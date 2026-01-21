11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop Drew Barrymore’s new outdoor collection!

Winter blues got you down? Walmart is bringing warmth and sunshine to its customers in the form of spring home decor, including an exciting new launch from Drew Barrymore‘s Beautiful line. The multi-hyphenate just unveiled her brand’s next venture: Outdoor furniture and decor, as well as backyard entertaining essentials. Below, discover the 11 best new Walmart spring home finds hitting shelves right now.

1 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Braided Jute Indoor Scatter Rug

Composed of natural jute fibers, this Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Braided Jute Indoor Scatter Rug (on sale for $26) has an airy, low-pile design for easy upkeep, and an infinity-style shape that adds depth and personality.

2 The Pioneer Woman Ainsley 12-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set

This The Pioneer Woman Ainsley 12-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set ($54) is designed with scalloped edges and a sage and white color-block pattern. With the set, you get a set of four dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls, all of which are both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

3 8-Piece Green Drinking Glassware Set

Life is too short for boring, colorless glassware. That’s why I’m picking up this gorgeous 8-Piece Green Drinking Glassware Set ($19). The 15-ounce tumblers are the perfect vessels for iced coffee, smoothies, and, come summer, poolside margaritas.

4 Large Natural Maize Striped Basket

This multi-functional Large Natural Maize Striped Basket (on sale for $13) can be used to store throw blankets and spare bathroom linens, or as a catch-all for kid toys, outside items like umbrellas, or pet stuff. The basket comes in three striped designs, including blue-gray, green, and terracotta.

5 Floral Cluster Indoor Area Rug

Neutral color palettes offer tons of flexibility in the decor department, allowing you to jazz up a space with vibrant pieces like this Floral Cluster Indoor Area Rug ($60). It has a skid-resistant backing for extra protection, and you can toss it in the washer.

6 Tulip Vintage Wall Art

This Tulip Vintage Wall Art ($8) is full of character between the watercolor-style green pinstripes and ornate gold frame. It would make a fun focal point in a bathroom or at-home office.

7 3-Piece Taper Glass Candle Holders Set

Available in nine colors, this 3-Piece Taper Glass Candle Holders Set ($12) is a creative gift idea for those who love to host and throw dinner parties, or if you’re arranging a home spa gift basket.

8 My Texas House Delaney Floral Washable Area Rug

Walmart shoppers say the My Texas House Delaney Floral Washable Area Rug ($115) “feels very durable” and “looks really high end.”

“The soft but vibrant colors make the whole space bright and cheery,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

Another added, “I placed the rug under my sink and love the colors, and the fact that the rug stays very secure on the floor…doesn’t move when vacuuming which is a plus, and that it is machine washable!

9 Ribbed Glass Vase

The slim design of this Ribbed Glass Vase ($15) makes it easy to display in windowsills, shelving units (style it like a bookend), desks, and countertops with limited space.

10 Vista Woven Accent Chair

Boasting a mid-century design, this Vista Woven Accent Chair ($194) is crafted from sturdy rubberwood and has an extra-wide handwoven seat and backrest. It comes in a light honey or charcoal finish.

11 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Wicker Outdoor Swivel Chair with Bouclé Cushions

Beautiful’s first-ever outdoor collection is here, and our eyes are set on this comfy Wicker Outdoor Swivel Chair with Bouclé Cushions ($446). I can already imagine the midday naps I’m going to take on this oversized nook this summer.