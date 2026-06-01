11 Best Harbor Freight Tool Deals Heating Up Stores This Week

You can save even more money on these toolbox essentials right now.

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There’s no question that Harbor Freight is a top destination for well-priced tools, whether they’re for working in your garage or simple DIY projects. Because of this, the retailer has earned a die-hard fan base of customers who snap up the very best products on the shelves. In fact, some of the best sellers are not only workspace essentials, but also get props for their value and high quality, with some so popular that they’re practically selling out. Here are the best Harbor Freight tool deals disappearing from stores this week as shoppers buy them up.

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1 Warrior Cordless Power Cutter

We’ve previously talked up this Warrior Cordless Power Cutter ($29.99) before as a superior solution to scissors, especially for breaking down boxes or home improvement projects like slicing through old carpet. But now that it’s only on sale for Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program members, there’s even more of a reason to pick up this home essential!

Shoppers who’ve purchased the handy gadget appear to agree, saying they love how easy it makes opening blister packs or cutting down cardboard for recycling while drastically reducing the risk of injury. “Don’t skip this. It makes menial daily tasks so much easier. You will find plenty of uses for this tool. Still on the original charge a month later with daily use. I would absolutely buy this tool again or give it as a gift.”

2 Bauer Jet Fan Blower

Sure, summer might not seem like the time to deal with fallen foliage. But savvy shoppers know buying gardening tools like this Bauer Jet Fan Blower ($44.99) in the off-season is one of the best ways to save money. And it’s not just the already low price that matters here: Inside Track members can take another $20 off as part of a current promotion!

“This product weighs very little and is extremely easy to use,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It produces plenty of force to clear a patio, porch, or shop. I highly recommend.”

3 Hardy Split Leather Work Gloves, 5-Pair

When you’re working with your hands, it’s always essential to remember to protect the most important tools of all. These Hardy Split Leather Work Gloves ($6.99) come in a pack of five pairs, which should cover you and any helpers for months of projects to come. Customers say they’re not only a superior value, but are perfect for providing enough protection while still making it easy to grip items.

4 Bauer Cordless String Trimmer

Even if you’ve got the right mower to take care of your lawn, you’re going to need something else to keep those edges looking fresh. This Bauer Cordless String Trimmer ($39.99) is a phenomenally well-priced piece of equipment that also works as a mini mower and an edger, making it a combo value you can’t beat! And for the moment, it’s priced even lower for Inside Track members!

“I’ve had a few electric weed whackers I’ve used in the past, but this thing blows them all away,” gushes one customer. “And the price point is amazing for this powerful and easy-to-use tool.”

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5 Warrior Titanium Drill Bit Set, 29-Piece

Looking for an excuse to upgrade your toolbox? This Warrior 29-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set ($11.99) is a bona fide essential that just so happens to be $8 off for Inside Track members right now. Have it on hand so you won’t be caught off guard during your next home project!

6 Atlas Cordless Hedge Trimmer

If you’re taking your gardening duties seriously, you’re going to need serious tools to stay on top of everything. This Atlas Cordless Hedge Trimmer ($49.99) is a must-have for keeping your bushes and shrubs manicured, all while costing much less than the pricier name brands.

And with a 4.8-star rating average on the Harbor Freight website, customers clearly agree. “This thing is amazing,” writes one ecstatic shopper. “Cuts like crazy and the battery lasts a LOOOOOONG time when I’m trimming bushes. Very happy with the performance and very sharp cutting edges.”

7 Bauer Cordless Pole Saw

Speaking of keeping your garden and yard under control, this Bauer Cordless Pole Saw ($69.99) is yet another tool that can come in very handy for tree maintenance. Of course, we also love that it’s $20 off right now for Inside Track members.

8 Central Machinery 3-Speed High-Velocity Fan

Now that it’s officially summer, you might be just days away from regretting and sweating through a heat wave without a good way to stay cool. This Central Machinery 3-Speed High-Velocity Fan ($44.99) is perfect for garages, basements, decks, and anywhere else that could use a constant flow of air. But you know what’s really cool? The fact that this seasonal essential is currently on sale for 25 percent off for Inside Track members!

Shoppers who’ve purchased it say they love how surprisingly quiet yet powerful it is, especially for the low price.

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9 HFT 6-Outlet Power Strip

Your power tools won’t do you much good if they don’t have any power! Get everything charged up and plugged in with this HFT 6-Outlet Power Strip ($19.99). With a rugged metal case and two separated outlets to make room for oversized plugs, it’s still a good find even before finding out that it’s marked down 20 percent for Inside Track members right now.

10 Bauer Rechargeable Swivel-Head LED Flashlight

At some point, we all became too comfortable using our phones as flashlights, despite the fact that they’re really not powerful enough to get a very clear view in the dark. This Bauer Rechargeable Swivel-Head LED Flashlight ($19.99) provides 900 lumens of illumination, and customers especially love how the flexible body makes it ergonomically superior to traditional handheld flashlights.

11 Bauer Electric Drain Cleaner

There’s no home issue more pressing than a sink or shower that won’t empty out. Instead of waiting on a plumber, Harbor Freight customers say they swear by this Bauer Electric Drain Cleaner ($79.99) to remove clogs and blockages from their pipes in a pinch.

“I had a clogged shower drain, and before I called a plumber, I went to HF and purchased this electric drain cleaner with a 23 ft coil cable snake,” writes one. “It was easy to use and broke the blockage down, and the drain opened, and all is well. The cost of the tool was less than the cost of calling a plumber to show up at the house. [And now] my shower drain is clean!”