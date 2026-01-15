From preppy fashion finds to smart tech and spring décor, Walmart’s latest drops are worth a look.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to Walmart recently? Now that the holidays are over and 2026 is in full swing, the aisles are filling up with so many fantastic new arrivals to help you get your year started off on the right note. From spring fashions and activity and health-tracking rings to help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions, to Easter decor and Valentine’s Day gifts, there is something for everyone. What should you shop for? Here are 6 Walmart new arrivals hitting shelves this January.

1 These Preppy Cool Girl Jeans

This pair of No Boundaries Baggy Jeans with Side Bow is available in women’s sizes 00-18. The style is perfect for the preppy cool girl, with an on-trend slit on the side and a pink bow. “Cutest jeans ever. Sit a bit low rise. But so stinkin girlie,” writes a shopper. “Great fit,” adds another.

2 The Oura 4 Ring

You can now get the Oura Ring 4 at Walmart. I wear mine daily and it is such a game-changer. I love that it does everything from monitoring and coaching you on sleep to keeping track of your menstrual cycle and even your heart rate. “Wearing the Oura 4 allows me to use its data and improve the quality of my life. With informed decisions I can improve the quality of my life..i find the quality outstanding with little concern as I wear it daily and it stands up to all sorts of conditions. The best bang for my buck! I highly recommend you invest in this life-changing and extend your quality of life,” a shopper says.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Lego Valentine’s Day Sets

Say “I love you” with Lego. This LEGO Hearts & Flowers Gift Set is super adorable and basically three sets in one: a rose stem, a heart, and two bears holding hands. “This LEGO set is absolutely adorable! The little bears are perfectly designed with the sweetest details—the heart noses, tiny expressions, and the shared heart in the middle make it so charming. I love how one bear is holding flowers while the other holds the heart; it gives such a cute, romantic vibe. The build was fun and relaxing, not too complicated, and the finished piece looks amazing as décor. It’s sturdy, colorful, and instantly makes you smile when you see it. Perfect for a gift, a Valentine’s display, or just something cute to keep on a shelf or desk. If you love cute LEGO builds or want something heartwarming, this one is a must-have,” a shopper says.

4 This Expensive Looking Pioneer Woman Pitcher

Walmart offers many home goods that look very expensive but aren’t, including The Pioneer Woman Agatha Stoneware 2-Quart Pitcher. “Stunningly beautiful! I hope more of this pattern will be made. I have the baking dish too and love it,” writes a shopper. “I absolutely loved this product. The quality is just beautiful and it reminds me so much of vintage transfer,” another says.

5 A Fancy Nespresso De’Longhi Coffee Machine

Level up your coffee game in 2026 with the Nespresso Limited-Edition Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi, Black Matte Dark Chrome. “I bought this 2 weeks ago and have used it daily. Heats and brews quickly. Like the compact footprint,” writes a shopper. “Buy it,” adds another. “Honestly, my favorite coffee machine I’ve ever bought.”

6 And, This Bunny Shaped Topiary

Easter is already hitting the aisles of Walmart. This Boxwood Easter Bunny Topiary, Green, 35″, by My Texas House is an instant hit, making shoppers hoppy, I mean, happy! “These are huge. They are great quality and come with a concrete pot for stability. I can’t wait to get them in my planters on the porch for spring decor. Totally worth the money,” writes one. “Adorable. Love it. I want another,” adds another.