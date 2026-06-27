11 Best New Sam’s Club Patio Finds Members Say Are Worth Buying

The latest includes dining sets, lighting options, party accessories, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We have to say that Sam’s Club has made our recent home redecoration focus feel a lot easier. But as we look to put some of the finishing touches on porches and patios for the season, we’re still getting plenty of inspiration from our fellow members who really know their way around the inventory. We were surprised to find more outdoor carpeting options, a stylish umbrella, elevated dining furniture, and even a way to keep your recent purchases looking their best for years to come. Now, our space is looking even better than ever! Here are the best new Sam’s Club patio finds that members are saying are totally worth buying.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Patio Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now.

1 Member’s Mark Scalloped Market Umbrella

Because of their broad size, umbrellas will always be a visual focal point for any patio. Because of this, we’ve opted for pieces like this Member’s Mark Scalloped Market Umbrella ($179.97): It brings a retro Riviera-inspired look, combined with a reliably durable build that will keep it from toppling, bending, or breaking.

Customers in the review section say this product is a “super quality for the price,” with many commenting on how much they appreciate the tilt feature for shifting shade.

2 Member’s Mark Everwash Willow Outdoor Area Rug

Sometimes, the entire space needs to come together before you can really make a decision on a rug. That’s why at this point in the season, we feel comfortable grabbing this Member’s Mark Everwash Willow Outdoor Area Rug ($69.98), which has made its way into dozens of carts on the Sam’s Club website lately.

Part of its popularity might have to do with its value, which members have called out in their reviews. “I was very surprised how nice this rug is,” writes one of the many 5-star reviews. “Perfect for our back porch. Very pretty as well.”

3 Member’s Mark Outdoor Table Lamps, 2-Pack

Sometimes, setting the right ambiance for that outdoor dinner requires more than just string lights. This Member’s Mark Outdoor Table Lamps, 2-Pack ($29.94) has been flying in customers’ carts, with three different LED tones (and up to 10 hours of run time per charge) that make them useful for pretty much any occasion.

“I’m really impressed with this 2-pack of rechargeable outdoor table lamps from Sam’s Club!” writes one happy member. “The lights give off a warm, inviting glow that’s perfect for evenings on the patio or camping trips. The 6–8 hour battery life easily lasts through the night, and I love that they recharge quickly and hold their charge well. The build quality feels sturdy and weather-resistant, making them a great value for the price. Highly recommend these lamps for anyone who wants convenient, stylish outdoor lighting.”

4 Member’s Mark Newport 3-Piece Teak Swivel Deep Seating Set

We have to say we’re not surprised that this Member’s Mark Newport 3-Piece Teak Swivel Deep Seating Set ($1,699) has earned so much praise from Sam’s Club members. After all, it’s designed to maximize comfort in a way that few patio furniture sets achieve, all while bringing an elevated look to your space with its teak build and plush cushions.

“This Teak swivel chair set is gorgeous! It looks and feels like such high-quality furniture,” gushes one customer. “I love how oversized the chairs are. The cushions are extremely comfortable to sit in. [And] The side table that comes with it is large enough to easily put plates and drinks on.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Summer Finds Hitting Shelves This June.

5 Safavieh Bahama Indoor/Outdoor Round Rug

Need floor covering for a slightly smaller space? This Safavieh Bahama Indoor/Outdoor Round Rug ($49.98) could be the perfect centerpiece for your new conversation set or sectional. Its contrasting shape can be an added visual element that really helps your patio pop!

6 Sunbrella Total Fabric Care Kit

No matter what climate you live in, the reality is that patio products take a true beating over the course of a season. That’s why we’re protecting our investments with this Sunbrella Total Fabric Care Kit ($44.98) to help clean and maintain everything from couch cushions to umbrellas this year. These will help lift stains, clean off dirt and frime, and help bring back some waterproofing ability with each use.

Sam’s Club members appear to have noticed, with some saying the setup is “worth every penny” to keep your patio looking its best.

“Cleans better than I could have hoped,” writes one. “Four years of Southwest Florida dirt, grime, and mold gone with minimal effort. My cushions look like they just arrived from the store. Don’t waste time or money on any other product: This is the only product to use!”

7 Member’s Mark 14” Hanging Flower Pot

We all know that using the right planters can give a patio that extra boost of personality. That’s why it’s not surprising to see customers going crazy for this Member’s Mark 14” Hanging Flower Pot ($9.96).

Available in half a dozen different eye-catching designs, customers say the well-priced pieces bring a little bit of fun to their spaces, especially if you mix and match them. “Bought 4 of them and love the way they look!” writes one 5-star reviewer. Another points out that they’re “very sturdy” and a “great value.”

8 Cambridge Casual Salinas 7-Piece Teak Wicker Dining Set

Eating outdoors as often as possible is one of the best ways to embrace the summer. This Cambridge Casual Salinas 7-Piece Teak Wicker Dining Set ($2,499) stands as one of the best-looking furniture options we’ve come across this season, with enough room for half a dozen people and an elevated teak design.

“This dining set stands out with its warm teakwood finish and beautifully curved chair design that gives it a refined, upscale look,” writes one member. “The neutral, removable cushions add comfort while keeping the style clean and timeless, making it a stunning choice for outdoor entertaining.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio Finds Worth Every Penny.

9 Backyard Discovery 100-Qt. Acacia Patio Cooler

Entertaining outdoors becomes much easier when you have the right products on hand. This Backyard Discovery Acacia Patio Cooler ($399) is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Besides having a 100-quart capacity and the ability to store ice for up to eight hours, it also serves as a sturdy prep surface when closed.

“I bought two of these 100 qt. coolers & I could not be happier!” gushes one of the many 5-star reviewers, adding that ice was still intact the day after they hosted a summer party. “Holds so many bottles and cans, it really does the job… Love the cover that it comes with as well! I live beachside & it’s holding up just fine! Best purchase I’ve made in years!”

10 Martha Stewart Modern Banana Leaves Outdoor Decorative Pillows, Set of 2

Need to put some finishing touches on your initial patio furniture purchases? This pair of Martha Stewart Modern Banana Leaves Outdoor Decorative Pillows ($29.87) is the kind of accessory we can really get behind, bringing a little extra color and texture to those neutral-colored fabrics that tend to dominate.

“I got the Martha Stewart Modern Banana Leaves Pillows, and I am absolutely impressed with their quality,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “They are UV fade resistant, which makes them perfect for the outdoors. They are a decent size and super comfortable. I decided to use them in my lanai and am already planning on decorating everything to match them.”

11 Member’s Mark Reed LED Solar Landscape Accent Lights, 5-Pack

Outdoor lighting can be the one addition that really makes or breaks a space. This Member’s Mark Reed LED Solar Landscape Accent Lights 5-Pack ($24.98) stands out to us as a unique, eye-catching option that is perfect for lining pathways, illuminating flower beds, or even lining a railing.