 Skip to content

7 Best New Sam’s Club Pet Finds Under $25

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
August 2, 2026
Fact-Checked
Affordable pet finds at Sam’s Club include toys, beds, and more.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
August 2, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Sam’s Club may be known for its bulk groceries and affordable Member’s Mark household essentials, but the warehouse also has an impressive pet section filled with smart products, cozy beds, and more. From pet toys and food storage solutions to orthopedic designs from brands like Serta, these are the best new Sam’s Club pet finds hitting shelves right now, all under $25.

1
Summer Dog Toys

HugFun Popsicle Plush Dog Toy Multi Pack 4 Piece Set
Sam's Club

Before you start spoiling your pup with fall-themed toys, grab these 4-Pack Popsicle Dog Toys ($18). The summery set features popsicles inspired by our favorite frozen treats, including Bomb Pops, fruit bars, and Neapolitan bars. Each toy combines a plush side with built-in squeakers and a knotted rope side for tugging and chewing.

RELATED: 7 Best New Sam’s Club Back-to-School Finds Under $20.

2
Therapeutic Crate Mat

Serta Therapeutic Crate Mat Choose Size And Color
Sam's Club

Serta brought the same orthopedic technology used in human mattresses to this affordable Therapeutic Crate Mat ($18) for pets. Designed to support bones and joints, it features a thick cushion for pets to rest comfortably. It comes in multiple sizes to fit different crates, and the zippered cover can be removed for easy machine washing.

3
Drawstring Litter Box Liner

Fresh Step Drawstring Litter Box Liner Bundle Fresh Scent Multiple Sizes 30 ct
Sam's Club

Take the hassle out of cleanup time with the super convenient Drawstring Litter Box Liner ($10). The heavy-duty liners are made from tear-resistant material and can hold up to four inches of litter. When it’s ready to be replaced, simply pull the drawstrings closed (like you would a trash bag), tie it up, and toss it in the trash. It’s that easy!

4
Absorbent Training Pads

Members Mark Multipurpose Absorbent Training Pads 23 x 24 120 ct
Sam's Club

Bringing home a puppy? You’ll want to stock up on these Absorbent Training Pads ($18) for potty training then. The tear-resistant sheets consist of five quilted layers that can soak up to eight cups of liquid, while helping control odors.

5
Smart Pet Water Fountain

Petkit Eversweet Solo SE Smart Pet Water Fountain
Sam's Club

The Smart Pet Water Fountain ($24) ensures your pet (dog or cat) always has access to a fresh bowl of water. It comes with a 60-ounce water reservoir and a multilayer filtration system that purifies water through four stages. Best of all, the smart fountain is easy to disassemble for cleaning.

6
Faux Fur Donut Bed

Serta Faux Fur Donut Bed Medium Choose Color
Sam's Club

Perfect for medium-sized pets, this Faux Fur Donut Bed ($20) feels like a cozy cloud. It’s filled with orthopedic memory foam to cushion joints and provide added support, and the removable cover is machine washable.

7
Food Storage & Dispenser

Buddeez Food Storage and Dispenser Black 32 qt
Sam's Club

This odor-resistant Food Storage & Dispenser ($13) has a 32-quart capacity. It’s designed with a tip and pour design for controlled serving and a bag-in system that helps keep kibble fresh.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family