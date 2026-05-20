Shop 11 new Old Navy summer clothing finds, from cute Disney tees to chic flag sweaters.

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If you are on the hunt for summer wardrobe essentials, make sure to stop by Old Navy. The discount clothing store has amazing apparel year-round, but it really shines in the summer months. From sensational swimwear and casual wear to dressy dresses and collared shirts, bougie enough for country clubs, you can find a little of everything. What should you shop for now that summer is just around the corner? Here are the 11 best new Old Navy summer clothing finds.

1 A Linen Blend Dress That Fits Everyone

The Linen-Blend Apron-Neck Mini Shift Dress comes in regular, tall, and petite lengths and is available in several amazing patterns. “Very cute, nice fabric, fun for summer,” writes a shopper. “Super cute print and great fabric. Very soft! Fits true to size. I’m tall so will be wearing this as a tunic length with a skirt under it. Perfect for summer!” adds another.

2 Novelty Tees

The novelty tees at Old Navy are always on point. This vintage-inspired Bruce Springsteen™ Oversized Tunic T-Shirt is patriotic, nostalgic, and just simply cool. “Nice material, soft cotton. I like the oversized fit. I sized down one and it’s perfect!” writes a shopper.

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3 Patriotic Tot Dresses

The Printed Short-Sleeve Dress for Toddler Girls is the perfect holiday dress for little ones, and comes in lots of pattern options. “Super cute, light airy dress. Good length. Perfect for play,” writes a shopper. Another calls it the “cutest summer dress,” adding: “Soft fabric and very cute pattern!”

4 A Swing Dress That Can Be Dressed Up or Down

The Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Mini Swing Dress can be dressed up or down and is flattering for a variety of figures. Shoppers also love that it has pockets. “Love this dress so comfortable. True size and color. Love the material,” one writes.

5 The Cutest Strawberry and Stripe Set for Babies

The Sleeveless Striped Sweater-Knit Top and Shorts Set for Baby is such an adorable outfit for your little one’s first summer. The knit set comes with a top, adorned with a strawberry, and matching shorts, each with a scalloped hem.

6 The New Old Navy x Disney Collection

The new Old Navy x Disney collection is selling out fast. This Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Logo-Graphic T-Shirt for Adults is a popular item that is still in stock. It is unisex but comes in tall and regular sizes, XS to XXXXL.

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7 The Cutest Lace Trimmed Shorts

I love these High-Waisted Lace-Trim Shorts, which come in sizes XXS to 4X. There is also a matching top. “Bought the set. Color is so cute and it is lightweight for hot weather!” writes a shopper. “Material is flattering. Good length not too short,” adds another.

8 Adorable Pajama Sets for Summer

The Printed Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby is the perfect summer pajama set for the kid who loves trucks. There’s an adorable cherry bow print as well. “Fits fantastic as always, and great quality,” writes a shopper. “Very soft and super cute pattern!” adds another.

9 American Flag Sweaters

This Seaside Cotton Long-Sleeve Flag Sweater at Old Navy is giving Ralph Lauren a run for its money. “Iconic, love it. Sized up one for a slouchy look,” writes a shopper. “Love this sweater. A bit boxy but hits exactly at the right spot. The flag is amazing – the embroidered look on the flag makes it unique. This is a must have for Memorial Day and Fourth of July,” adds another.

10 Short-Sleeve Collared Shirts for Men

This Classic Fit Everyday Shirt comes in a Hawaiian-style pattern and several others. “Much nicer than pictures. Looks rich, stylish and classy,” writes a shopper. “I love the detail and style of this shirt. It’s simple, so easy to pair with just about anything,” adds another.

11 And, Patriotic Swim Trunks

These stars-and-stripes swim trunks are perfect for all your patriotic celebrations, Memorial Day through Labor Day. They come in endless pattern options. “I really like these swim trunks. They are durable and look great,” a shopper writes. “The length is perfect,” adds another.