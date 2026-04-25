11 Best New Old Navy Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Old Navy's shoe aisle is quietly one of the best deals in footwear right now.

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Nobody needs to be convinced that Old Navy is a good place to buy a casual dress or a new pair of jeans. The shoe aisle, though? That one still surprises people. This spring, the retailer has a lineup that’s hitting squarely on every major footwear trend—jelly sandals, espadrille heels, low-profile sneakers, ballet flats with a fashion-forward twist—all at prices that’ll keep you coming back for more. Here are eleven pairs worth grabbing before sizes go.

1 Jelly Mules for Women

A nostalgic nod to Y2K fashion, jelly shoes are having a genuine moment this season, and Old Navy’s take on the trend delivers in slide form. These jelly mules slip on without fuss, come in multiple colors that range from neutral to a deliberate pop, and have earned a reputation among shoppers for being more comfortable than their plastic construction would suggest. The Jelly Mules for Women are priced at $24.99.

2 Mary Jane Ballet Flats for Women

Mary Jane ballet flats are one of spring 2026’s biggest shoe trends, and this pair from Old Navy brings the buckled-strap silhouette in at a price that makes the trend very easy to try. The soft upper, structured outsole, and three neutral color options keep them practical for daily wear. But we recommend opting for a pale-green pistachio pair, which is fun enough for spring at just $17.99.

3 Loafer Mule Shoes for Women

Loafer mules are for anyone who wants a polished look without the effort of a full loafer. These have a classic loafer-inspired upper with an open back—structured enough to read intentional, easy enough to slip on and off without thinking about it. They work with jeans, pants, skirts, and shorts with equal ease. You’ll pay just $20.99 for the pair.

4 Slip-On Sneakers

A clean, simple slip-on sneaker is one of those warm-weather wardrobe staples that gets more use than almost any other shoe. These have a low-profile silhouette that pairs naturally with shorts, jeans, and casual dresses without drawing attention away from the rest of the outfit. Comfortable, low-maintenance, and priced at $20.99.

5 Lace-Up Sneakers

For days that call for something a little more structured than a slip-on, these lace-up sneakers fill the gap without requiring a trip to a specialty shoe store. The clean silhouette and neutral colorways make them easy to rotate into a spring wardrobe, and the lace-up construction means a more customized fit than elastic-topped options. These everyday faves are priced at a reasonable $26.99.

6 Faux-Leather Slide Sandals

Faux-leather slide sandals have a polish that rubber and foam sandals can’t replicate, and these deliver that at a price that makes grabbing multiple colors a realistic option. The smooth upper and clean strap profile dress up as easily as they dress down—brunch, errands, and outdoor dinners solved for just $22.99.

7 Platform Espadrille Sandals

The platform espadrille is one of the season’s strongest footwear moments, and Old Navy’s version has drawn real shopper enthusiasm. “Got so many compliments wearing these. Super comfortable and stylish. A great way to elevate a casual outfit” one shopper writes. These platform espadrille sandals come in at $19.99.

8 Low-Top Sneakers for Men

A white and cream low-top sneaker is one of those seasonless purchases that tends to get worn more than almost anything else in the rotation from April through September. This men’s version keeps the silhouette clean and unfussy—the kind of shoe that goes with everything for just $23.99.

9 Faux-Leather Flip-Flop Sandals for Men

Old Navy’s faux-leather flip-flop sandals for men feature a thong upper strap, a cushioned footbed, and a textured synthetic outsole—construction details that distinguish them from a basic rubber flip-flop. These come in at $11.99, making them one of the most straightforward warm-weather purchases on this list.

10 Faux-Leather Loafers for Men

Old Navy’s faux-leather loafers for men feature a smooth faux-leather upper, a cushioned footbed, a textured outsole, and an easy slip-on style. This pair is a practical warm-weather dress shoe for anyone who wants something presentable without laces or fuss for under $25.

11 Tall Frog-Graphic Rain Boots for Toddler Boys

Rain boots are only as good as the child’s willingness to wear them, and a cute frog aesthetic goes a long way toward solving that problem. These tall frog-graphic rain boots for toddler boys make puddle-jumping the day’s main event, keeping socks and pants dry through genuinely wet conditions. These are priced at a family budget-friendly $18.49.