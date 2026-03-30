11 Best New Old Navy Spring Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop linen pants, swimsuits, floral dresses, and PJ sets

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It’s me again, your resident Old Navy shopping expert! The retailer just released a new wave of spring-ready pieces, from vacation essentials and breezy matching sets to going-out tops and workout apparel. I sifted through hundreds of pieces and rounded up the styles everyone’s rushing to snag. So let’s get into it, shall we? Here are the 11 best new Old Navy spring clothing items flying off shelves this week.

RELATED: 7 Best New Old Navy Spring Accessories.

1 Flutter-Sleeve Poplin Top

Going into spring, versatility is key when it comes to building a capsule wardrobe. This Flutter-Sleeve Poplin Top ($30) is part of a matching set, but it’s just as easy to pair with jeans, shorts, or skirts for a variety of looks.

2 Mid-Rise Slouchy Wide-Leg Jeans

I could never pull off jade wash jeans, but these Mid-Rise Slouchy Wide-Leg Jeans (on sale for $36) have completely changed my outlook. The fit is relaxed and comfortable, and they’re surprisingly easy to style.

Psst: They also come in light, medium, and dark washes if you’re also skeptical.

3 Cowl-Neck Halter Top

Another recent Old Navy purchase of mine is this Cowl-Neck Halter Top (on sale for $15). It’s made from buttery soft, stretchy fabric, and the bust offers ample support.

4 Cinched Bikini Swimsuit

Headed somewhere warm for spring break? Refresh your swimsuit collection with this cute Cinched Bikini Top (on sale for $18) and matching Cinched High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms (on sale for $16). Both pieces are available in sizes XS–4X.

RELATED: 6 Best New Old Navy Spring Shoes.

5 Off-the-Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress

Perfect for Easter brunch, Mother’s Day, graduation celebrations, and weekend brunches, this Off-the-Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress (on sale for $30) is a total showstopper.

“It is SO beautiful and super flattering…I love that the sleeves can be worn off the shoulder as pictured or pulled up if you don’t want to deal with a strapless bra,” says one shopper.

6 High-Waisted Crinkle Gauze Pants

These breezy High-Waisted Crinkle Gauze Pants (on sale for $28) feature a loose fit and wide drawstring waistband for a customized fit. Wear them with a coordinating linen blouse, or keep casual in a slim-fit tank and jean jacket. The pants come in six prints.

7 Sunday Sleep Knit Jersey Short Set

A good night’s sleep starts with a comfy pajama set, and I have my eyes set on the Sunday Sleep Knit Jersey Short Set ($45). It includes a soft button-down shirt and stretchy shorts with an elasticized waist.

8 Flip-Flop Sandals

Toss a pair of these rubber Flip-Flop Sandals ($5) into your beach bag. They’re offered in sizes 5–9 and nine colors. (These have been my go-to pool/beach sandals since I was a kid; they never disappoint!)

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart & Target Spring Shoes.

9 Sleeveless Button-Down Top

I own this Sleeveless Button-Down Top (on sale for $15) in both black and butter yellow, and get equal use out of both of them. For a night out, I pair the top with wide-leg jeans and platform sandals, but throwing on a blazer instantly makes it office-ready, too.

10 High-Waisted 5-Inch Seam PowerChill Biker Shorts

Grab a pair or two (or three) of these High-Waisted 5-Inch Seam PowerChill Biker Shorts while they’re marked down to just $10. With hundreds of five-star ratings, they’re great for hot girl walks or wearing casually with an oversized tee.

11 Hug Double-Layer Tube Top

Are tube tops back in style? Old Navy is bringing them back with their Hug Double-Layer Tube Top (on sale for $12), which comes in sizes XS–4X with regular, petite, and tall options.