7 Ways to Get Fake Freckles That Look Real, According to Makeup Experts

If you naturally have freckles—and even if you don't—then you know they are as quintessentially summer as clam bakes and beach days. After just a few days outdoors, these little spots appear, leaving your skin looking sunkissed and bronzed. The downside is that freckles are a major sign of sun damage, and if you see them on your skin, it could mean you need to step up your sunscreen game. But that doesn't mean you can't still get this look. Ahead, makeup artists share how to create fake freckles with a range of products you already own.

Where to Apply Fake Freckles

Because freckles naturally appear after sun exposure, you want to put them in the spots where the sun would typically hit your face.

"Apply them to the cheekbones, the tip of your nose, and the bridge of your nose, and vary the size and shape for the most natural look," says Tracey Henton, a professional makeup artist and beauty blogger.

Tools to Apply Fake Freckles

Here are a few tools you can use to make natural-looking freckles without adding anything new to your makeup kit. Henton suggests testing your method on the back of your hand to get a feel for the intensity.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Fine-Tip Makeup Brush: This can be used to apply a range of fake freckle products. "For best results, always clean the brush of other products before you begin your painting," says Henton.

Q-Tip: Most people have these sitting in their makeup kits. "You can use the end of a Q-tip or cotton bud to stamp on your freckles," says Henton.

Lip Brush: These typically have a fine tip, making it easy to control your application, in a similar way as a makeup brush.

Hairpin: "Use a U-shaped hairpin to create a scattering of freckles or just a few sun-kissed spots," suggests Valerie Aparovich, a certified cosmetologist and esthetician at OnSkin. "The hair pins with small balls on the tips work best for this technique."

Broccoli: Here's the thing—it works! "Raw broccoli clusters enable you to effortlessly achieve natural freckles," says Aparovich. "Coat the broccoli head with a bronzer stick and lightly stamp it on the tops of your cheeks and the bridge of your nose."

How to Make Your Fake Freckles Last

Many methods used to create fake freckles rely on everyday makeup products like brow pens, bronzer, and eyeshadow. And just like it's sometimes challenging to make those products last all day, it can be tough to get staying power from your freckles. But all it takes is good prep.

"The main tip for long-lasting application includes securing the fake freckles with a primer and transparent powder," says Nev Tomic, makeup artist and founder of La Beauty Fatale.

After you've applied your product, blend it out. "Gently tap the freckles with your fingertips to achieve your desired intensity," says Aparovich. "Blending is key to creating a natural and organic appearance, whether you prefer a subtle, barely-there look or a more pronounced freckle effect."

Then, leave those freckles alone! "Avoid touching your face as much as possible," advises Henton.

7 Ways to Create Fake Freckles

1. Use a Brow Pencil

These tools tend to be a couple of shades darker than our natural skin tone, which makes them ideal for creating freckles. "Use it as a multi-use pen," suggests Tomic. "By lightly applying circular dots to unique places on the face, cheeks, and nose, you can obtain a natural look."

2. Apply Brow Gel

If you tend to use a gel product for your brows, fear not! You can also make fake freckles. "Use a lip brush to apply a liquid brown gel from your brow gel product," notes Tomic.

3. Place Spray Tan Strategically

This idea went viral on TikTok, and professional makeup artists recommend it, too. "If you are looking for a way to ensure your fake freckles will last a few days, apply a spray tan solution to your brow or lip brush," says Tomic. They'll develop just like a faux tan.

4. Make an Eyeshadow Paste

Henton suggests mixing a mid- to dark brown eyeshadow with a little rubbing alcohol to create a paste. "This can be done in the corner of your compact or on the lid with a makeup brush or Q-tip," she says. "You can then paint on this paste as a freckle—the alcohol gives it more staying power."

5. Use an Eyelash or Brow Tint

Another way to get a longer-lasting freckle is with a home lash or brow tint. "I recommend Refectocil or HairWell, in either a medium or auburn brown," says Henton. "Mix the dye as directed and stamp on or paint on freckles—this stains the epidermis slightly and will last one to two days, depending on your skin type."

6. Use an Eyeshadow Stick

These tend to be more of a creamy formula. "Dip your tool in an eyebrow pencil or eye shadow stick," says Aparovich. "These products don't dry off quickly and will enable a convenient and no-rush application." If you only have dry shadows, you could with them slightly with setting spray.

7. Try a Freckle Pen

Fake freckles are a major trend right now, and makeup brands have taken note. If you don't want to go the DIY route, you can purchase a pen made specifically for freckles. They're available from brands like Freck, ColourPop, and Lime Crime. All you need to do is dot the pen where you'd like to create a freckle.