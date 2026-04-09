11 Best Old Navy Spring Sales Starting This Week

Shop the best Old Navy spring deals on dresses, jeans, and loungewear this week.

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Whenever I’m updating my wardrobe, Old Navy is always my first stop. The retailer is constantly rolling out new jean styles, comfy loungewear, basic tees in every color of the rainbow, cute pajama sets, and activewear. And more times often than not, there’s always a sale. This week, spring must-haves like linen pants, oversized button-downs, and dresses are all marked down. To streamline your shopping process, I rounded up the 11 best Old Navy spring sales happening right now.

1 Vintage Crewneck Mini T-Shirt Dress

Savings: $10

Every spring capsule wardrobe needs a throw-on-and-go piece like this Vintage Crewneck Mini T-Shirt Dress (on sale for $10). Dress it up for brunch with woven ballet flats, keep it casual with a denim jacket and sneakers for days on the move, or wear it as a swimsuit coverup.

RELATED: Old Navy Reveals AI-Powered Dressing Rooms This Week.

2 High-Waisted Linen Straight-Leg Pants

Savings: $10

During Old Navy’s last sale, these High-Waisted Linen Straight-Leg Pants (on sale for $30) quickly sold out. Lucky for you, they’ve just been restocked in a trendy blue gingham and a chic brown polka dot print. And while you’re at it, it’s worth snagging them in classic black and white, too.

3 Oversized Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt

Savings: $16

Mark my words: This Oversized Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt (on sale for $24) will become the most-worn item in your closet by summer’s end. Tuck it into dark-wash jeans for a polished, office-ready look, or wear it open over a fitted tank with shorts, linen pants, or skirts. Made from lightweight fabric, it’s the perfect layer for mild

temperatures.

4 High-Waisted Wow Jean Shorts

Savings: $17

These High-Waisted Wow Jean Shorts (on sale for $16) have a four-inch seam, deep pockets, and hug the hips with a subtle flare at mid-thigh. They’re available in sizes 000-30.

5 High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Leggings

Savings: $12

I swear by Old Navy’s activewear, including the High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Leggings (on sale for $28). They’re made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric that’s squat-proof and lets you move freely. Plus, the side phone pocket is super handy.

6 Crinkle Gauze Flutter-Sleeve Mini Swing Dress

Savings: $15

Pick up this Crinkle Gauze Flutter-Sleeve Mini Swing Dress ($15) in six colors while it’s 50 percent off. Made from 100 percent cotton, the fabric isn’t see-through and “not too thin and not too heavy,” per reviewers.

“I neverrrr buy dresses but this was so cute and flattering and so comfy!” raved one shopper, adding that it’s “not too short.”

7 Long-Sleeve Button-Down Top

Savings: $20

Available in a spring lilac and a blue pinstripe color, this Long-Sleeve Button-Down Top (on sale for $20) can be mixed and matched with your favorite jeans, pleated trouser shorts, and denim skirts. It features balloon sleeves and a delicate ruffled neckline.

8 Extra High-Waisted Sweat Shorts

Savings: $13

For loungewear, I have my eyes on these Extra High-Waisted Sweat Shorts (on sale for $12). They have a loose fit with a drawstring waistband and five-inch seam. Take your pick of 13 colors.

RELATED: 11 Best New Old Navy and Gap Spring Shoes Flying Off Shelves Now.

9 Mid-Rise Wow Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

Savings: $16

The best deal I found on denim belongs to these Mid-Rise Wow Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans, which are currently 40 percent off for just $24. With more 3,200 five-star reviews to their name, these baggy jeans are certified showstoppers. For a perfect fit, they come in short, regular, and tall inseams across all sizes.

10 Snug Crewneck Ribbed T-Shirt

Savings: $10

Add a fresh twist to your everyday tees with Old Navy’s Snug Crewneck Ribbed T-Shirt (on sale for $10). It has a skimming fit that hugs your curves in all the right places.

11 Short-Sleeve Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Savings: $20

Turn heads in this beautiful Short-Sleeve Fit & Flare Midi Dress (on sale for $30).

“A great go-to dress with a timeless silhouette. Comfortable, flattering, and easy to style for any day,” said one shopper.