6 New Slippers From Walmart and Target Are Christmas’s Coziest Finds

Keep your feet nice and warm all season long with these winter must-haves.

In the hectic run-up to the holidays, it’s easy to forget that winter is just beginning. And while you might already have your winter jacket and warm sweaters on the ready, it’s all too common to completely overlook the part of your body that makes all that running around possible: Your feet.

Fortunately, a good pair of slippers can make those colder months feel a lot cozier, whether you need something for lounging by the fire or to protect your toes from that chilly kitchen floor while making coffee first thing in the morning. The best part? They also make a great last-minute gift. Read on for the best new slippers hitting the shelves at Walmart and Target that truly are some of the coziest finds this Christmas.

1. Dearfoams Cozy Comfort High Vamp Clog Sippers

For some, winter slippers need to be able to withstand a quick trip to the mailbox…and if we’re being honest, maybe even a quick run to grab coffee or run errands. Not only are these Dearfoams clog slippers a cozy slip-on and slip-off option (also available in women’s sizes), but they’re tough enough to make those treks out of the comfort of your home. And at just $9, it’s hard to find a comfier option!

2. Auden Plush Faux Fur Cozy Slipper Socks

If you’re already dreaming of relaxing on the couch for Christmas, these Auden plush slipper socks might be a prime pick for you. They feature a slip-resistant sole that should keep you from skating across those hardwood floors and a stretchy fit that makes them super easy to put on and take off, all for just $12.

3. Goodfellow & Co. Topher Moccasin Slippers

Not all slippers have to be fluffy, poofy foot coverings! These Goodfellow & Co. moccasin slippers are the handsome leather alternative you’ve been looking for. With a cushiony insole, breathable material, and a sturdy sole that allows you to wear them outdoors, they’re basically an ultimate winter cheat code. The best part? Target is selling them for just $20.

4. Joyspun Plush Scuff Slippers

If big and fuzzy is your idea of ultimate comfort, look no further than these Joyspun Plush Scuff slippers. For just $13, you get a luxuriously soft set of footwear that will not only keep your feet nice and warm around the house, but also look fantastic, too.

5. MUK LUKS Clog Slipper

Need to take out the trash quickly, but don’t feel like lacing up those boots? These MUK LUKS clog slippers are just the thing that will keep anyone running errands around the house moving all day long. They’re on sale right now for just $8.

6. Auden Kaya Clog Slippers

Suede can be a great option if you’re looking for comfy footwear that can pass as genuine shoes out in the real world. The Auden Kaya clog slippers fit this description, running for just $30 at Target. They’re the perfect option for anyone who knows they’re not going to go through all the trouble of lacing up boots every time they need to run a quick errand.