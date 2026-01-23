11 Best New Target and Walmart Spring Dresses Hitting Shelves This Week

Whether you're shopping for work or a wedding, there's a perfect dress.

We’re deep in the throes of sweater weather, but sundress season is right around the corner! From office-ready shirtdresses to versatile maxi dresses and ruched dresses perfect for an outdoor wedding, Walmart and Target offer a wide range of spring dress options for all your upcoming social events. Dust off your jean jacket and check out the 11 best spring dresses from Target and Walmart hitting shelves this week, ahead.

1 Mini Puff-Sleeve Shirtdress

This lightweight, poplin Mini Puff-Sleeve Shirtdress ($35 at Target) is designed with a belted waist and flowy skirt. Pair it with heels or ballet flats for brunch with the girls, or dress it down with a pair of white sneakers.

2 V-Neck Sleeveless Ruffle Midi Dress

Style this V-Neck Sleeveless Ruffle Midi Dress ($20 at Walmart) with a cropped jean jacket and kitten heels for a cute spring day ‘fit. Not only are the straps adjustable, but the back has smocked stitching to prevent clinging. The frock comes in two spring-inspired hues: Lemon Ice and Pink Lemonade.

3 Spaghetti Strap Corset Sundress

Don’t let the name of this Spaghetti Strap Corset Sundress ($40 at Target) fool you. It’s super stretchy and alterable thanks to its smocked bodice and customizable shoulder straps.

4 Sleeveless A-Line Denim Mini Dress

This Sleeveless A-Line Denim Mini Dress ($32 at Walmart) has a modest neckline and front welt pockets with gold hardware. It’s available in sizes 0–26.

5 Wrap Midi Dress with Puff Short Sleeves

Keep this comfy and stylish Wrap Midi Dress with Puff Short Sleeves ($40 at Target) in mind for Easter brunch or Mother’s Day. It’s designed with a flattering empire waist, tiered skirt, and—best of all!—it has pockets.

6 Smocked Sundress with Cap Sleeves and Pockets

Available in 10 spring patterns, this Smocked Sundress with Cap Sleeves and Pockets ($20 at Walmart) has a stretchy, loose fit, making it perfect for warmer weather, heavy travel/walking days, and expecting mamas.

“This dress is very functional, pretty, and very comfortable. With a little short sleeve to cover your shoulder makes it appropriate to wear anywhere,” says one shopper.

7 Quarter-Sleeve Button-Down Midi Shirtdress

Make this Quarter-Sleeve Button-Down Midi Shirtdress ($35 at Target) office-ready with the addition of a statement belt and leather knee-high boots. Or keep things casual with slip-on sandals and a floppy hat.

8 V-Neck Button-Down Midi Dress

This V-Neck Button-Down Midi Dress ($8 at Walmart) features flutter sleeves, a cinched waistline with a self-tie fabric belt, and functional pockets. Shoppers say that “the fabric does not keep heat,” it’s “just the right length,” and the fit is “not too tight, but also not too loose either.”

9 Sleeveless A-Line Ruched Sundress with Pockets

If you’re looking for a semi-formal style, snag this Sleeveless A-Line Ruched Sundress with Pockets ($48 at Target) for an outdoor spring wedding and other fancy occasions. Shoppers say it’s easy to dress up or down, whether that’s layering it under a pashmina or a jean jacket.

10 Halter Neck Tiered Maxi Sundress

Another honorable mention goes to this Halter Neck Tiered Maxi Sundress ($21 at Walmart). According to shoppers, the “braided collar adds a fun touch,” and the “fabric is silk smooth and flows and drapes well.”

11 Puff-Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress

I love this Puff-Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress ($35 at Target) for the office and other semi-formal events. The buttons are customizable, so you can find the right fit.