11 Best New Marshalls Outdoor Decor Finds That Look High-End

Elevate your backyard with stylish planters, lighting, and statues that look expensive.

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I love having a rummage around my local Marshalls at any time of year, but it’s especially fun this time of year as the chain starts stocking up on backyard decor for summer fun. Shoppers can find some exceptional items that look beautifully high-end without the sky-high price tags these items would come with at other stores. If you’re looking for a few new pieces to spruce up your outdoor space without spending a fortune, here are 11 finds that look way more expensive than they are.

1 Ancient Graffiti Butterfly Rain Gauge

This Ancient Graffiti 35in Butterfly Rain Gauge looks like an antique, but it’s just $39.99. The rain gauge has a beautifully rustic butterfly motif, perfectly designed for outdoor use. It will only look more authentic with wear!

2 Merkury Outdoor Solar Mini Rose Cluster Stake Lights

These Merkury Outdoor Solar Mini Rose Cluster Stake Lights will make your backyard look like fairyland. Each two-pack of lights is $12.99, perfect for use in gardens, patios and backyards. No expensive landscape designer needed!

3 Laura Ashley Faux Wisteria

Marshalls has the 27in Faux Wisteria from Laura Ashley, for a perfect touch to your covered porch. At $39.99 this stunning faux wisteria can be dropped into your favorite plot or planter, no green thumb needed.

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4 Merkury 4pk Outdoor Solar Firefly Cluster Stake Lights

The Merkury 4pk Outdoor Solar Firefly Cluster Stake Lights don’t look like much but they will transform your garden or yard. These lights are $24.99 and perfect for adding a touch of magic to your outdoor walkways. Plus, they’re weather proof!

5 Professor Puzzle Alice Giant Indoor Outdoor Dice Set

The Professor Puzzle Alice Giant Indoor Outdoor Dice Set looks like modern art, but it’s a real game and so fun. Each pack contains 10 games, perfect for two players +. A steal at $12.99!

6 Galt 18in Outdoor Turtle Garden Statuary

This Galt 18in Outdoor Turtle Garden Statuary adds a touch of old-school elegance to even the most simple yard. At 18in L x 16in H x 15in W, this $49.99 turtle statue looks like it was taken from an English maze. Another item that will only look better as it weathers.

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7 A&B Home Stratton Decorative Flower Cart

Marshall’s has a A&B Home Stratton Decorative Flower Cart that looks like something from a movie set. This two-level cart is $79.99 and has a Victorian look to it, perfect for loading with beautiful blooms. This is another item with an antique-look to it.

8 Nate Berkus Men’s 2pk Leather Garden Gloves

Who says gardening can’t be stylish? The Nate Berkus Men’s 2pk Leather Garden Gloves have a classy design for just $19.99. These gloves have leather palms for comfort, durability and grip.

9 Professor Puzzle Wood Outdoor Classic Lawn Bowling Set

The Professor Puzzle Wood Outdoor Classic Lawn Bowling Set With Storage Box adds a playful touch to your outdoors area. This bowling set is $39.99 for a set that includes 10 wooden pins and two wooden balls.

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10 Sagebrook Home Textured Stoneware Jug Planter

Bring some Mediterranean clamor to your yard with the Sagebrook Home 12.5in Indoor Outdoor Textured Stoneware Jug Planter. This beautiful white planter can be used indoors or out and has two handles for easy lifting. At $34.99, it’s a true bargain.

11 Sagebrook Home 24in Mosaic Metallic Butterfly Wind Chime

This gorgeous Sagebrook Home 24in Mosaic Metallic Butterfly Wind Chime is on sale for $10.00 down from $14.99. Little golden bells hang from this gold butterfly chime, adding a touch of sweet whimsy on windy days. People won’t believe it’s only $10!