Starbucks Announces Bearista Cup Giveaway and New 2026 Menu

The viral product is coming back for a lucky few.

Even though it’s not immune to controversy, Starbucks remains the go-to daily coffee spot for millions around the world. This is in large part due to the way the chain constantly comes up with new ways to keep customers coming back, whether it’s a beloved seasonal beverage or an inventive new item. The latest example is the company’s Bearista coffee cups, which experienced a massive viral boom when they were released last month. Now, Starbucks has announced the Bearista cup will be coming back with a giveaway, along with releasing its new menu for 2026.

Starbucks is giving away its most recent viral piece of swag.

If you were on social media at all in early November, there’s a good chance you saw someone gushing over the Starbucks Bearista glass cups that were released in stores.

The admittedly adorable swag (which is in the shape of a honey-bottle-like bear with a green cap and a straw) saw explosive popularity, with most locations selling out within minutes of releasing them, per Parade. But after weeks of teasing fans with another drop of the coveted cup.

On Dec. 8, the coffee chain announced it was launching its Starbucks for Life Merrython game for customers. The simple sweepstakes allows devoted fans to vie for free drinks, food, gift cards, extra stars, and even free coffee for life. But what has fans the most excited is that participants could also score a Bearista cup of their own.

How can you win a Starbucks Bearista cup?

From now until Jan. 4, 2026, Starbucks says it will be giving away 600 of the viral vessels each day at random. But if you’re hoping to score your own, you’ll have to put in a little bit of legwork for the chance.

First, you’ll need to create a Starbucks Rewards account for yourself if you haven’t already. Then, sign yourself up for the Starbucks for Life Merrython via the company’s website or app.

Through the rest of the contest, you’ll be allowed to complete a “Prize Play” each Monday that gives you the chance to win goodies instantly—including the Bearista cup.

But if you’re really gunning to win, you can increase your odds by completing separate weekly challenges along the way, which the website lists as tasks such as sending a $10 Starbucks gift card to someone, trying a new protein beverage from the chain’s menu, or treating yourself to one of the chain’s popular seasonal drinks or snacks.

You can earn up to two “Prize Plays” each time you complete a task, but if you’re super eager to win, make sure to stay on top of the “Ways to Play” tab on the competition website.

Starbucks also released its new menu for next season.

And that’s not the only big news rolling out of Starbucks this month. The chain has also released a preview of its upcoming winter 2026 menu, featuring a few new releases and a few returning beloved fan favorites.

In a press release from Dec. 1, the company announced a selection of items that will hit stores on Jan. 6, 2026. This includes the brand new Caramel Protein Matcha and Caramel Protein Latte beverages, which make use of the chain’s recently released protein-fortified milks.

Starbucks is also getting back in customers’ good graces by bringing back pistachio-flavored products for the season. This includes the fan-favorite Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, as well as a brand new Pistachio Cortado.

And speaking of viral trends, the cafe is also adding a new Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha and Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha to the menu, which it says were “inspired by the viral customer creations” on social media.

You’ll also have some new treats to look forward to on the food side of the menu, too. The brand new Truffle, Mushroom, & Brie Egg Bites will be added to the breakfast menu starting Jan. 6.

Customers will also be able to enjoy a refresh of the beloved Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich with an upgrade to Cherrywood-smoked bacon and a “more flavorful sharp white cheddar” as ingredients.

And don’t worry, sweet tooths: The chain is also reviving its popular Valentine Cake Pop from previous winter menus.