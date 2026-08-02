7 Best New Sam’s Club Pet Finds Under $25

Affordable pet finds at Sam’s Club include toys, beds, and more.

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Sam’s Club may be known for its bulk groceries and affordable Member’s Mark household essentials, but the warehouse also has an impressive pet section filled with smart products, cozy beds, and more. From pet toys and food storage solutions to orthopedic designs from brands like Serta, these are the best new Sam’s Club pet finds hitting shelves right now, all under $25.

1 Summer Dog Toys

Before you start spoiling your pup with fall-themed toys, grab these 4-Pack Popsicle Dog Toys ($18). The summery set features popsicles inspired by our favorite frozen treats, including Bomb Pops, fruit bars, and Neapolitan bars. Each toy combines a plush side with built-in squeakers and a knotted rope side for tugging and chewing.

RELATED: 7 Best New Sam’s Club Back-to-School Finds Under $20.

2 Therapeutic Crate Mat

Serta brought the same orthopedic technology used in human mattresses to this affordable Therapeutic Crate Mat ($18) for pets. Designed to support bones and joints, it features a thick cushion for pets to rest comfortably. It comes in multiple sizes to fit different crates, and the zippered cover can be removed for easy machine washing.

3 Drawstring Litter Box Liner

Take the hassle out of cleanup time with the super convenient Drawstring Litter Box Liner ($10). The heavy-duty liners are made from tear-resistant material and can hold up to four inches of litter. When it’s ready to be replaced, simply pull the drawstrings closed (like you would a trash bag), tie it up, and toss it in the trash. It’s that easy!

4 Absorbent Training Pads

Bringing home a puppy? You’ll want to stock up on these Absorbent Training Pads ($18) for potty training then. The tear-resistant sheets consist of five quilted layers that can soak up to eight cups of liquid, while helping control odors.

5 Smart Pet Water Fountain

The Smart Pet Water Fountain ($24) ensures your pet (dog or cat) always has access to a fresh bowl of water. It comes with a 60-ounce water reservoir and a multilayer filtration system that purifies water through four stages. Best of all, the smart fountain is easy to disassemble for cleaning.

6 Faux Fur Donut Bed

Perfect for medium-sized pets, this Faux Fur Donut Bed ($20) feels like a cozy cloud. It’s filled with orthopedic memory foam to cushion joints and provide added support, and the removable cover is machine washable.

7 Food Storage & Dispenser

This odor-resistant Food Storage & Dispenser ($13) has a 32-quart capacity. It’s designed with a tip and pour design for controlled serving and a bag-in system that helps keep kibble fresh.