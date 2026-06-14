11 Best New Sam’s Club Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-June

New Sam's Club home picks landing mid-June, from candles to rugs.

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Sam’s Club is known for bulk-groceries and big savings, but branch out to the store’s home goods section and the scores are vast and varied. The mid-June haul is a good one: canvas prints, smart lighting, indoor-outdoor rugs, and a candle from a brand that usually lives in specialty boutiques—all available in bulk-store quantities without the bulk-store aesthetic. Sam’s Club inventory moves fast, and several of these are the kind of items that show up, sell out, and don’t come back. These are the 11 finds worth seeking out before they disappear into the restock cycle.

1 Member’s Mark 12-Piece Scallop Dinnerware Set

Scalloped edges on dinnerware gives the look a simple staying power, and this Member’s Mark 12-piece set covers four place settings with a detail that makes a table feel set rather than just occupied. At under $30 for the full set, this is the kind of thing you buy two of. It’s $29.98.

2 NEST New York Wellness Candle

NEST New York typically retails through Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, so finding it at Sam’s Club is a genuine win for anyone who’s been paying full boutique price. This 8.1-ounce candle carries the brand’s signature clean scent—present without being aggressive—and the vessel is refined enough to leave out on a coffee table or bathroom shelf. It’s $34.98.

3 Member’s Mark 3-Tier Floor Basket Stand

A tiered basket stand solves the problem of vertical storage in rooms where floor space is scarce—bathrooms, laundry rooms, covered porches. The Member’s Mark 3-tier version has the right proportions to hold towels, plants, or pantry overflow without listing to one side or wobbling. At this price it’s a straightforward organizational upgrade for $49.98.

4 We Think Storage Round Jute Basket Set of 3

Three graduated jute baskets with handles cover more organizational territory than a single larger one—use them nested when you don’t need them, spread out when you do. The We Think Storage round jute set has the textural warmth that natural fiber brings to a room, and the handles make them easy to relocate between spaces. The set is $54.98.

5 Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Danica Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Indoor/outdoor rugs have gotten significantly better-looking in recent years, and this Nicole Miller Danica rug is evidence. The pattern has a traditional quality that transitions easily between a covered patio and a living room floor, and the construction holds up to foot traffic and weather without fading fast. It’s $99.98.

6 Member’s Mark Plush Body Pillow

A good body pillow is one of those bedroom basics that most people either overlook or overpay for. The Member’s Mark plush body pillow comes in at 52 by 20 inches—substantial enough to be genuinely useful for side sleepers—with a fill that doesn’t go flat after a few nights. It’s $14.98.

7 STUDIOCHIC Home Indoor/Outdoor Decorative Pillow

Outdoor pillows usually sacrifice aesthetics for durability, but this STUDIOCHIC decorative pillow skips the compromise. The design reads as living room-ready while still being built to handle sun and moisture, which means you can move it between the sofa and the patio furniture without it looking out of place in either setting. It’s $16.98.

8 Oliver Gal Minted Brush Minimal Abstract Canvas Print

Oliver Gal prints have a dedicated following for good reason—they’re well-composed, cleanly produced, and avoid the generic art-for-art’s-sake quality of most wall filler. This Minted Brush minimal abstract canvas is available at Sam’s Club at a price that undercuts the brand’s usual retail significantly. It’s $117.50.

9 Govee Smart Table Lamp 2 Pro with Sound by JBL

The collaboration between Govee and JBL produces something more interesting than either a lamp or a speaker alone. The Govee Smart Table Lamp 2 Pro pairs customizable RGB lighting with actual JBL audio quality in a single unit that doesn’t look like a gadget trying too hard to be furniture. Check your membership link for current pricing.

10 Member’s Mark Textured Gauze Blanket

A 106-by-94-inch blanket is king-size territory, and the Member’s Mark textured gauze blanket is sized for a bed rather than a couch throw. The gauze weave gives it a lived-in, airy quality that gets better with washing, and the oversized dimensions mean it actually covers the mattress the way a blanket should. It’s $39.98.

11 Member’s Mark Everwash Willow Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

The Everwash construction on this Member’s Mark Willow rug means it can go through a standard washing machine—a feature that matters more than any design detail once you’ve owned a rug for more than a season. The 5-by-8 size hits the sweet spot for most living rooms and covered outdoor spaces, and the willow pattern reads neutral enough to layer with existing furniture. It’s $69.98.