: $50

Need to overhaul what’s in your tool storage shed as badly as your lawn itself? This Kobalt Gen4 Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit ($249) is an especially great value, with two of the most essential tools you’ll need for taking care of the yard right.

“I love these two products,” writes one reviewer. “They are powerful enough to do the chores I needed to do, and the instructions were very easy to follow to put them together. I couldn’t be happier with this purchase!”

10 Allen + Roth Wrightsville Bathroom Vanity

Savings: $1,105

Want to plan a surprise bathroom renovation for Father’s Day? This Allen + Roth Wrightsville Bathroom Vanity ($1,094) is not only deeply marked down right now, but is an easy way to finally pull off that upgrade. It’s a DIY present for the ages!

11 Whirlpool Electric Dryer

Savings: $201

Is it even a major sales event without incredible deals on appliances? This Whirlpool Electric Dryer ($498) is one of the many items the retailer is marking down for its event. But if you’ve been in the market to upgrade your laundry room, customers stand by this standout model, saying it’s “priced right” with “loads of capacity.”