7 Trader Joe's Beauty Dupes for Up to $55 Cheaper, Shopper Shares

While Trader Joe's is the perfect destination for all of your niche grocery needs, the retailer's beauty and skincare aisle shouldn't be overlooked. These stores have a wide variety of affordable products in aesthetically pleasing packaging—and one shopper says several are actually dupes of more expensive brands. Read on to find out which seven Trader Joe's beauty dupes you can score for up to $55 cheaper.

1 Trader Joe's Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer

TikToker Talia Heskett (@TraderJoesTalia) breaks down the must-have dupes from your local Trader Joe's, starting strong with an alternative to a pricey Clinique moisturizer.

"For only $8.99 you can pick up the Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer—and that compares to the Clinique Moisture Surge Intense at $64," she reveals in a July 14 TikTok.

They're even the same size (2.5 fl. oz.), meaning you're really getting more bang for your buck. Who doesn't want to save $55 where they can these days?

2 Trader Joe's Watermelon Overnight Face Mask

If you like to wear a face mask in the evenings, Trader Joe's has you covered there as well.

"For only $6.99, you pick up their Watermelon Overnight Face Mask," Heskett says. "This is a dupe for the Glow Recipe, the Watermelon Glow [AHA] Night Treatment, and that one is $40."

3 Trader Joe's Vanilla Lip Mask

Heskett touts the Vanilla Lip Mask as one that she "really loves" and uses often. According to her, it's a dupe for the vanilla Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The "real" thing will cost you roughly $24, while Trader Joe's option is just $3.99.

4 Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen

SPF is important in every season—not just summer. If you want to save a bit on this part of your skincare routine, Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen might be worth a try.

"Here is another product I use almost every day; it's the Daily Facial Sunscreen, and this is a dupe for the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen," Heskett shares.

The Supergoop option will run you about $38, compared to $8.99 for the Trader Joe's version.

5 Trader Joe's Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo and Conditioner

The options at Trader Joe's aren't exclusive to skincare and makeup—they also sell an assortment of haircare products.

"Trader Joe's also has Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo and Conditioner," Heskett tells viewers. "These are, of course, dupes for Giovanni Tea Tree [Triple Treat] Shampoo and Conditioner, but much cheaper."

The Giovanni options are usually $10 each, while Trader Joe's charges less than half of that at $3.99 each.

6 Trader Joe's Brazil Nut Body Butter

Heskett also reveals what she calls "the most popular dupe": Trader Joe's Brazil Nut Body Butter.

"Of course, this is a dupe for the very popular [Sol de Janeiro] Brazilian Bum Bum Cream that's usually $48," Heskett explains.

Trader Joe's option is "much cheaper," at just $5.99 a pop.

7 Trader Joe's Brazil Nut Body Scrub

If you've been coveting the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub, which is priced at $42, Heskett says that Trader Joe's has you covered there, too.

The grocery store sells its Brazil Nut Body Scrub for $5.99, offering roughly $36 in savings.