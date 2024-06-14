 Skip to content
Beauty | Wellness

Makeup Artist Shares Her Favorite Foundations Under $10

She says these affordable options are perfect for women with mature skin.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Dana Schulz
June 14, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Dana Schulz
June 14, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Remember the days when you could grab any old makeup off the drugstore shelf, and it would look pretty darn good? Unfortunately, as we age, our skin develops fine lines and wrinkles and may get drier—which means we need to be more selective with what we put on our faces. Oftentimes, this translates into spending big bucks on designer makeup. But mature beauty influencer Mellissa (@mtagbeauty) says you don't have to spend a fortune to get radiant, youthful-looking skin. She recently shared her favorite foundations under $10 that are perfect for women over 50, and we've got the list right here.

RELATED: Makeup Artist Shares 5 Clever Beauty Tricks That Will Make You Look Years Younger.

Wet n Wild Dewy Lumineux

Still from a video of a makeup influencer holding a bottle of foundation
Copyright @mtagbeauty / TikTok

In her TikTok video, Melissa says the single most affordable foundation she recommends for women over 50 with dry skin is the Wet N Wild Dewy Lumineux.

"It's a beautiful finish, great shade range, and this really lasted my 10-hour wear test, so this is a definite must-try if you haven't already," she shares. "And it's $5."

e.l.f. Flawless Skin Foundation

Still from a video of a makeup influencer holding a bottle of foundation
Copyright @mtagbeauty / TikTok

Makeup brand e.l.f. is known for its budget-friendly, vegan, and cruelty-free products. Melissa says its Flawless Skin Foundation is another "really nice" drugstore option, though she notes that it's "a little more matte" than the Wet n Wild foundation.

"I also did a 10-hour wear test on this, and it really lasted a good amount of the day," she says. "Couple it with primer and setting spray to really make this one last."

RELATED: Dermatologists Share the Best Drugstore Skincare Products: "Anything More Is Not Necessary."

Wet n Wild Tinted Hydrator

Still from a video of a makeup influencer holding a bottle of foundation
Copyright @mtagbeauty / TikTok

Melissa's third pick, which is actually a tinted hydrator rather than a traditional foundation, is also from Wet n Wild. "I'm including this because this really does act like more of a light-coverage foundation," she explains.

She points out that this "cult favorite" makeup product went viral at one point, and she thinks it's well worth the hype for its "classic, wonderful coverage."

"It has a hyaluronic acid and squalene," she shares. "And this is my top pick for summertime in high-humidity areas."

And here are a few under $20 foundations

Still from a video of a makeup influencer holding a bottle of foundation
Copyright @mtagbeauty / TikTok

Melissa also took to TikTok to share three of her favorite drugstore foundations under $20, should you be willing to spend a little more.

The first is Maybelline Super Stay Skin Tint, which she says functions as a "light coverage foundation" that you can "build upon."

Next, she likes the Neutrogena Hydro Boost. "This will give you just the right amount of luminosity and dewiness that you want in your foundation," she explains.

Melissa adds that the Neutrogena foundation offers "great coverage" and "lasts all day" but that she's not the biggest fan of its applicator. "But I put up with it just because it's such a good foundation, "she notes.

And last but not least is the Joah foundation, which Melissa says is a great drugstore dupe for the $35 r.e.m.beauty foundation. "It goes on medium coverage and has a beautiful slip to it," she says. "Makeup just sits so well on top of this foundation, and the blendability is just so beautiful."

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Doctor using a stethoscope checking patient with examining, presenting results symptom and recommend treatment method, Healthcare and medical concept.
    Doctor using a stethoscope checking patient with examining, presenting results symptom and recommend treatment method, Healthcare and medical concept.
    Wellness

    Cardiac Surgeon Shares 4 Foods He Avoids

    Skip these for heart health.

  • Anca Molnar smiling while laying in a hospital bed
    Anca Molnar smiling while laying in a hospital bed
    Wellness

    35-Year-Old Missed This Brain Tumor Symptom

    She was suffering from persistent headaches.

  • Kona Big Wave Aloha House
    Kona Big Wave Aloha House
    Travel

    Inside the Most Decked-Out Summer Vacation House

    It's in the Florida Keys, and you can win a free stay.

  • dog laying on his back serving as inspiration for funny dog puns
    dog laying on his back serving as inspiration for funny dog puns
    Smarter Living

    110 Dog Puns to Make You Howl With Laughter

    These will keep you laughing fur ages!

  • Laughing, happy couple and on a boat for retirement travel, summer freedom and holiday in Bali. Smile, love and a senior man and woman on a yacht for vacation adventure, luxury and a cruise date
    Laughing, happy couple and on a boat for retirement travel, summer freedom and holiday in Bali. Smile, love and a senior man and woman on a yacht for vacation adventure, luxury and a cruise date
    Smarter Living

    10 Secrets That Can Help You Retire Early

    Experts give tips on how to get ahead of schedule.

  • Still from Bob's Burgers
    Still from Bob's Burgers
    Entertainment

    The 21 Best TV Shows to Fall Asleep To

    These series will have you nodding off in no time.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.