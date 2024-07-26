 Skip to content
7 Trader Joe's Beauty Dupes for Up to $55 Cheaper, Shopper Shares

Save yourself some money and a trip to Sephora or Ulta.

By Abby Reinhard
July 26, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While Trader Joe's is the perfect destination for all of your niche grocery needs, the retailer's beauty and skincare aisle shouldn't be overlooked. These stores have a wide variety of affordable products in aesthetically pleasing packaging—and one shopper says several are actually dupes of more expensive brands. Read on to find out which seven Trader Joe's beauty dupes you can score for up to $55 cheaper.

1
Trader Joe's Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer

trader joe's moisturizer
Copyright Talia Heskett / TikTok

TikToker Talia Heskett (@TraderJoesTalia) breaks down the must-have dupes from your local Trader Joe's, starting strong with an alternative to a pricey Clinique moisturizer.

"For only $8.99 you can pick up the Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer—and that compares to the Clinique Moisture Surge Intense at $64," she reveals in a July 14 TikTok.

They're even the same size (2.5 fl. oz.), meaning you're really getting more bang for your buck. Who doesn't want to save $55 where they can these days?

2
Trader Joe's Watermelon Overnight Face Mask

trader joe's watermelon overnight face mask
Copyright Talia Heskett / TikTok

If you like to wear a face mask in the evenings, Trader Joe's has you covered there as well.

"For only $6.99, you pick up their Watermelon Overnight Face Mask," Heskett says. "This is a dupe for the Glow Recipe, the Watermelon Glow [AHA] Night Treatment, and that one is $40."

3
Trader Joe's Vanilla Lip Mask

trader joe's vanilla lip mask
Copyright Talia Heskett / TikTok

Heskett touts the Vanilla Lip Mask as one that she "really loves" and uses often. According to her, it's a dupe for the vanilla Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

The "real" thing will cost you roughly $24, while Trader Joe's option is just $3.99.

4
Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen

trader joe's sunscreen
Copyright Talia Heskett / TikTok

SPF is important in every season—not just summer. If you want to save a bit on this part of your skincare routine, Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen might be worth a try.

"Here is another product I use almost every day; it's the Daily Facial Sunscreen, and this is a dupe for the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen," Heskett shares.

The Supergoop option will run you about $38, compared to $8.99 for the Trader Joe's version.

5
Trader Joe's Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo and Conditioner

trader joe's tea tree shampoo
Copyright Talia Heskett / TikTok

The options at Trader Joe's aren't exclusive to skincare and makeup—they also sell an assortment of haircare products.

"Trader Joe's also has Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo and Conditioner," Heskett tells viewers. "These are, of course, dupes for Giovanni Tea Tree [Triple Treat] Shampoo and Conditioner, but much cheaper."

The Giovanni options are usually $10 each, while Trader Joe's charges less than half of that at $3.99 each.

6
Trader Joe's Brazil Nut Body Butter

trader joe's brazil nut body butter
Copyright Talia Heskett / TikTok

Heskett also reveals what she calls "the most popular dupe": Trader Joe's Brazil Nut Body Butter.

"Of course, this is a dupe for the very popular [Sol de Janeiro] Brazilian Bum Bum Cream that's usually $48," Heskett explains.

Trader Joe's option is "much cheaper," at just $5.99 a pop.

7
Trader Joe's Brazil Nut Body Scrub

trader joe's brazil nut body scrub
Copyright Talia Heskett / TikTok

If you've been coveting the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub, which is priced at $42, Heskett says that Trader Joe's has you covered there, too.

The grocery store sells its Brazil Nut Body Scrub for $5.99, offering roughly $36 in savings.

Abby Reinhard
Abby Reinhard is a Senior Editor at Best Life, covering daily news and keeping readers up to date on the latest style advice, travel destinations, and Hollywood happenings. Read more
