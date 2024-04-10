I'm a Makeup Expert and Found 6 Affordable Beauty Dupes at Ulta

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The beauty industry is ripe with dupes. For every $100 foundation, there's a $17 one that offers similar effects. And for every $25 lip gloss, there's a $7 one that's available in even more shades and has the same bit of shimmer. One of our favorite places to find these "dupes" is Ulta. The beauty-focused retailer stocks lots of brands at a range of prices—and some of them mimic upscale ones to an impressive degree.

In a recent video, TikTok user and makeup expert Kelly Strack (@kellystrackofficial) shared her favorite products at Ulta that are dupes for high-end brands. If there's an item you purchase often, you could save big bucks by switching over! Keep reading to see what she found.

RELATED: I'm a Makeup Expert and Just Bought 10 "Stunning" Dollar Tree Beauty Products for $1.25.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

1 Nyx Fat Oil Slick Click

Strack compared these new lipsticks from Nyx to Tarte's Miracuja Juicy Lips. "These are their Slick Click Fat Oils, and they are so good," she says. The Tarte product goes for $26, while the Nyx one costs $11 at Ulta.

People in the comments of Strack's video agree: "I love the Nyx click lippies, so good!" wrote one person.

2 Derma E Vitamin C Concentrated Serum

Vitamin C serums are among the hottest skincare products of the moment. With regular use, they can boost collagen and reduce hyperpigmentation over time.

"Derma E makes amazing skincare that's really affordable," says Strack. "Their vitamin C Concentrated Serum is a dupe for so many high-end vitamin C serums that are triple the price—this is so good."

The Derma E product costs $25 at Ulta (it was on sale for $17.50 at the time of writing), while the ones at Sephora sell for up to $118 (Algenist).

RELATED: 10 "Spot-On" Luxury Perfume Dupes From Bath & Body Works, Expert Shares.

3 elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil

Strack included a few products from elf's beauty line on her list. "The elf oils are so stinking good," she says. "You need to try this—there's no need to spend $40 plus bucks on the high-end ones."

It costs just $8; Strack didn't mention which items it dupes, but other beauty lovers compare it to Dior's Lip Glow Oil, which costs $40.

In the video's comments, one person noted: "I have all of the elf products in this video they are all amazing."

4 elf Brow Lift

"There's no need to spend the money on the Anastasia Brow Freeze," says Strack. "This elf Brow Lift is basically the same thing for way less money."

One product costs $6, and the other costs $26. The elf item has 4.4 stars on elf's website from more than $1,200 reviewers. "Held my brows all day and so easy to use," wrote one customer.

RELATED: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Ulta Beauty Employees.

5 elf Camo Liquid Blush

Liquid blush is having a moment as influencers and beauty pros chase the dewy look. Strack says these are a dupe for a favorite.

"If you love the Rare Beauty liquid blushes, definitely check out these new camo liquid blushes from elf," she says. "These are super similar to the Rare Beauty ones because they're really pigmented and blend easily, but they're a lot cheaper."

The elf product costs $7, and the Rare Beauty is $23 at Sephora.

6 Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss

This $11 lip gloss is similar to Fenty's $21 Gloss Bomb. "I absolutely love the Maybelline Lifter Glosses," says Strack. "If you love the Fenty glosses, you're going to love these."

Other beauty pros have similar feelings. "I think the Maybelline Lifter Gloss is a pretty solid dupe for the Fenty Gloss Bomb," wrote Karelle McKay in a review on PureWow. "It has a nice consistency, pigment and scent to it and is non-sticky."