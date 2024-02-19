5 Worst Things to Buy at Bath & Body Works

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bath & Body Works' three-wick candles and retro fragrances may have a cult following, but that doesn't mean you should throw caution to the wind when shopping at the popular body-care chain. According to retail experts, there are quite a few products that should be avoided at the store, whether it's because they're overpriced or of sub-par quality. Keep reading to hear from the pros about the worst things to buy at Bath & Body Works.

1 Bath bombs

Relaxing in the tub after a long day is a treat for many, but according to Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews, if you plan on using a bath bomb (or, as Bath & Body Works calls it, a bath fizzy), you may want to buy it elsewhere.

"The bath bombs at Bath & Body Works run either at $9.95 each or $10.95 each, which is pretty pricey, and the selection is super limited," says Ramhold.

A better alternative is the multi-pack options of bath bombs at Target or Walmart, she says.

Even higher-end options from Lush retail for between $7 and $10. "They're usually pretty large, which means you may be able to break them up for multiple baths if you want, thereby increasing the value," notes Ramhold.

2 Lip products

Bath & Body Works sells lip balm, lip gloss, and lip tints, but according to former employee Emily G., none of them are worth buying. "They're selling a single lip balm for $8.95, and for how expensive they are, the quality isn't great," she tells Best Life.

Instead of purchasing them at Bath & Body Works, she suggests either going to the drugstore for lip balm or checking a specialty makeup store like Sephora or Ulta for lip glosses and oils.

3 Car fragrance refills

Bath & Body Works has a line of car fragrances, however, Joanna Clark-Simpson, head of consumer research at PissedConsumer, says they "may not meet expectations due to leakage issues."

Clark-Simpson says she's heard that leaks are especially common with online orders, pointing to one reviewer on her site who said, "I could smell the box as soon as I got on my porch. Cut it open and the car fresheners leaked oil."

In addition, Bath& Body Works shoppers say the scents are often not potent enough. One person said in a review on the Bath & Body Works website that it "could be a stronger smell" and it's "not a strong scent for cars."

Emily G. also notes that the holders and accessories for the fresheners break more easily than they should.

4 Candle holders

Bath & Body Works is well-loved for its selection of scented candles, but Ramhold says the "expensive, albeit gorgeous, candle accessories" are not as worthwhile as the candles themselves.

"The thing about B&BW candles is that they're usually pretty on their own—gorgeous colors, frosted glass containers sometimes, pretty labels—so there's no need to dress them up," she shares. The candle holders cost anywhere between $25 to $70, and "for that much, you can just buy more candles," she adds.

5 Loofahs

When you're in the market for a new loofah, Ramhold advises against buying one from Bath & Body Works.

"In general these aren't the best shower or bath accessories to buy anyway. They can feel really luxurious but they're also designed in such a way that they easily trap bacteria," says Ramhold.

If you prefer using a loofah, Ramhold says the $4.95 price tag is still not worth it at Bath & Body Works. "If you're tossing these as frequently as you should be (roughly every month) then that can add up quickly and feel like a waste," she explains.

Instead, she recommends shopping for "more affordable loofah options" at Target or Walmart.