7 Best New Sam’s Club Finds Hitting Shelves Now

Fresh summer finds arriving at Sam’s Club for every budget.

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Summer has arrived at Sam’s Club. From cooling bed linens and backyard hosting essentials, to beach day staples and stoneware dishes, the new arrivals section has something for everyone—and every price point. Some items are already selling out in select colors, so add these hot-ticket items to your virtual cart before they’re gone.

1 Mesh Beach Cart

Give your shoulders a break from schlepping beach bags back and forth with this convenient Mesh Beach Cart ($80). It’s equipped with all-terrain wheels and includes a large mesh compartment for towels and toys, a side slot for an umbrella, a built-in hanger that holds up to four beach chairs, two cup holders, and multiple pockets for loose items like sunscreen and reading materials.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Living Room Finds Under $15.

2 Cooling Pillows

Calling all hot sleepers! These Cooling Pillows (two for $20) help keep you comfortable all night long, so you can finally stop searching for the “cool” side of your pillow. Shoppers say the pillow “dissipates heat,” “retains its shape,” and is “not too firm, not too soft.”

3 4-Piece Stoneware Pasta Bowl Set

A happy medium between soup bowls and cereal bowls, this 4-Piece Stoneware Pasta Bowl Set ($15) features a broad, shallow base that’s ideal for twirling noodles and getting that perfect sauce-to-noodle ratio. As an added bonus, the bowls are both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

4 LED Solar Landscape Lights

With a full charge, these LED Solar Landscape Lights (five-pack for $25) provide eight hours of illumination. You can adjust their height to accommodate grass, soil, and other terrain, and they’re made from weather-resistant materials for long-lasting use.

5 Oversized Loveseat & Ottoman

Your dream reading nook definitely includes this cozy Oversized Loveseat & Ottoman ($499). It’s available in a warm mocha brown hue or a neural cream. The back cushion is also removable, if you prefer a deeper seat.

6 Textured Gauze Blanket

I know what you’re thinking—blankets in the summertime? As if. But that’s where you’re mistaken. This Textured Gauze Blanket ($40) is made from a soft cotton blend that’s highly breathable and easy to wash. The crinkled texture adds visual interest while enhancing its lightweight, breezy feel. Choose from five colors.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Dining Room Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn.

7 Woven Drink Cooler

Picnics are getting a fancy upgrade this season thanks to this expensive-looking Woven Drink Cooler ($114). The metal bucket inside holds up to 7.5 gallons of ice and beverages, while the integrated handles make transportation a breeze.