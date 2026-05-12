Shop 7 new Old Navy clothing finds, from vintage concert tees to chic flag sweaters.

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Sure, you can spend hundreds of dollars on name-brand clothes at your local boutique or major department stores. But why do that, when Old Navy has some of the hottest and most in-demand summer styles for the whole family, at a fraction of the price? While the deals may change daily, you can’t go wrong in any department, from baby and kids’ clothing to apparel for men and women. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 7 best new Old Navy clothing items hitting shelves this week.

1 Oversized Concert T-Shirt

You can spend $50 or more on a concert t-shirt this summer. Or you can get equally cool versions at Old Navy for a ton less and save your money for the actual show. This vintage-inspired Bruce Springsteen™ Oversized Tunic T-Shirt is patriotic, nostalgic, and just simply cool.

2 A Mini Swing Dress with Pockets

The Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Mini Swing Dress comes in a variety of patterns, but the cut is among the most popular at the store. It’s flattering for a variety of figures. Shoppers also love that it has pockets. “Love this dress so comfortable. True size and color. Love the material,” one writes.

3 A Cut-Out Mini Shift Dress

This Cut-Out Apron-Neck Mini Shift Dress, available in all-white and bright colors and patterns, is another flattering and versatile option. “I’m obsessed with this pattern, and then the fit of the dress is flattering and easy for all-day wear,” writes a shopper. “Looks great with sandals or sneakers!” adds another.

4 A Patriotic Sweater

You can spend over $100 on a patriotic sweater at Ralph Lauren or Vineyard Vines. Or, you can get this Seaside Cotton Long-Sleeve Flag Sweater at Old Navy for a fraction of the price. “Iconic, love it. Sized up one for a slouchy look,” writes a shopper. “Love this sweater. A bit boxy but hits exactly at the right spot. Flag is amazing – embroidered look on the flag makes it unique. This is a must have for Memorial Day and Fourth of July,” adds another.

5 A Patriotic Bow Dress for Toddlers

If your little one wants to celebrate America, but in bows, this Printed Short-Sleeve Dress for Toddler Girls is the perfect holiday dress. The popular and comfortable style comes in lots of pattern options. “Super cute, light airy dress. Good length. Perfect for play,” writes a shopper. Another calls it the “cutest summer dress,” adding: “Soft fabric and very cute pattern!”

6 And, the Cutest Pajama Sets

I am always here for Old Navy pajamas. This set of Printed Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby is perfect for the kid who loves trucks. There’s an adorable cherry bow print as well. “Fits fantastic as always, and great quality,” writes a shopper. “Very soft and super cute pattern!” adds another.

7 And, Swim Trunks

On the hunt for a festive pair of trunks to celebrate America? These stars-and-stripes swim trunks are perfect for Memorial Day through Labor Day. Not into the print? They come in endless pattern options. “I really like these swim trunks. They are durable and look great,” a shopper writes. “The length is perfect,” adds another.