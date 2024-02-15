Style

Ex-Sephora Worker Reveals What Your Foundation Says About You

One choice means you have "good taste," while another indicates you're the "nicest customer."

By Zachary Mack
February 15, 2024
The hard work that goes into a well-planned skincare and makeup regimen requires a lot of time and effort. That's why it's no surprise that the products we put on our faces can sometimes be more of an extension of ourselves than we realize. And according to one former Sephora worker, your foundation of choice can actually say a lot about who you are as a person.

In a TikTok slideshow posted on Feb. 1, user @katiifirecat laid out some of the more popular products sold at the store. She commented on each with a quip about what the types of customers who use that specific foundation are typically like and how she thinks they came to choose the item over others.

The cheeky takes are well-spirited and include plenty of flattering compliments. For instance, the type of customer who buys one brand has "natural beauty" that makes her "honestly jealous," while another tends to get scooped up by shoppers who have "class."

The slideshow has since gone viral, garnering over 1.5 million views after less than a week. Fans have also jumped into the lively comment section to share their appreciation for her choices—or ask for recommendations for a new product.

Wondering if your go-to product is on the list? Read on to see what your foundation really says about you, according to a former Sephora employee.

1
Make Up For Ever HD Skin

A still of a bottle of Make Up Forever HD Skin Foundation with a caption that says "I'm honestly just impressed that you know this one. You have good taste!"
Copyright @ katiifirecat / TikTok

If you're a fan of this foundation from Make Up For Ever, things are apparently going well for you. According to the post, this means "you have good taste."

2
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

A bottle of Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation with the caption: "You're probably getting this for the name alone...Or you're a middle-aged baddie who thinks she's way tanner than she is and wants a shade so unbelievably dark that it makes me uncomfortable."
Copyright @ katiifirecat / TikTok

In one of her more backhanded compliments, the user says this Charlotte Tilbury product tends to grab a lot of attention for its name alone. Still, it could also mean you're a "middle-aged baddie."

3
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint Foundation

A bottle of Ilia Foundation with the caption: "You have amazing skin and you're probably the nicest customer in the store! You don't need a lot of coverage you let your natural beauty shine and I'm honestly jealous."
Copyright @ katiifirecat / TikTok

Some products earn shoppers double compliments. In the case of this Ilia foundation, you might be both the "nicest customer in the store" and "let your natural beauty shine" without much need for makeup.

"I'm honestly jealous," she adds.

4
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

A bottle of Fenty Beauty Foundation with the caption: "You have class, you have taste...And we'd probably be besties."
Copyright @ katiifirecat / TikTok

Rihanna's makeup line may be popular for its proven high quality, but it also says a lot about those who wear it. According to the post, it means you have both "class" and "taste."

5
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

A bottle of Hollywood Flawless Filter Foundation with the caption: "You're a person with great skin and you hate most foundations, you just want something easy and minimal. Or you want a shade that's waaaaaay too dark for you and won't listen to me when I warn you that it oxidizes."
Copyright @ katiifirecat / TikTok

The second Charlotte Tilbury foundation product on the list also received somewhat of a backhanded compliment. Even though you want something "easy and minimal," she says fans of this product often don't realize how much darker it can become after applying it.

6
Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation

A bottle of Hourglass Ambient Foundation with the caption: "You're an icon. You know your worth and you know that you deserve this foundation! Extra points if you have the Hourglass concealer too!"
Copyright @ katiifirecat / TikTok

The word "icon" is one that usually isn't used lightly, but according to the TikTok slideshow, it applies to the people who use this product. She also shows support for the brand's popular concealer.

7
Makeup By Mario Surreal Skin Liquid Foundation

A bottle of By Mario foundation with the caption: "You're that [expletive]! You might still love 2016 makeup but so what! You might also be obsessed with makeup or always run out to buy the newest makeup drops."
Copyright @ katiifirecat / TikTok

In her most tongue-in-cheek take of the series, @katiifirecat lovingly says fans of this By Mario foundation are "that [expletive]!" And while she hints that the product's trendiest days are behind it, she adds that shoppers who love this item are likely big fans of makeup altogether.

8
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation

A bottle of Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation with the caption: "You tried this once and never tried anything since. This is a staple for a lot of people but I don't buy into the hype. But that's okay, everyone has preferences."
Copyright @ katiifirecat / TikTok

While it isn't her top choice, @katiifirecat says the tried-and-true Estée Lauder foundation has an unwavering fanbase. However, most commenters jumped in to defend their favorite product.

"I've tried several, and I can honestly say nothing compares to the Double Wear," one writes. "It's especially perfect for photos."

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
