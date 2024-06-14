Makeup Artist Shares Her Favorite Foundations Under $10

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Remember the days when you could grab any old makeup off the drugstore shelf, and it would look pretty darn good? Unfortunately, as we age, our skin develops fine lines and wrinkles and may get drier—which means we need to be more selective with what we put on our faces. Oftentimes, this translates into spending big bucks on designer makeup. But mature beauty influencer Mellissa (@mtagbeauty) says you don't have to spend a fortune to get radiant, youthful-looking skin. She recently shared her favorite foundations under $10 that are perfect for women over 50, and we've got the list right here.

Wet n Wild Dewy Lumineux

In her TikTok video, Melissa says the single most affordable foundation she recommends for women over 50 with dry skin is the Wet N Wild Dewy Lumineux.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"It's a beautiful finish, great shade range, and this really lasted my 10-hour wear test, so this is a definite must-try if you haven't already," she shares. "And it's $5."

e.l.f. Flawless Skin Foundation

Makeup brand e.l.f. is known for its budget-friendly, vegan, and cruelty-free products. Melissa says its Flawless Skin Foundation is another "really nice" drugstore option, though she notes that it's "a little more matte" than the Wet n Wild foundation.

"I also did a 10-hour wear test on this, and it really lasted a good amount of the day," she says. "Couple it with primer and setting spray to really make this one last."

Wet n Wild Tinted Hydrator

Melissa's third pick, which is actually a tinted hydrator rather than a traditional foundation, is also from Wet n Wild. "I'm including this because this really does act like more of a light-coverage foundation," she explains.

She points out that this "cult favorite" makeup product went viral at one point, and she thinks it's well worth the hype for its "classic, wonderful coverage."

"It has a hyaluronic acid and squalene," she shares. "And this is my top pick for summertime in high-humidity areas."

And here are a few under $20 foundations

Melissa also took to TikTok to share three of her favorite drugstore foundations under $20, should you be willing to spend a little more.

The first is Maybelline Super Stay Skin Tint, which she says functions as a "light coverage foundation" that you can "build upon."

Next, she likes the Neutrogena Hydro Boost. "This will give you just the right amount of luminosity and dewiness that you want in your foundation," she explains.

Melissa adds that the Neutrogena foundation offers "great coverage" and "lasts all day" but that she's not the biggest fan of its applicator. "But I put up with it just because it's such a good foundation, "she notes.

And last but not least is the Joah foundation, which Melissa says is a great drugstore dupe for the $35 r.e.m.beauty foundation. "It goes on medium coverage and has a beautiful slip to it," she says. "Makeup just sits so well on top of this foundation, and the blendability is just so beautiful."