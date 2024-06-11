11 Best Sweat-Proof Makeup Items, Beauty Experts Say

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

We want our makeup to stay firmly in place at any time of year—but when summer rolls around, it's that much more important to have products that can withstand the heat and the sweat that comes with it. Truly, what's worse than feeling your mascara run or noticing streaks in your foundation as you're trying to enjoy a barbecue or happy hour drinks? To combat this, you should consider investing in sweat-proof makeup.

"Sweat-proof makeup is designed to withstand humidity, heat, and moisture (like sweat), and not easily smudge or fade," says Dani Kimiko Vincent, celebrity makeup and brow artist and founder of KIMIKO. "These products are sometimes called waterproof, long-wearing, or humidity-proof, and they are ideal for people with active lifestyles or anyone who has a difficult time with their products staying in place when temperatures rise, or there's inherent moisture caused by weather or sweat."

Wondering which products won't let you down even when the sun is at its hottest? Read on for the 12 best sweat-proof makeup items.

1 Elf Power Grip Primer

Makeup experts agree that a quality primer is the first step to a sweat-proof look that will last you all day.

Meredith Price, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Grosse Pointe Dermatology, suggests Elf Power Grip Primer.

"It's a great hydrating water-based primer. I love that it feels lightweight but helps your makeup stay put," Price says.

2 Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

If you're in need of a sweat-proof foundation, Cassandra McClure, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Clean Beauty Collective, recommends an option from Ilia.

"This light-coverage foundation combines skincare and makeup with SPF 40 protection, ideal for all-day wear without compromising on a clean beauty ethos," McClure shares.

3 Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation

While it's a pricier option, Price also recommends the Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation.

"I like that it has 37 available shades and SPF," she says. "This foundation dries down with a natural finish (not too dewy, not too matte) and won't run if you sweat a bit. It claims 24-hour wear."

4 Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Eyeliner is something you definitely don't want smudging, and Erica Marie Gatt, esthetician and founder of EM Skin, swears you can rely on Stila.

"This liner won't budge as you move about your day," Gatt tells Best Life.

5 NYX Thick It Stick It! Thickening Brow Mascara

When doing your brows, you want them to stay in place, especially if you spend time shaping them. To accomplish this, Price recommends the NYX Thick It Stick It! brow mascara.

"Although this product doesn't make waterproof claims, I've personally put this through the wringer with both sweat and swimming without it budging," she shares.

6 Alima Pure Cream Concealer

Concealer is yet another aspect of your makeup that's crucial to your look. Try the Alima Pure Cream Concealer for an option that will stay put.

"This concealer is known for its full coverage and brightening effects, providing a smooth finish that lasts all day," McClure says. "It's formulated with clean, skin-loving ingredients and is designed to stay put even in humid conditions, making it sweat-proof."

7 Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm

Price also suggests trying Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm, which comes in several different shades for your blush and bronzer needs.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The balm formula really sticks and provides a hydrating mineral SPF 50," she shares.

8 Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

When it comes to mascara that you can wear without worry, Gatt advises picking up something from Maybelline's Lash Sensation line, which is "long-wear and lengthening."

You can look into waterproof options, but they should be reserved for special occasions.

"Daily, it can be too harsh on lashes upon removal and can diminish lash fullness with continued use," Vincent cautions.

9 Christian Dior Red 999

We always have to stay on top of our lip color, but it's even more daunting when temperatures climb. For a sweat-proof lipstick, Vincent says you can't go wrong with Dior.

"Try the ultimate classic, Christian Dior Red 999, which is a matte, long-wear formula that feels comfortable on lips, or Christian Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Matte Lipstick," she suggests.

10 Revlon Lipstick, ColorStay Suede Ink

If a designer lipstick from Dior isn't in your budget this summer, you can also get a quality, long-lasting shade from a drugstore brand.

Vincent recommends Revlon Lipstick, ColorStay Suede Ink as a "more affordable option."

10 Milani Make It Last Original Finish Setting Spray

Across the board, beauty experts say that a quality setting spray is key to keeping your makeup in place and sweat-proof.

For a natural finish, Price recommends this water-based option from Milani.

"It claims 24 hours of waterproof, sweat-proof hydration with glycerin and niacinamide in the formula," she shares.

11 Milk Hydro Grip Dewy Long-Lasting Setting Spray

If you're looking for a more hydrating option, Vincent stands by the Milk Hydro Grip setting spray to help "lock everything in."

You can also look for certain ingredients.

When it comes to finding the best sweat-proof makeup, Rachel Lozina, New York State licensed esthetician, laser technician and oncology esthetician, and founder of Blue Water Spa in Oyster Bay, New York, suggests looking for silicone-based ingredients like dimethicone or cyclopentasiloxane.

Vincent also recommends checking foundations for silica and kaolin clay, which can absorb oil and keep makeup in place.

"Also, look for water-resistant polymers, like acrylates copolymer and polyvinylpyrrolidone, which are film formers that help resist sweat and humidity, two of the key causes of makeup breakdown," Vincent says.