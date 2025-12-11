2 Walmart Viral Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

This month, everyone can have their cake and fly off on vacation, too!

Having a product go viral is the kind of thing retailers dream of, whether it’s a giant skeleton lawn decoration or an adorable glass coffee cup that looks like a bear. However, it appears that one store has struck gold with two separate items that are blowing up on social media right now. Despite being part of a massive shopper frenzy, both of the products are actually relatively practical—especially one that I think could become the next Stanley drink cup craze of 2026. Whether you’ve got permanent wanderlust or an insatiable sweet tooth, these Walmart viral finds might be something you could actually put to use.

New luggage from Drew Barrymore is becoming a must-have.

In the past few years, the Drew Barrymore Beautiful line has gone from cookware to practically anything you can imagine. But now that she’s added furniture, bedding, and decor to her offerings, she’s moving onto another all-important category: Travel accessories.

The new lineup’s first drop is three different pieces of harside roller luggage, including a 20-inch carry-on suitcase, a 24-inch checked roller suitcase, and a 28-inch checked roller suitcase. Each is available in one of three colors: Rose Pink, Porcini Taupe, and Starry Night Blue.

Living up to its brand line’s namesake, the sleek-looking bags have an undeniably high-end look that belies their price tags. The relatively affordable pieces are $89 for the carry-on, $99 for the medium checked bag, and $109 for the large checked bag. By comparison, a similarly sized carry-on bag from popular bag brand Away retails for $275!

Happy customers are gushing about the bags.

Apparently, the bags are as functional as they are stylish. As of Dec. 10, 2025, the luggage set has a 4.8 rating on the Walmart website, with practically all customers saying they’re thrilled with their purchase.

“I was looking for a good quality carry-on with enough room so I wouldn’t have to check a bag, and this beauty delivers!” one person writes. “I love all the pockets! The wheels work very well, nice and smooth.”

Others gushed about other notable features, including the lightweight build that increases portability without sacrificing durability. Another says the number lock combination also adds an extra layer of security.

Some of Walmart’s baked goods are also having a viral moment.

Don’t worry if you’re not planning on jetting off anytime soon: Walmart is also seeing a huge response online from its lineup of holiday cakes and cupcakes. They include different-shaped layer cakes (including round and heart-shaped) that are personalizable, as well as an attractive cupcake bouquet that looks like the ultimate edible arrangement.

In a recent video, TikToker @rebeldealz gushed over the baked goods. “They outdid themselves with these,” they write in the caption. “These Christmas cakes and cupcake bouquets are perfect for a holiday party, a special surprise for kids, or even class treats! I’m ordering the cupcake bouquets for teacher’s surprise.”

Other users point out different styles they love, including a Grinch cake, an elegant-looking green heart-shaped cake, and a truly festive and impeccably decorated gingerbread house-style cake. Some of the customizable bake goods are even filled with sprinkles that spill out when you cut your first piece.

But what really gets most people is the pricing for these ornate desserts. A cupcake bouquet with 12 desserts goes for just $19, while some of the cakes start at $16.

Commenters say the hype around the cakes is real.

The latest confectionery sensations aren’t going unnoticed, either. Shoppers were quick to jump into the comment sections on the videos to voice their support for the baked goods.

“Seriously, just ordered a Walmart cake for my daughter’s birthday yesterday and it was so good,” one writes. “Every single person commented how delicious it was.’

Another posted a picture of their heart-shaped birthday cake purchase, saying, “They didn’t disappoint.”

But despite the cakes’ viral status, many other commenters were confused about how to order them, saying the option wasn’t showing up on their local store’s website. In fact, one commenter clarified that “not all cake designs or flavors are available at every Walmart location,” so you might want to double-check on sourcing before setting your heart on a specific design.