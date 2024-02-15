Ex-Sephora Worker Reveals What Your Foundation Says About You

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The hard work that goes into a well-planned skincare and makeup regimen requires a lot of time and effort. That's why it's no surprise that the products we put on our faces can sometimes be more of an extension of ourselves than we realize. And according to one former Sephora worker, your foundation of choice can actually say a lot about who you are as a person.

RELATED: 8 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Sephora Employees.

In a TikTok slideshow posted on Feb. 1, user @katiifirecat laid out some of the more popular products sold at the store. She commented on each with a quip about what the types of customers who use that specific foundation are typically like and how she thinks they came to choose the item over others.

The cheeky takes are well-spirited and include plenty of flattering compliments. For instance, the type of customer who buys one brand has "natural beauty" that makes her "honestly jealous," while another tends to get scooped up by shoppers who have "class."

The slideshow has since gone viral, garnering over 1.5 million views after less than a week. Fans have also jumped into the lively comment section to share their appreciation for her choices—or ask for recommendations for a new product.

Wondering if your go-to product is on the list? Read on to see what your foundation really says about you, according to a former Sephora employee.

RELATED: Shoppers Claim Sephora's Body Lotion Is Attracting Wolf Spiders.

1 Make Up For Ever HD Skin

If you're a fan of this foundation from Make Up For Ever, things are apparently going well for you. According to the post, this means "you have good taste."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

In one of her more backhanded compliments, the user says this Charlotte Tilbury product tends to grab a lot of attention for its name alone. Still, it could also mean you're a "middle-aged baddie."

3 Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint Foundation

Some products earn shoppers double compliments. In the case of this Ilia foundation, you might be both the "nicest customer in the store" and "let your natural beauty shine" without much need for makeup.

"I'm honestly jealous," she adds.

4 Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Rihanna's makeup line may be popular for its proven high quality, but it also says a lot about those who wear it. According to the post, it means you have both "class" and "taste."

RELATED: What Your Lipstick Color Says About You, According to Experts.

5 Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

The second Charlotte Tilbury foundation product on the list also received somewhat of a backhanded compliment. Even though you want something "easy and minimal," she says fans of this product often don't realize how much darker it can become after applying it.

6 Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation

The word "icon" is one that usually isn't used lightly, but according to the TikTok slideshow, it applies to the people who use this product. She also shows support for the brand's popular concealer.

RELATED: 10 Daily Habits That Keep Your Skin Young and Glowing.

7 Makeup By Mario Surreal Skin Liquid Foundation

In her most tongue-in-cheek take of the series, @katiifirecat lovingly says fans of this By Mario foundation are "that [expletive]!" And while she hints that the product's trendiest days are behind it, she adds that shoppers who love this item are likely big fans of makeup altogether.

8 Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation

While it isn't her top choice, @katiifirecat says the tried-and-true Estée Lauder foundation has an unwavering fanbase. However, most commenters jumped in to defend their favorite product.

"I've tried several, and I can honestly say nothing compares to the Double Wear," one writes. "It's especially perfect for photos."