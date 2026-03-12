11 Best Old Navy New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

"Adds everything to cart immediately."

Anyone who knows me knows that I’m an Old Navy fashionista ’til the day I die. (No, like seriously, 99 percent of my wardrobe is sourced from Old Navy, including the leggings and quarter-zip I’m wearing as I type this.) So of course, I’m here to share the 11 best Old Navy new spring arrivals that are worth adding to your wardrobe. From everyday basics to date night tops, here are my top picks for the new season.

1 Bell-Sleeve Ruffle Top

I’m eyeing this Bell-Sleeve Ruffle Top (on sale for $32) for St. Patrick’s Day and future date nights. Style it with white wide-leg jeans or a mini denim skirt, and choose from heeled booties, slingback heels, or sneakers for footwear. (P.S.: The floral print is also calling my name.)

2 Satin Maxi Skirt

Thanks to Carolyn Bessette, slip skirts are back—and this Satin Maxi Skirt (on sale for $20) checks all our ’90s boxes. The maxi skirt comes in caramel brown, blush-beige, or cranberry, all of which are perfect for building your spring capsule wardrobe.

3 Oversized Beach Hoodie

This Oversized Beach Hoodie (on sale for $38) is the epitome of versatility. It can be worn as loungewear, thrown over a swimsuit, or styled with activewear. Take your pick of 10 colors, including butter yellow, fuchsia, and sky blue.

4 High-Waisted StudioSmooth 7/8 Leggings

Speaking of activewear, these High-Waisted StudioSmooth 7/8 Leggings (on sale for $24) are my favorite leggings for hot girl walks and low-impact workout classes. They’re made from buttery soft fabric that’s moisture-wicking, stretchy, and most importantly, not see-through.

5 Snug Boatneck T-Shirt

Upgrade your white T-shirt collection with this flattering Snug Boatneck T-Shirt (on sale for $14). More than 750 shoppers have given the tee a five-star rating, with many praising its fit and quality.

“Great fit and perfect basic to have, I’ve bought 3 colors!” gushed one shopper.

6 Mid-Rise Wow Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

As a petite girly with a curvy figure, I’m picky about where I get my jeans—and Old Navy has never let me down. I’m adding these Mid-Rise Wow Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans (on sale for $16) to my denim collection, which will look cute with both the Bell-Sleeve Ruffle Top and Snug Boatneck Tee!

7 Vintage Crew-Neck Maxi T-Shirt Dress

Wear this Vintage Crew-Neck Maxi T-Shirt Dress (on sale for $20) with a jean jacket or lightweight cardigan now, then shed your layers come summer. The versatile dress can be mixed and matched with sneakers or kitten heels, depending on your vibe for the day.

8 Snug Ringer Tank

This Snug Ringer Tank (on sale for $12) is available in 29 patterns, including green stripes, lilac, and coffee brown. It’s a great basic to have whether you layer it or wear it on its own.

9 High-Waisted Linen Straight-Leg Pants

I’m a sucker for a flowy linen pant, and these High-Waisted Linen Straight-Leg Pants (on sale for $32) are at the top of my list. The gingham print is so fun and easy to style with a solid color tee or tank.

10 Oversized Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt

Again, layers are quintessential to a spring capsule wardrobe. This Oversized Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt (on sale for $28) can be worn closed with your choice of bottoms, or styled open over a white cami with jeans.

Over 14,000 shoppers have given the button-down shirt their stamp of approval. “I should have bought this sooner. So fun to style with jeans, a maxi skirt, under a vest, with a satin neck scarf etc,” says one customer.

11 SoSoft Lite Cropped Cardigan

During the fall, I wore the brown version of this SoSoft Lite Cropped Cardigan (on sale for $28) on repeat. For spring, I’m picking it up in off-white and light blue.