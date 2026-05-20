11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Finds Right Now

Pick up those last minute summer essentials, including patio accessories, pool products, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s all finally happening: The temperature is back up, the sun is setting later, and it’s officially time to start spending time outside. But even if you’ve been slow to prepare for the summer ahead, Tractor Supply can be a huge help. The rural retailer just dropped dozens of new items that will help you make the most of the warmer weather, whether you’re splashing around in the pool, working on your garden, entertaining in your backyard, or simply enjoying your patio. Here are the best new Tractor Supply outdoor finds that are available right now.

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1 Red Shed Battery-Powered LED Lantern

Setting the right mood on your back deck or patio doesn’t have to be complicated! This Red Shed Battery-Powered LED Lantern ($23.99) is an easy and ideal outdoor lighting solution, whether it’s a centerpiece during your al fresco dinner or throwing soft, comfy light near your conversation set.

2 Mr. Bar-B-Q XL Griddle Steam Clean Brush

Grilling can be hard work in and of itself, but the best cooks know the job isn’t done until you’ve fully cleaned up after yourself. Instead of struggling to get grime off your grates, we suggest this Mr. Bar-B-Q XL Griddle Steam Clean Brush ($19.99). It uses the power of water vapor to lift that stubborn grit and grime, saving you plenty of elbow grease in the process.

3 BigMouth Balloon Animal Americana Sprinkler

Having a get-together for the 4th? The kids will love this BigMouth Balloon Animal Americana Sprinkler ($39.99), which takes a Jeff Koons-style approach to the classic summer pastime of cooling off. At six feet tall, it’s eye-catching and refreshing!

4 Veikous Cedar Outdoor Gazebo Pergola Bar

If you’ve ever dreamed of recreating the Cheers experience on your own, here’s your chance! This Veikous Cedar Outdoor Gazebo Pergola Bar ($939.99) provides a place for you to serve your guests while they relax. There’s also an integrated TV mount if you’re going for more of a sports bar vibe!

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5 John Deere Bubble Mower Toy

If your little one is looking for a way to “help out” with your yardwork over the summer, this John Deere Bubble Mower Toy ($19.99) can help. Even though it’s a nostalgic nod to the toys of previous generations, it clearly still hits as a fun way for kids to spend time outdoors.

“This bubble mower is the cutest thing!” writes one five-star reviewer. “My one-year-old son loves it! I love the cute details, like the bubble container that resembles a gas can! He loves to push it inside and outside.”

6 Adventure Parks Z70 Zip Line Bundle

Want to add a little thrill to your next backyard hangout? Look no further than this Adventure Parks Z70 Zip Line Bundle ($179.99), which runs for 70 feet and includes everything you’ll need for both kids and adults to safely enjoy the ride.

“This has been a great family outdoor activity,” writes one happy customer. “Even dad joined in on the fun. Durable seat, nice handlebars, and enough spring to keep from running into the tree. I highly recommend.”

7 GroundWork Metal Raised Garden Bed

We love anything that helps bring new potential growing areas to unexpected corners. This GroundWork Metal Raised Garden Bed ($84.99) not only does that, but also makes it easier to tend to your plants by getting them higher off the ground. It’s perfect for that vegetable or herb garden, or for brightening up your patio or deck with a flower bed.

8 H2OGO! Shark Ride On Float

Normally, the sight of a dorsal fin is a sign to get out of the water. But with this H2OGO! Shark Ride On Float ($15.99), it’s actually an invitation to jump in! It’s perfect for kids who need a little more than just a cup holder and cushion to enjoy their time in the pool.

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9 YETI Daytrip Insulated Lunch Bag

Taking your meals on the go requires a little extra preparation during the warmer months. This summer, we’re packing our YETI Daytrip Insulated Lunch Bag ($85) for all those trips to the beach, outings at the park, and days on the lake, with enough insulation to keep your food and snacks cool for hours.

“The Yeti lunchbox is amazing!” says one 5-star reviewer. “It holds my lunch and snacks with extra room left over, and actually keeps the food cold all day. It’s easy to pack, easy to carry, and easy to clean!”

10 Aiper Intelligent HydroComm 24/7 Pool Water Quality Monitor

If you really want this to be a prime pool summer, you’re going to have to stay on top of your maintenance duties. Fortunately, you can make your life a lot easier using an Aiper Intelligent HydroComm 24/7 Pool Water Quality Monitor ($299.99).

This handy device collects data and sends hourly updates to an app on your phone, so you’ll always be up to date on what’s happening. It also works for spas and hot tubs!

11 Red Shed Chicken Print Pickleball Set

If you’re looking to pick up a new outdoor hobby this season, this Red Shed Chicken Print Pickleball Set ($19.99) could be just what you need to dive into what appears to be one of the fastest-growing games out there. And even if you’re not raising poultry, this can easily become a fun backyard or beach game!