New Bath & Body Works Scents Smell Like “Walking Into Starbucks”—And Shoppers Are Obsessed

Die-hard customers know that one of the best parts of shopping at Bath & Body Works is that there are plenty of long-running signature scents that have cult-like followings. And, there are always new products to look forward to. Whether it’s a seasonal smell that’s perfect in a candle or a fresh new body mist that makes you smell great, the nostalgic mall staple is top-notch at fragrances.

This week, shoppers are gushing over two new Bath & Body Works scents—Vanilla Café and Rich Espresso—which fans are describing as smelling like “walking into Starbucks.”

The new Vanilla Café scent is inducing nostalgia

Walking into a coffee shop and having the aroma of freshly brewed beans wash over you is one of life’s little pleasures.

If you’ve ever wanted to capture that smell and bring it along with you, you’re in luck, thanks to the latest line from Bath & Body Works: Vanilla Café.

The brand describes the scent, which can be found in a body cream, body or hand wash, fragrance mist, candle, and more, as “a velvety-smooth beverage that awakens the senses.”

The fragrance notes include “smooth espresso, whipped vanilla, and toasted hazelnut.”

In a recently posted video, TikTok user @xxio94 runs down the new fragrance. “This new scent smells like a 2000s cafe,” she says. “It smells like when you walk into Starbucks,” she notes, before showing off some of the product line that’s available in stores now.

Another new coffee-focused scent is garnering praise

It’s not just Vanilla Café that’s making shoppers feel like they’re curling up in a comfy chair in Central Perk. In a recent TikTok video, shopping influencer @bbwcandlegirl gushes about the freshly released perfume mist in the brand’s new scent line called Rich Espresso.

Bath & Body Works describes it as having notes of “dark roast coffee and hazelnut froth.”

“This is a very non-offensive coffee scent,” @bbwcandlegirl explains. “It has hazelnut, so it’s a coffee, nutty, rich roast coffee type of scent. But it’s still soft because it’s in this perfume mist form.”

“What I like about this is the layerability and blendability,” she continues. “You can do [Rich] Espresso with Extra Milk. You can do Espresso with Honeycomb. You could wear all three and smell like a honey milk coffee drink! Literally any combination of these is going to be good.”

These mists are an easy way to wear fragrance without being over the top, she says. You can even combine Rich Espresso and Vanilla Café to “smell like intense coffee.”

“This one is strong,” she says of Vanilla Café. “It has espresso, vanilla, and hazelnut, and this is definitely a [stronger] formula. It smells really good!”

The new scent can even replace a recently discontinued fragrance

In another glowing review, TikTok user and shopping influencer @cesarloveshatesetc picked up Rich Espresso in a recent video.

“Bath & Body Works says: ‘You wanna smell like coffee?!'” they gush in their video (as “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter cheekily plays in the background). They then explain that the new scent has “notes of dark roast coffee and hazelnut froth, so it’s totally a coffee shop scent.”

They then spray themselves with the mist and give it an honest review. “This smells like coffee with hazelnut, but a ton of that cocoa butter and shea butter scent comes through, so it’s totally creamy and kind of delicious!”

They then show off the different formats for the new scent, including a moisturizing body wash and body lotion. The best part? It can also work as a dupe for another discontinued Bath & Body Works scent, Chocolate Amber.

“If you’re a fan of this, this might be the solution now that it’s gone,” they suggest. “I will say, this smells better when sprayed on the skin than it does on the scent block. I’m kind of into this! I’m just going to get all three of them with my rewards because who knows how long they’ll be around.”

One influencer got the full rundown on the new line

Want to know more about the latest fragrance? Fragrance influencer @PaulReactss says in a recent TikTok video that he was invited by Bath & Body Works to try the new Vanilla Café early—and there’s a little more to it than meets the eye.

“If you didn’t know, this is a part of the Vanilla Romance collection, which is an icon! A legend!” he says. “The notes on this one are smooth espresso, whipped vanilla, and toasted hazelnut. And this is truly made for the true fall gourmand girls! It’s warm and it’s sweet—it really smells like a cup of coffee!”

Ultimately, he declares himself a fan. “It’s beautifully done, one of the perfect vanilla coffee fragrances that I’ve tried in a really long time,” he says. “And I will be mixing this with my banana perfume to get a banana latte perfume!”

Customers in the comment section of his video agree, with one Bath & Body Works employee saying, “the Vanilla Café smells really good in a candle.” Another employee gushes, saying, “I’m OBSESSED” with the new scent, while a third points out that “the coffee diminishes and it turns into brown sugar, [which] reminds me of Cozy Vanilla Bourbon.”